Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/16/20

Includes: ECOR, EHI, OPK, PHD, RHP, SPWR, SRC
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/16/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Spirit Realty Capital (SRC);
  • Ryman Hospitality (RHP);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI), and;
  • Electrocore (ECOR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Sunpower (SPWR), and;
  • Opko Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • 1347 Property Ins (PIH);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON);
  • Mercury Systems (MRCY);
  • Dynatrace (DT);
  • Datadog (DDOG);
  • Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD);
  • Columbia Sports (COLM);
  • C H Robinson (CHRW);
  • Arrowhead Pharm (ARWR), and;
  • Alector (ALEC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Burke Stephen B

DIR

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

B

$6,598,958

2

Tullis James L L

DIR

Electrocore

ECOR

JB*

$1,499,999

3

Total S A

DIR,BO

Sunpower

SPWR

B

$1,194,969

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$749,440

5

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR,BO

1347 Property Ins

PIH

B

$698,363

6

Reed Colin V

CB,CEO

Ryman Hospitality

RHP

B

$594,828

7

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$309,377

8

Hsieh Jackson

CEO,DIR

Spirit Realty Capital

SRC

B

$298,962

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$183,590

10

Errico Thomas J

DIR

Electrocore

ECOR

B

$150,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Wiehoff John

CB,DIR

C H Robinson

CHRW

S

$15,730,540

2

Lynch William

PR,DIR

Peloton Interactive

PTON

AS

$3,819,479

3

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Alector

ALEC

S

$2,009,559

4

Black Colin

COO

Crowdstrike

CRWD

AS

$1,500,000

5

Van Siclen John

CEO,DIR

Dynatrace

DT

AS

$1,363,588

6

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$1,255,336

7

Agarwal Amit

O

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$1,087,284

8

Gertrude Boyle Trust

BO

Columbia Sports

COLM

S

$1,008,074

9

Aslett Mark

CEO,DIR

Mercury Systems

MRCY

AS

$955,960

10

Given Douglas B

DIR

Arrowhead Pharm

ARWR

S

$922,250

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.