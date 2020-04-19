Week 17 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

EGO peaked this week at +30.3% gains midweek as one of the sample picks for my 10,700+ readers, while AGO declined -4.46%.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 125 out of 153 trading weeks (81.70%) not including multiple stocks in the same week.

The MDA Breakout portfolio was up +41.50% in the first 9 weeks prior to the Feb 24th negative Momentum Gauge™ warning signal. The reading remains negative in broad market caution.

New Momentum Gauge™ section to help you use the best types of trades for the best returns during different market cycles.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 153 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

How the Momentum Gauge trading model works

I am revealing additional insights into the gauges to help readers better understand how I use this model to consistently beat the S&P 500 and protect investments. Members of my service receive much more information and background on this system including my doctoral research and presentation materials. The links in the introduction section above will also help you greatly.

The Momentum Gauges™ work as a broad measure of all the stocks on the major US exchanges that are either in the outlier conditions of high positive breakout or high negative breakdown conditions. By comparing these two segments from my research I can model where the strongest market directional forces are acting as a leading indicator. This can also be applied at the sector level when the market is not acting in a broad rally and some sectors are still in strong breakout conditions.

Currently both positive and negative values are relatively low and approaching a potential shift in momentum conditions where positive values become larger than negative values. The strongest positive signal occurs when we have large/ increasing positive scores and low/ decreasing negative values that confirm a market breakout.

The Seven Segments of the Momentum Cycle

Each of these segments is identified by comparing the positive and negative scores from my research model run many times a day. Those scores are shown on the Momentum Gauge charts later in the article.

Segment 1 - Negative Reversal includes the Breakdown Signal that occurred on Feb. 24th that shows a sudden early change in market direction. This is detailed most recently here: Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators Segment 2 - Negative Acceleration is our current overall market condition from the negative signal on Feb. 24th. With another -2.08% loss in the S&P 500 again this week, the overall market remains in strong negative condition with over -25% declines since late February. Segment 3 - Negative Control is a phase with negative market conditions with declines that are small and steady involving much less accelerating decline. Segment 4 - Non-Momentum phase is when the overall market may be in the process of changing direction or is stalled out with very little cause to either rise or fall. In this condition, the positive and negative Momentum Gauge scores would be nearly even and/or both relatively low. Segment 5 - Positive Control is the condition of a positive market with small and steady gains that do not involve large positive accelerating gains. Segment 6 - Positive Acceleration is the strong positive bull market condition where gains are large and accelerating at a record pace with high net inflows into the market. In these conditions, nearly any stock will deliver positive returns. Segment 7 - Positive Reversal involves a key breakout reading on the Momentum Gauges that confirms a positive change in market direction on the daily and/or weekly charts. This is what members of my trading community are focused on finding next for the earliest signal of a strong and safe entry point in the market.

Important note: Whenever a negative reversal signal occurs as it did on Feb. 24th, my actively traded Premium Portfolio and personal holdings go to cash or inverse funds. Currently the Premium Portfolio is positive and beating the S&P 500 by +12.65% YTD. A reversal signal also changes the Bull/Bear ETF timing signals and I move to an effective bullish or inverse market fund to capitalize on the market change. Should a positive reversal occur soon, I would resume the Premium Portfolio, change to a positive ETF bull fund, and aggressively reenter many of these MDA breakout stock selections.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are down -9.13% worst case, buy/hold, do nothing, equal weighted returns through Week 16 compared to the S&P 500 -11.03% over the same period. The returns were at +41.50% in the first 9 weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio following the negative Momentum Gauge™ signal of Feb. 24th (red weeks below).

The best case results this week were +8.22% with EGO +30.3% at its peak midweek. The four stock portfolio average was hard hit this week by bad FDA news for PFNX that declined over -31% and pulled the sample results highly negative.

I have removed the best case returns (YTD +160.29%) from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

The best case average weekly returns are +10.02% and worst case -0.57% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines. Week 16 closed with an average loss of -8.56% compared to a gain of 2.59% for the S&P 500.

The Worst Case Breakout Returns are up +93.8% since inception including trading against the negative Momentum Gauge™ warning periods. Current worst case breakout returns are back to Dec 2019 levels while the buy/hold S&P 500 return is +22.73% over the same period from 2017.

Avoiding trades during the red flag weeks when the Momentum Gauge™ signals turned negative as shown across the 7 topping signals warned in advance to members increases total returns to over 170% since inception.

You can see how each of the 7 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article as we look for a new positive reversal signal:

Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. We are currently still in negative event 7 since the Feb. 24th signal that delivered the highest levels of negative momentum scores ever recorded by this model.

Market Conditions into Week 17

Tuesday is returning to historical patterns well documented in research as the best day of the week, especially ahead of FOMC meetings. Every day of the week except Tuesday now has negative average returns. Research studies discussed in my Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on Fed intervention activity. Last year, Friday's were by far the best day of the week.

Extreme volatility continues into 2020 now with 28 daily moves greater than +/- 2% in just the past 7 weeks and only 7 more daily events needed to reach the highest yearly total in more than a decade. It is highly unlikely that this extreme volatility is over as we head into Q2 with some of the worst economic GDP forecasts since at least 1943.

We can confirm now that the Fed eased $259.6 billion this past Week 16 in another record easing amount to support markets and the financial sector. Last week the Fed eased a massive $291.9 billion during Week 15 according to their website linked below. Combined, this brings the total easing to $1.75 trillion in liquidity just the past 25 weeks. This is in addition to another record stimulus infrastructure program of $2 trillion promised in the past week adding to the prior week's program of $2.3 trillion to support municipal and corporate junk bonds. This has also pushed the Federal Reserve's balance sheet to the highest level in US history over $6.2 trillion and unleashed over 30% of US annual GDP in four weeks from the Federal Reserve alone.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's easing activity in dark blue with the largest moves these past few weeks than in any year of the QE program following the financial crisis. The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart turned to a negative signal back in Week 9 with confirmation shown as the red line crosses above the green line on the chart. We are now seeing a sharp reversal in the negative weekly momentum gauge values coinciding with the enormous Fed intervention in just the past few weeks from March 23rd.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed daily Momentum Gauges™ are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr 17: Markets On Strong Stair-Step Higher To 2870 On S&P 500 As Crude Oil Spikes +29% On Demand Hopes And FED Eases $259.6 Billion Wednesday

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr 16: Markets Higher With S&P 500 Above 2780 Support, Crude Oil, Gold, Silver All Higher With Jobless Claims At 8:30am ET

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr 15: Markets Lower With S&P 500 Below 2800 Support And Crude Oil Below $20/Bbl Back To 2002 Lows

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr 14: Markets Higher With S&P 500 Above 2780 Support And Crude Oil Below $22/Bbl With Banks Q1 Earnings Today

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr 13: Markets Lower With S&P 500 Retesting 2750 Support And Crude Oil Over $23/Bbl With VIX Rising

The Week 17 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 17 stocks consist of two Healthcare, one Services, and one Consumer Goods sector stock. These stocks are always released in advance to members early on Friday.

MeiraGTx Holdings (MGTX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) - Consumer Goods / Textile - Apparel

MeiraGTx Holdings (MGTX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $20.00

(Source: FinViz)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program.

(Source: StockRover)

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) - Consumer Goods / Textile - Apparel

Price Target: $35.00

(Source: FinViz)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 17

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The past 5 sets of weekly Dow selections:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection (JPM) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -6.49% (GS.PK) Goldman Sachs Group -1.80% (PFE) Pfizer Inc. 9.72% (INTC) Intel Corporation 11.51% (PG) Procter & Gamble Co. 13.18% (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.14% (WMT) Walmart Inc. 15.93% (UNH) UnitedHealth Group Inc. 40.65% (AAPL) Apple Inc. 1.74% (PG) Procter & Gamble Co. 9.31%

The sample Dow pick for next week is:

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Home Depot is in strong positive breakout conditions with price clearing the negative channel from February and all the short term technical indicators moving into positive territory. This confirms highly positive investor sentiment and strong net inflows that may retest the first level of resistance around 220/share in the coming days.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

I remain cautiously long in small positions of (FNGU) the MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN and (UTSL) MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

My Market Outlook perspective was released early last week with contributing authors for the SA Coronavirus Roundtable Edition and my views have not changed.

The latest five MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks for April are all positive and up an average +12.24% led by gains in Amgen (AMGN) +15.90%, Eli Lilly (LLY) +13.39%.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

