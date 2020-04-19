WTI Weekly: Key Support Failed Early Week As A Pullback Tested Major Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 26.50s as resistance. This expectation played out as the key support area, 23.50s, failed early week before the pullback continued to 19.20s into Wednesday’s auction. Balance developed, 19.20s-20.61s, before an aggressive re-pricing higher developed to 26.79s in Friday’s auction as the May-June contract roll completed into Friday’s close, settling at 25.03s.

12-17 April 2020

This week’s auction saw buyers trap, 24.60s, in Sunday’s auction before a sell-side breakdown through key support, 23.50s, developed in Monday’s trade. Buyers trapped, 23.91s, before price discovery lower developed to 22.30s into Monday’s NY close. The selloff continued in Tuesday’s auction to 19.95s as selling interest emerged, 20s/20.70s, into the NY close. Tuesday’s late sellers held the auction as price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 19.20s, in Wednesday’s auction.

Minor buy excess developed there, halting the pullback near the major support area, 20s. Balance continued through the EIA release (+19.2 million vs. +11.6 million expected) into and through Thursday’s auction. Buying interest emerged, 19.74s, following Thursday’s Globex re-open as the May-June contract liquidity roll completed. A large re-pricing developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 26.78s. Sellers trapped there, as pullback developed into of Friday’s close, settling at 25.03s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery lower, provided 26.50s held as resistance. This probability path did play out key support failed early week, driving price lower to 19.20s, testing the current 2020 major support, 20s. Buying interest emerged there before large price convergence higher developed in Friday’s auction due to the May-June contract liquidity roll. The recent sell-off has created a substantial contango in the forward curve. This contango contributed to the large adjustment in Friday’s auction. This week’s rotation (757 ticks) traded just shy of the weekly 1st standard deviation expectancy (773 ticks).

As noted in recent weeks, the selloff to 20.52s three weeks ago was likely a momentum extreme (both in amplitude and volume). Price extremes generally follow momentum extremes. This week’s failed breakdown to 19.20s may serve as that price extreme. It is worth noting that a “Put Wall” has persisted at the 20 strike. This price area continues to be defended as support.

Source: CME/QuikStrike

Focus into next week centers on response to this week’s key cluster, 26.89s-24.50s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support area will target key supply clusters overhead, 28.36s-29.13s/30.30s-33.87s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at key support will target key demand cluster below, 20.60s-19.20s, respectively. The near-term bias is buy-side barring failure of 22.04s as support. The broader contextual question is: has development of a new, structural support area near twenty-year lows begun?

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Similarly, from mid-December 2019 to mid-January 2020, market posture reached similar levels to April 2019 as price traded toward 64s. In both cases, the market saw meaningful corrections. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+157k contracts), an increase from last week as MM short posture also increased (-101k contracts). Within the last five years, for a structural low to develop, MM short posture has had to exceed 100k contracts in confluence with sub-100k MM net long posture.

MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all at levels of historical extreme pessimism. This development continues as WTI now trades off the major support area in the typically bullish season (January-May). While the market sell-off has been aggressive and historic in duration and amplitude, this occurred as price traded to twenty-year lows and the near-term option “put wall” at the 20 strike.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.