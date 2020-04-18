Alphabet - Value Opportunities Exist For Nimble Investors

Market volatility has offered recent opportunities to buy the stock below its intrinsic value, but these opportunities are fleeting.

Changes in its executive structure should sharpen the focus on the monetization of Other Bets.

It will be difficult to break the reliance on advertising and search for the bulk of revenues, but there are significant opportunities.

Alphabet's duopoly with Facebook in the Digital Advertising market will be strengthened as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

There are divergent views about whether Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) business will be seriously impacted by the enforced global economic shutdown bought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

I have taken this opportunity to revisit my intrinsic valuation for the company to see whether we are close to a buying opportunity for this stock.

Company Description

Alphabet Inc.'s largest business is Google. It also includes a group of start-up companies in a division called Other Bets. Most of Alphabet’s revenues come from selling online advertising through one of its internet applications or platforms.

Significantly last December, the two founders of the company decided to step down from their executive roles. The new CEO, Sundar Pichai, is a long-term employee (over 15 years) and was formerly the CEO of the Google division.

Through a complex share structure (there are 3 classes of shares, A, B and C with different voting rights), the founders own slightly more than 10% of the company but control over 56% of the voting rights, thereby effectively controlling the company.

Alphabet has grown its revenues over the years both organically and through many acquisitions (it is fair to say that the company is a serial acquirer). The company over the last 10 years has spent $22,475M on acquisitions. Whilst most of the transactions were small compared to the company’s size, there has been one significant acquisition disaster when it purchased Motorola for $12,400M in 2012.

In its most recent 10-K, Alphabet has first time provided clarity around its sources of revenues, but it does not provide any operating margins for the following divisions:

Source: Author’s compilation from Alphabet’s 2019 10-K.

Business Overview

The key markets for Alphabet include:

1. ADVERTISING MARKET

Alphabet’s primary source of revenue comes from selling advertising (almost 84% of total revenues). Alphabet sells advertising on its own platforms and sells advertising to website owners allowing them to monetize their sites by displaying advertising. Typically, the advertising content is tailored to each individual user based on the individual’s use of the site’s content.

The global advertising market is quite mature and is growing at around 2-3% per year. The market is cyclical and it is significantly impacted by the health of local economies. At the end of 2018, the market was estimated to be about $532.5B in size (source: IMARC Group). By and large the advertising market is an amalgam of country or regional markets whose size is in direct proportion to the size of the local economy.

The global advertising market can be split into 2 main components:

traditional media (television, radio, newspapers, etc.)

digital media.

The traditional media component has a shrinking share of the total advertising market.

The digital component of the market is estimated to be $293B in size (source: Statista). The market has been growing strongly (greater than 30% per year), but due to the law of large numbers, the growth rate has started to decline as the digital segment has now become the more dominant portion of the market.

The aggregate projections of revenues and growth rates are shown in the following charts:

Source: Statista.

Source: Statista.

The digital market is currently forecast to reach maturity by 2024. Based on the current projections, the digital market is expected to finish with a 73% share of the total advertising market.

The digital advertising market is predominantly a duopoly between Google and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a distant third place. This can be seen in the following table:

The following chart shows the relative performance of Google and Facebook over the last few years:

Source: Author’s compilation using company 10-K filings.

The chart shows just how spectacularly revenues have grown for both Google and Facebook over the last few years, but it can be clearly seen that growth is slowing for both companies. It is still very healthy, but we are rapidly heading towards single figure growth rates.

It should also be noted that the level of competition is increasing as well. We are now seeing concerted efforts into this market by Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and many others.

2. ON-DEMAND CLOUD COMPUTING PLATFORMS

A growing source of revenues for Alphabet is coming from the provision of cloud services to both individual consumers and businesses. There is a growing trend for on-demand computing resources whereby a 3rd party (such as Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Alphabet, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and others) provides the computing resources via a cloud computing facility. The obvious key user benefit being the ability to scale computing resources quickly but also only pay for the level of resources which are reserved.

There are at least 4 segments in the cloud computing space according to the Synergy Research Group which published the following chart showing each segment and their leading companies:

I will only focus on those segments where Google participates:

(A) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

In this segment, the service provider supplies on-demand access to resources such as networking, storage and servers on the service providers' infrastructure. The client is responsible for the provision of the platforms and applications.

(B) Platform as a Service (PaaS)

In this segment, the service provider is responsible for the infrastructure, security, operating system and backups. The client is provided with an environment to develop, manage and host applications. The configuration of the software is done by the service provider. The PaaS market is dominated by Amazon, SAP (NYSE:SAP), Google, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and IBM.

The table below from the Gartner Group in 2018 shows the size of each segment and their revenue projections at the time:

The Gartner Group at the end of 2018 also estimated the market shares of the main participants in the IaaS segment:

Source: Gartner July 2019.

The cloud market, although growing rapidly, is already consolidating and most of the growth is being captured by the larger participants. Amazon is the market leader, but its share is coming under pressure from the other big-name participants and is expected to decline over the coming years.

One of the problems for analysts attempting to estimate the relative market shares in this segment is that the participants tend to aggregate the sales numbers for their various product offerings even though these products may belong to different segments of the Cloud market (for instance, Google combines its revenues for Google Cloud Platform and GSuite, although one belongs to the IaaS segment and the other to the PaaS segment).

This means that accurate market-share information can only be derived by directly polling customers and hence is difficult to obtain.

3. Google’s Other Revenues

Alphabet aggregates several different sources of revenues under the heading of Google Other Revenues. These sources include:

(A) Google Play

This division captures all of Google’s revenues from the Android device market. Statista published the following chart showing the worldwide gross app revenue for Google Play over the last 4 years:

Google Play’s gross revenues have been growing at a CAGR of around 25%. The growth is being driven by the sales of cheaper mobile phones.

Sensor Tower (a mobile app technology market intelligence company) estimates that Alphabet generated about US$8M in net revenue from Google Play in 2019.

(B) YouTube Non-Advertising Market

YouTube is in the video-sharing service market which allows users to upload, view and share a variety of user-generated and corporate generated media.

Datanyze estimates that YouTube has about 74% of the market. The next biggest competitor in the market is thought to be privately-owned Vimeo which has an 18% share of the market.

Alphabet transparently reports the advertising revenues generated from its YouTube platform, but until recently the company has never reported the non-advertising revenues generated from the platform. This has now changed with the company starting to provide some transparency.

Alphabet reported that at the end of 2019, the YouTube platform had:

20 million combined subscribers on YouTube Premium and Music Premium.

2 million subscribers on YouTube TV.

According to Alphabet, these revenues now have an annual run rate of $3,000M.

It is noted that the majority of users on YouTube do not pay a subscription and hence get a lower level of service.

Hootsuite published the following chart which shows the total number of active user accounts for the most popular social network platforms:

According to Hootsuite, YouTube has more than 1,900 million active accounts. Alphabet acknowledges that this number is now more than 2,000 million and growing at around 5% per year.

This would indicate that Alphabet has currently convinced about 1% of YouTube’s subscriber base to become paid subscribers.

(C) Hardware Market

Alphabet’s hardware revenues are generated from an extensive range of products including Pixel phones and laptops; Next doorbells, cameras, speakers, routers and thermostats; and Chromecast dongles.

I suggest that the size and growth of this market is potentially much smaller than Alphabet’s other markets. For this reason, I won’t devote any more time to it.

4. Other Bets

Alphabet generates large amounts of excess cash from its advertising business. It has chosen to invest significant portions of its excess cash into a new idea “incubator” which it calls Other Bets. These are investments which are designed to lead the company away from its reliance on the search and advertising markets.

All of these investments are “start-ups”. Each has its own management team and increasingly the investment involves an external financial partner (who may have owned the original idea).

According to Reuters, Other Bets comprises at least 8 entities:

Project X – This is a research and development unit that often acts as the nursery for the initial concepts before the concept is given its own structure.

Waymo – An advanced autonomous vehicle technology company.

Loon – A technology using high altitude balloons and solar power to deliver internet connectivity to remote locations.

Wing Aviation – A delivery service utilizing drone technology.

Makani Technologies – Uses propellers on airborne kites to generate renewable energy from the wind.

Verily – A life science technology units working on machine learning and wearable technology for healthcare applications.

Sidewalk Labs – Developing sensor based urban technology to manage crowds and vehicular traffic.

CapitalG – Formerly known as Google Capital. It is a private-equity style fund for investing in technology start-ups.

The most commercially advanced of these entities is Waymo.

In August 2018, I developed a valuation for Waymo based on it being a technology supplier to the vehicle industry. My valuation at the time was US$11,000M (I also developed a more expansive valuation where Waymo partners with a ride-sharing player such as Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to offer logistics services).

Many reputable analysts have valued Waymo. Around the time that I valued the company, Morgan Stanley also published a valuation – their result was US$175B. Morgan Stanley had a more expansive vision of Waymo’s capability than I did – this is the reason why the valuation is so different. Forbes recently reported that Morgan Stanley has adjusted their initial valuation down to US$105B.

Evidently, Alphabet has been sourcing external funders to support the continued development of Waymo. The Financial Times claims that Waymo was valued at US$30B for the basis of the new equity funder.

I remain reasonably comfortable with my previous valuation for Waymo and I see no reason to revisit it.

In 2019, Other Bets generated $659M in revenues and had an operating loss of $4,824M. The company also spent $281M on capex.

Alphabet’s Historical Financial Performance

I have previously discussed that Alphabet is predominantly an advertising company (84% of current revenues), but this mix is slowly changing.

Source: Author’s compilation from Alphabet’s 10-K filings.

Note that the only adjustment that I have made to the reported operating earnings is to eliminate any one-off costs such as fines, etc.

The chart shows that revenue growth has been spectacular, but recently has just started to decline with just 18% being recorded in the last year.

It is useful to compare Alphabet’s reported operating margins to its main advertising competitor, Facebook:

Source: Author’s compilation from Facebook’s 10-K filings.

It should be noted from the chart and table that Alphabet’s margins are consistently lower than Facebook’s margins.

It is arguable that the major contributor to the difference are caused by the non-advertising activities within Alphabet. Clearly, the online advertising business has much higher margins than the other components of Alphabet’s business, but there may also be a component of higher efficiencies within the Facebook business.

Alphabet’s Moat

My moat assessment for Alphabet is shown in the following table:

Source: Author’s compilation.

I think that Alphabet’s moat, particularly for its search, advertising and its Android business, is very strong. The first mover advantage in search has essentially made “Google” into a verb for searching content on the internet. Like most applications, the search engine could be replicated, but the branding and marketing investment required for a new market entrant is potentially prohibitive.

I suspect that the moat around the remainder of Alphabet’s product suite is relatively weak. For instance, they don’t appear to have unique capabilities in the Cloud which would allow them to dominate this market. This appears to be the case for its other product offerings as well.

The strength of a company’s moat is generally reflected in its return on invested capital. I have made some adjustments to Alphabet’s published financial statements in order to more appropriately reflect where the company is investing its cash. For instance, I have removed the research and development costs from the reported operating income and similarly I have removed a portion of the market expenses. I think that these expenses have long-term benefits for the company, and as a result, I classify them as investments.

The adjusted return on invested capital history for Alphabet is:

Source: Author’s compilation.

The chart shows that the company has achieved an excellent result and it has been very consistent for several years. This is even more remarkable given the level of investment that has taken place in Other Bets which has generated very little in terms of returns.

So in summary - an excellent result.

Recent Events

Over the last few weeks, we have seen the impact of the spread of coronavirus on the global economy. In order to control the spread of the virus, governments have progressively closed their country’s borders and restricted the movement of people. The first industry to be affected by these actions was the travel industry. Progressively most industries have been shut down as employees were prevented from attending their workplaces.

At the time of writing this report, there is no certainty about when the virus will be brought under control or when the global economy will return to normal. This is placing enormous stress on corporate cash flows and cash balances are being run down. Governments have responded by providing financial support to its citizens and some companies in the form of direct cash payments and loans.

Companies with strong financial positions are drawing down on unused debt facilities and, depending upon the duration of the crisis, will survive this crisis.

Companies with weaker financial positions are being forced to renegotiate their debt (at much higher costs), contemplate an equity raise or consider whether the company can continue to exist in its current form.

Will Alphabet have to make an adjustment to its capital structure as a result of the coronavirus induced crisis?

In order to answer this question, let’s have a look at how the company’s capital structure has changed over time:

Author’s compilation.

Once again, I have had to make a few adjustments to Alphabet’s published financial statements. In this case, Total Debt includes all Operating Leases. In order to calculate the Interest Cover ratio, I have calculated the finance component of the operating leases and added it to the conventional debt interest expense.

The chart shows that Alphabet has a very strong balance sheet and would be classified as a company with high credit quality.

Alphabet has no long-term debt requiring refinancing in 2020.

At the end of 2019, Alphabet had $109B of cash and marketable securities. Based on this balance and given that no debt is due for refinancing this year – I don’t think that Alphabet will need to make any adjustments to their capital structure this year.

Key Risks Facing Alphabet

There are several risks confronting the company which are significant and need to be considered by any investor in the company:

Regulatory risk remains elevated and significant. The more recent focus has been around the treatment of private information collected by Alphabet and Facebook. Many regulators have also expressed concerns about the market power of Alphabet’s search application. I suspect that fines issued by regulators are going to be a feature of “business as usual” for Alphabet. Although many critics are calling for the breakup of the company, I think that this is unlikely, but it will materially impact long term margins.

Large sections of the global media are continuing to raise copyright concerns about how Alphabet treats original content on its applications. The content providers want to be compensated for the use of their material. The resolution of this issue will most likely also impact operating margins over the long term.

The reliance on advertising remains one of the key long-term weaknesses for the company. Over the coming years, the conversion of advertising from traditional forms to online will peak. This will impact Alphabet’s growth rate unless other sources of revenues are developed. As the growth in the company inevitably slows due to its sheer size, pressure will come on to those areas that are consuming investing cash but are not generating operating earnings (Other Bets). Management will need to start to aggressively monetize these investments or cut them off.

Currently a low-level threat is the growing level of activism within Alphabet’s employees. There are vocal groups within the employee ranks who have an agenda which may be at odds with the company’s goals. This will require close attention from management.

The company has used acquisitions to build capability (or to eliminate a competitor). The company’s record of success in this area has been mixed and a key risk is that it chases acquisitions more aggressively and overpays.

My Investment Thesis for the Valuation

The key to the valuation is - what happens to the advertising market as a result of the coronavirus and how does it impact digital’s share of the market. Let me preface this by saying that I have no unique insights as to how long the current lockdown will be or the shape of the recovery curve.

My predictions are:

The global advertising market will decline by 15% in the current year. The recovery will be gradual and it will take until the end of 2023 for the advertising market to get back to pre-crisis market projections.

Digital’s share of the market will now exceed the previous long-term projections. Market pundits thought that the digital long-term share would be 75%. I now expect that this will increase to 80%.

I expect that the combined digital market share of Alphabet and Facebook will finish up around 75% (their current share is around 60%), with Facebook increasing its share from its current level of 21% to 30% over the next 5 years.

Here is my model for the global advertising market:

Source: Author's model.

Google Cloud’s annual revenue growth will be slowed from last year’s 53% to a more sedate 16%. I expect that Google will essentially grow with the market and its share will remain relatively static.

YouTube’s subscription revenue growth will take a jump higher as Google encourages more registered users to become paid subscribers, but this will necessitate lower prices per subscriber.

Google Play’s revenue growth will not be affected greatly, and I expect that we will see the annual growth of 14% slowly declining over time as pricing trade-offs are made to as the sector matures.

I think hardware revenues may have peaked and I expect that we will start to see declines in this segment (not withstanding that during late 2020 Fitbit will be included).

In summary, although Alphabet is trying to “beef up” its non-advertising business, I suspect that the company will remain predominately an advertising company into the foreseeable future. There will be very little shift in the split of the revenues.

The aggregate operating margin within the company has been slowly declining and this trend will continue. It is inevitable that as a result of regulatory and competitive pressures this will be reflected in lower margins.

I have attributed a value of $11,000M to the Waymo business. This valuation assumes that Waymo will be a parts supplier to the car industry only. It is essentially a minimalist view of Waymo’s future.

I have attributed no additional value to the other businesses categorized as Other Bets. Clearly, this presents a degree of potential upside to the value of Alphabet if another business in Other Bets can be monetized.

Alphabet will of course continue to make acquisitions in an effort to gain capability and to maintain its growth trajectory as organic growth becomes more difficult to achieve.

Key Inputs into Alphabet’s Valuation

Revenues will grow by 9 ± 3% per year for 3 years after the global economic recovery before growth slowly decays to GDP (0.63%) at the end of year 10.

Operating margins (after being adjusted for investing expenses in product development and brand building) will decline from the current level of 28.1% to 23 ± 3%. This is currently the 75 th percentile of the Internet Content and Information sector.

percentile of the Internet Content and Information sector. Capital productivity (represented by the Δ Sales / Net Capital ratio) will remain at the sector median of 1.2 ± 0.2.

The current return on invested operating capital of 31.9% will decline over time before settling at 12 ± 1% in perpetuity. This will be above Alphabet’s cost of capital thus reflecting the strength of the company’s moat.

The company’s long-term tax rate will increase over time to be more in line with the global average of 24%.

I have used the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) to calculate a current cost of capital of 7.5 % and I expect that the mature cost of capital will decline as the company takes on more gearing. This will bring its perpetual cost of capital in line with the market average of 7 ± 0.5%.

I have valued the non-marketable equity investments using a price to book multiple of 3.64 (based on the median multiple for the sector which I calculated using data from GuruFocus).

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation Model

The DCF is relatively straightforward. A free cash flow to the firm approach is used with a 3-stage model (high growth, declining growth and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in USD.

The output of the model is:

Source: Author’s model.

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation was developed after 100,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help identify the boundaries of the valuation (high / low values) as well as to understand the major sources of sensitivity. This valuation is predominantly driven by the uncertainty in:

The operating margin (62% of the variation).

The perpetual cost of capital (17% of the variation).

The spread in the valuation range could be reduced if we were more certain about the operating margin.

The simulation indicates that at a discount rate of 7%, the valuation for Alphabet is between $1,009 and $1,512 per share with an expected value of $1,225.

It should be clearly understood that if it takes longer than a few months for normal community activities to resume, then Alphabet’s intrinsic value will be lower than my estimate.

I think that Alphabet is currently fairly priced and I would not be buying the stock at the current market prices.

Do I think that Alphabet is a good long-term investment?

My high-level criteria for a company to qualify as a Tier 1 long-term investment are:

A reasonably strong moat.

Pricing power.

Sector tail winds.

High returns on invested capital.

Stable cash flows with relatively low reinvestment needs.

High interest coverage ratio.

Alphabet is a tick on most of these points. The company does have pricing power (it certainly has market power), but this may not be reflected in the operating margins. The company’s margins are in the highest quartile of the sector but are dragged lower by the choices the company makes regarding how it expenses certain items in preference to capitalizing them.

The sectors that the company competes in all have tail winds and the company’s long-term prospects look bright.

Yes - Alphabet is an excellent long-term investment.

At what price should we think about buying Alphabet?

I think that the 35th percentile of the valuation curve presents the investor with a enough margin of safety to start buying the stock. This would be at a price below $1,190.

Investors were given the opportunity to buy the stock at these prices just a few weeks ago. I suspect that given the current level of market volatility, we will get the opportunity to buy at these prices again over the next few months. Be patient.

Final Recommendation: Hold at current price but be ready.

