Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of April 19

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 4/23 5/15 0.7459 0.7907 6.01% 2.54% 64 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 5/22 6/9 0.95 1.01 6.32% 2.66% 58 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 4/30 5/15 0.145 0.15 3.45% 4.11% 18 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 4/30 5/15 0.1275 0.1325 3.92% 3.84% 18 Costco Wholesale (COST) 4/30 5/15 0.65 0.7 7.69% 0.88% 17

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday April 20 (Ex-Div 4/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Clorox Company (CLX) 5/8 1.06 193.5 2.19% 42 Lowe's Companies (LOW) 5/6 0.55 97.1 2.27% 57 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 5/6 0.16 169.98 0.38% 27

Tuesday April 21 (Ex-Div 4/22)

None

Wednesday April 22 (Ex-Div 4/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 5/29 0.48 51.64 3.72% 14

Thursday April 23 (Ex-Div 4/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Celanese Corp. (CE) 5/7 0.62 78.16 3.17% 10 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 5/14 0.935 29.38 12.73% 18 Unum Group (UNM) 5/15 0.285 15.51 7.35% 11

Friday April 24 (Ex-Div 4/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Fastenal Company (FAST) 5/26 0.25 35.93 2.78% 21

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Acme United Corp. (ACU) 4/27 0.12 2.3% American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 4/27 0.45 2.5% Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 4/22 0.175 4.4% Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 4/22 0.23 2.4% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 4/22 0.36 3.4% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 4/21 0.965 2.2% Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 4/22 0.12 2.0% Humana Inc. (HUM) 4/24 0.625 0.7% McCormick & Co. (MKC) 4/27 0.62 1.6% Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 4/23 0.24 1.8% Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 4/22 0.5125 0.6% Sysco Corp. (SYY) 4/24 0.45 3.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

