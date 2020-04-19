Madrigal's Positive Data, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Madrigal Pharma Reports Positive Data from Phase 2 NASH Trials

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) reported new data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing resmetirom in patients suffering from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. The data demonstrated that once-a-day dosage of 80 mg or 100 mg of the drug candidate produced respectively 50 percent and above 60 percent reductions in liver fat per new analyses of Phase 2 data. The company also said that its Phase 3 trials MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 will progress without any change in protocol.

The key findings from the trial showed that liver fat reduction at three months after the start of the treatment demonstrate predictive power for fibrosis reduction and NASH resolution on subsequent liver biopsy. The drug candidate also showed robust and statistically significant ability to reduce markets of net collagen deposition in the liver. This finding supports the anti-fibrotic impact of the drug. The company also stated that it managed to keep the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on its trials to the minimal.

For its Phase 3 trials MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, Madrigal clarified that it has sufficient supply of required drugs to carry out both the studies. Further it also said that it has sufficient liquidity to see through the non invasive 52-week MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 study and the 900-patient 52-week serial biopsy MAESTRO-NASH study. The results from these studies will be used for supporting subpart H submission for accelerated approval.

The hepatic fat reduction was assessed using MRI-PDFF after 12 and 36 weeks. The main purpose of the secondary analysis was to assess the impact of early reduction in MRI-PDFF in predicting histological response in patients suffering from NASH. For determining the predictive power of liver fat reduction on NASH resolution, the trial involved the analysis of the data collected from 107 NASH patients with paired baseline/week 36 liver biopsies and paired baseline/week 12 MRI-PDFFs. Out of these 107 patients, 34 patients were on placebo while the remaining patients were given resmetirom. The predictive accuracy was calculated by determining the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve and its 95% confidence intervals.

Apart from carrying on with these trials, Madrigal is focusing on maintaining its activities going on under the present circumstances. Paul Friedman, M.D., Madrigal's Chief Executive Officer said, "In response to direction from regulatory agencies, a guidance to allow more flexible processes at sites impacted by COVID-19 was rapidly put in place to allow patients to progress through the screening process or continue their enrollment in the study." The company also stated that resmetirom also showed the potential to bring down markers such as net collagen deposition in the liver by statistically significant amount.

Madrigal is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm and is mainly invested in developing novel therapeutics targeting a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver. This mechanism may then be used for treating a wide range of fatty liver and cardiometabolic diseases.

Invacare Expects Positive Q1 Despite COVID 19, Provides Business Update

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) provided update about its business activities and stated that despite ongoing pandemic, it expects its Q1 figures to be on the positive side. The company stated that it continues to carry out most of its essential business functions, but is taking precautions to ensure the safety of its partners as well. Invacare reported that it has seen substantial increase in demand for its various products such as respiratory equipment, therapeutic support surfaces and beds.

Invacare also reported preliminary financial results for its first quarter. The company expects its first-quarter unaudited and preliminary net sales to be at $218 million, nearly 2.2 percent down on a year-over-year basis. Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Invacare said, "I am pleased with our first quarter performance, particularly in light of the significant changes everywhere as a result of the pandemic. Our team continues to rise to the challenge of supporting our customers globally. Overall, our preliminary net sales results were in-line with our expectations, with preliminary operating loss, Adjusted EBITDA(B) and Free Cash Flow(C) favorable to 1Q19." The company is looking to allocate more resources to its business units facing higher demand.

Invacare stated that it is planning to recalibrate its balance sheet to meet the challenges of current environment. As on December 31, 2019, the company had nearly $80 million in its cash balance. The company expects its product demand to remain strong as its offerings are mainly used in non-elective and chronic procedures. Invacare stated that its core work is an "essential business" and hence most of its facilities are still operating. Some of its products are being used directly in battling COVID-19. The company is also looking to expand its capacity to accommodate surge in demand for some of its products.

Moderna Reports Positive Preliminary Results from Zika Vaccine

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reported positive results from a Phase 1 study of mRNA 1893, its Zika vaccine candidate. The results pertain to the 10 µg and 30 µg regimens, the lowest doses used in the trial. The figures demonstrate that these dosages induced seroconversion in 94% and 100% of participants, respectively. The process of seroconversion involves the development of antibodies against a pathogen. It was also observed that the drug candidate also encouraged a neutralizing antibody reaction in seropositive subjects.

These results are important as the company uses the same mRNA platform for producing Zika vaccine as it is doing for developing COVID-19 treatment. The results provided another evidence of the platform's safety profile as the trial subjects did not report any vaccine-related serious adverse events. The company stated that the safety profile of the drug "did not appear affected by the second vaccination nor a flavivirus-positive baseline serostatus." With this new development, the company now has seven positive Phase 1 readouts in its prophylactic vaccines modality. In the trial, the two dosages were given at the gap of 28 days.

The trial also demonstrated that 50 percent of the participants in the flavivirus seropositive group showed 4 fold boost in pre-existing PRNT50 titers after the second vaccination of 10 µg dose level. The corresponding percentage of patients for 30 µg dose level was 75 percentage. Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Moderna. "Our Zika program, along with our continued work on a vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus, underscores our commitment to improving global public health through developing mRNA vaccines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases." The company is collaborating with various agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services for the development of the vaccine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.