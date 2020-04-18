Morgan Stanley: Investment Banking Shines

We think the worst case scenario is that you do not get the full position and make money on a smaller lot.

The overall results at first glance looked weak, and in combination with the market action in other financials, the share price was driven down.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has once again caught our trader's attention as its earnings results came in this week and were a bit short of expectations, though on the whole, were among the strongest of all of the banks we have covered thus far. In fairness, analysts had not really ratcheted down expectations ahead of Q1 results. The overall results at first glance looked weak, and in combination with the market action in other financials, the share price was driven down into the mid-$30s again. We like shares at these levels, and believe investors and traders can scale into a position here. It is our opinion that banking weakness will continue for a quarter or two while the consumer economy is locked down, though this is temporary. While small businesses are feeling the pinch, Morgan Stanley is more of an investment bank. Unlike other financials we cover, Morgan Stanley is more focused as an investment bank versus traditional banking. While investment banking can be and is profitable, it is volatile, and the action in Q1 following COVID-19 reflects such volatility. That said, Morgan Stanley's stock looks attractive here. We believe the stock can be bought at current levels, but keep the position small. We think you can scale in to the name if the market gives you the opportunity. If it does not, well, then in that case you have a high quality problem of making money, albeit on a smaller position. In this column, we show you the play we would make, as well as discuss performance and the outlook for the name.

The play

We recommend setting three buy levels for yourself, a theme we have embraced at BAD BEAT Investing and our traders have used to play recent long buys. We think the worst case scenario is that you do not get the full position and make money on a smaller lot. High quality problem. Here is how we recommend you play it.

Tranche 1 (20% of the position) $37-$38

Tranche 2 (30% of the position) $33-$34

Tranche 3 (50% of the position) $27-$29

Let us discuss the performance of the name, which, as we know, the second half of the quarter saw COVID-19 realities hit the market.

Headline numbers

The bank reported net revenues of $9.5 billion in Q1. This was a drop, which we expected. It was a 7.8% decrease from last year's quarter and broke a streak of increases in the last few Q1 reports:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While a decrease was expected on our end and by analysts, we were looking for $9.6 billion, which we thought was a good target, though no one really knew how it would look, and we felt analysts were conservative in their expectations. Well, year-over-year, the decline was to $9.5 billion, missing analysts' consensus by $330 million. Make no mistake the top line was a driver which led to a bottom line miss as well.

Since revenue was down heavily, it stands to reason that earnings were also below what was expected. Margins were down as operational expenses were high in the quarter, and we surmise this was to position the bank defensively. Consolidated pre-tax margins were 23%, down from 29% a year ago, and down from 25% last quarter. The top line and crimped margins led to a noticeable decline in net income to $1.7 billion, or $1.01 per share, compared with net income of $2.4 billion, or $1.39 per share, last year, breaking a nice trend in Q1 results:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This decrease led to the bank delivering a miss of $0.07 per share vs. our expectations while these results missed consensus by nearly $0.10. Could have been worse, all things considered. Handicapping earnings in the COVID-19 environment was part science, part art, part feel, frankly. We do not expect this type of pressure to last. The business segments shed some light on strength and weaknesses to be aware of.

Drilling down the revenues sources

So, what went into these revenues and earnings? As we said, this is an investment style bank. With that, trading activity is a major driver of Morgan Stanley's results. Every segment saw pain. The "Institutional Securities" fell vs. last year, though it was not as bad as we thought it would be. The reported revenues of $4.9 billion were over a $300 million drop from the $5.2 billion last year. Margins were crimped here, though, as pre-tax income from continuing operations came in at $1.0 billion compared with $1.06 billion last year. Advisory revenues were down from declines in merger activity, while equity underwriting was on par with a year ago, and fixed income underwriting revenues rose.

Over in sales and trading, revenues were up 30% from a year ago. They came in at $4.87 billion, versus $3.7 million a year ago. This was driven by equity sales and trading net revenues. Fixed income sales were up, while gains in hedges were noted. The segment outperformed in all of this.

Over on the "Wealth Management" side of the business, there was a decline. The segment reported net revenues for the current quarter of $4.0 billion compared with $4.4 billion from a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.1 billion in the current quarter resulted in a pre-tax margin of 26.1%, a touch lower. We should point out that this segment also is vulnerable to changes in interest rates. With rate cuts in 2019 and in response to COVID-19 in 2020, net interest income actually declined 21%, but this was offset quite a bit by transaction revenues. All in all, the trading and investing aspect of the bank did well in this climate.

Efficiency a metric to watch

As we have said in our coverage of other major financial institutions, the efficiency ratio is important to watch. We continue to argue that the strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%. Morgan Stanley's efficiency ratio, in part because of their operations as more of an investment bank, has consistently had efficiency ratios above 70%. That said, the bank saw a decline in efficiency from last year's Q1, though with the crunched margins, this was expected.

The efficiency ratio had continued to improve each year, but in Q1, it ticked up 600 basis points. Prior to COVID-19 landing, the efficiency ratio looked like it was going to be 70-72% overall. At 70-72%, overall, this figure would be "weak" compared to other major banks in the sector. However, the trend is what matters, and it was improving before this quarter. We are giving Morgan Stanley a bit of pass this quarter and next. Efficiency was 77%, however, and this is a weakness, all things considered, but the market priced this pain in by sending the stock into the $30s, well below where the bank was trading in January and February.

Dividend remains in place

One thing that we believe is worth mentioning which stems from the increasing performance in the name is the company's dividend. The bank recently raised its dividend another 17%, increasing the payout from $0.30 quarterly to $0.35 quarterly. That has been maintained. With the recent decline in shares, the forward yield is now 3.6%. That is pretty attractive.

While this is not a dramatic yield, it is healthy, and relatively above historic norms. What we think is more important is that the dividend itself has grown every year since we began following the name in 2013. We expect the dividend growth to continue moving forward, and prior to COVID-19, we had projected a raise to $0.40 quarterly in 2020, though now see a raise to $0.36-$0.37 as more likely.

Take home

Look, trying to figure out earnings for the banks right now is tough. But we see earnings remaining positive, though down, for a quarter or two more. That said, the dividend yield is nice, the investment and trading revenues are solid, and we like the management here. Consider Morgan Stanley for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

