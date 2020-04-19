Bonded And Indentured

The United States is now taking the tack of Switzerland and Japan where the central banks virtually control and dominate all of the markets.

Each and every business in the country has been affected by the need for "social distancing" and the saving of lives. There is not one single business that has not been affected.

I stated many times at the beginning of the year that we were in a "Borrower's Heaven" and a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell." This was the case for several months as the economy rocked along and as borrowing became cheaper and cheaper and cheaper. Then, as the Coronavirus hit the markets, it turned credit spreads on their ears.

Entire sectors of the U.S. economy were literally shut down, overnight, as the safety of people's lives took center stage, as they should, and became, in a heartbeat, more important than anything else. You can look at hotels, restaurants, the entire hospitality industry, travel, schools, the food supply chain and go on and on with direct hits to major sectors of the American economy. However, it doesn't stop there. Each and every business in the country has been affected by the need for "social distancing" and the saving of lives. There is not one single business that has not been affected.

All of this has created a very severe anomaly for investors. I recently stated:

"We are peering into the void, of the great unknown, and trying to make sense of an array of data that doesn't fit any economic models, because we have never been here before, and we don't know how to model for economic conditions that have never existed before, in anyone's lifetime."

We are, in my opinion, out in the abyss and trying to make sense of the great void created by this horrible virus. One should note, at the beginning, that the economy moves at one speed while the markets are "forward indicators" that move at a different speed, all together. The economy is a matter of data while the markets are a matter of expectations, hopes, prayers, and all other means of peering into the "Crystal Ball" and trying to assess the future. Consequently, no one should be surprised with what has happened in the equity or debt markets as nothing, but "surprises," is all that is in front of us. There is no reliable model for this kind of medical and economic uncertainty.

None!

If there is some kind of medical discovery, a vaccine or anything else of the kind, it will not be a "V" shaped recovery, but a straight line shot to the moon. This is not the overwhelming expectation, however, and so each day is filled with medical conjectures that sends the markets bouncing from one low to the next high as dreams of sugarplum fairies dance around in our heads.

Along side of all of this is the government and the Fed. The President and the Congress are handing out money as the only response that is really available and driving America's debt into a quite dangerous situation in normal times. However, these aren't normal times and so the government is doing what it can do. We may argue about the specifics, and we all have our political viewpoints, but overall, in my opinion, the government is responding appropriately in throwing money at where it is needed the most.

More significant, which is also my opinion, is the recent actions of the Fed. The Fed was created by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and while the Fed Presidents and Governors were granted a certain amount of independence, as a result of the Act, they are still a part of the government and they serve at the pleasure of Congress which can amend, or even withdraw their Congressional mandate, as our elected officials see fit.

For its part, here's a look at action the Fed has taken in just the past six weeks:

March 3 - An emergency 0.5 percentage point interest rate cut.

March 15 - Another 1 percentage point rate cut, taking the Fed's benchmark for short-term lending down to near zero.

March 15 - At the same time as the second rate cut, the Fed lowered the rate for banks to borrow at the discount window by 1.5 percentage points and cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks to zero.

March 17 - In the first of a slew of measures aimed at keeping credit flowing through the financial system, the Fed said it would start buying commercial paper, or the short-term unsecured debt that businesses rely on for operational cash.

March 18 - Another facility providing credit to keep money markets functioning properly.

March 19 - A new operation focused on currency swaps aimed at other institutions in need of dollar-denominated assets.

March 20 - An operation headed by the Boston Fed to buy municipal debt.

March 23 - An expansion of the Fed's originally announced asset purchases, which were supposed to max out at $700 billion but now are unlimited depending on the need to support markets and the economy. The purchases already have expanded the Fed's holdings on its balance sheet by more than $2 trillion.

March 23 - In addition to the next leg of quantitative easing, the Fed also announced a $300 billion credit program for businesses and consumers. The initiatives include two credit facilities for large employers, an expanded Term Asset-Banked Loan Facility for businesses and consumers through the Small Business Administration, and an expanded money market facility that includes municipal debt and certificates of deposits.

April 6 - An announcement that the Fed will provide support to the Treasury's Payment Protection Program aimed at incentivizing businesses not to lay off employees during the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

April 8 - A modification for the asset restriction it has placed on Wells Fargo to allow the third-biggest U.S. bank to participate in the business lending programs.

April 9 - The recent coup de grace is a $2.3 trillion lending program that will extend credit to banks that issue PPP loans, purchase up to $600 billion in loans issued through the Main Street program to medium-sized firms. The moves also involve secondary corporate credit facilities that will allow the Fed to buy corporate bonds from "fallen angels" that have slid into downgrades, and a $500 billion program to buy bonds from state and municipal governments.

I point out, strongly, that this just what has been done so far. More may be coming, more is likely coming, in my estimation, as the balance sheet of the Fed, currently at $6.2 trillion ramps up and hits the $10-12 trillion dollar range which is over 50% of America's total GDP. The United States is now taking the tack of Switzerland and Japan where the central banks virtually control and dominate all of the markets. Right, wrong, or indifferent, I believe that is where we are heading and there is just no winning when fighting against the people that can make the money. That is a fool's gambit!

Options still on the table

Negative interest rates

The Fed has set interest rates at a range of 0 to 0.25 percent. This means it's hit the "zero lower bound" - it can't cut interest rates any further without going negative. That said, rates can go negative as demonstrated by the European Central Bank.

Explicitly set government bond rates

One idea publicly floated by now-Deputy Fed Chair Richard Clarida would be to take quantitative easing a step further and commit to buying up US government bonds until rates on long-term (10- and 30-year) bonds hit an explicit target - say, 0 percent.

Target levels, not rates

Currently the Fed targets a given rate of inflation - 2 percent per year, for instance. What it tries to communicate to markets is that if inflation goes above that rate, it will take action to contain it, and conversely that if inflation falls below that rate, it will take action to increase it. The problem has been that the Fed's obedience to this target has been asymmetrical. Inflation has undershot the Fed's target for well over a decade now. A new methodology might be established.

Let low-income countries print dollars

One of the Fed's less recognized policy tools is "swap lines": defined arrangements that let other countries trade their currencies for dollars. The idea is that the dollar is a stable global reserve currency, whereas other countries' currencies tend to be less stable, creating risk around exchange rates that can deter investment, especially in developing countries. Expanding access to credit in dollars can thus help safeguard other countries' economies. The Fed has long had these in operation with rich countries like the UK, Canada, and those represented by the European Central Bank, but recently expanded them to include a few emerging markets like Mexico and Brazil. Expanding to even more developing countries could help them recover.

Helicopter money, or printing money and giving it to people

Perhaps the most straightforward way for the Fed to help the economy would be to put money directly in people's hands by printing it and mailing out checks. It's doubtful the Fed can do this under current statutory authority, but some in Congress have argued for giving it that authority.

Buy corporate stocks

The Fed has supported corporations by backstopping the corporate bond market and ensuring that short- and long-term interest rates remain low. But there are other actions it could take as well, though they would potentially require authorization from Congress.

The most straightforward option would be to buy corporate stocks, the way the Bank of Japan has done in recent years. That not only helps stabilize the stock market directly, it enables the Fed to set up a sovereign wealth fund invested in the US economy whose profits it can refund to the Treasury. That effectively provides a way to finance federal spending besides taxes and debt, which can be helpful if we need more fiscal stimulus in the future.

Mr. Trooper, the Sage, chimes in:

Life is a series of surprises, and ever more so now. It is constantly a challenge to respond to things and events, and find the right answers, to very tough questions. In this process, it might be wise to change first your perception, and your way of looking at things, first, before persistently trying to change the events, and the models, which can no longer be appropriately constructed.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.