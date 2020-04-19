Why It Is Not Time To Open The Economy

The Trump administration just introduced a three phase plan to reopen the economy, with a goal of doing it soon.

The Trump administration is pressing to open the economy, with an aim of having it start May 1. President Trump announced a three-phase plan this week, outlining the federal guidelines for implementation. Some states, he suggested, were ready to open almost immediately.

Most governors, health experts, and business leaders are saying not so fast. The common theme among them is that we cannot do it until we have more testing to ensure that a reopening is safe.

The key element to the reopening is a demonstrated decline in COVID-19 cases over a 14 day period. While this is easy to say, it is not as simple to quantify. How much of a decline is required? How is it measured? The details have yet to be defined.

What is necessary is more testing, which despite administration claims to the contrary, remains a problem.

This is not to say that progress hasn’t been made on testing. Testing became an issue in January, when the first case of the coronavirus was found in the US. The CDC began developing a test and started shipping test kits on February 6. There were some initial glitches with the tests and results came back slowly. On February 26, Vice President Pence was appointed to chair the White House Coronavirus Task Force and pushed for more testing, working with private labs to come up with new tests. On March 6, President Trump announced that tremendous progress was being made. During his visit to the CDC Center in Atlanta he claimed “Anyone who wants a test gets a test.”

Yet, as of March 12 only 23,000 tests had been completed in the United States. That is less than 500 tests a day since the first case was identified on January 20. By March 30, we reached our one millionth test, and increase to over 50,000 tests per day over the ensuing three weeks.

The month of April has seen the daily testing increase to almost 150,000. This still isn’t enough, as we’ve only reached 1% of the population. While President Trump keeps claiming we have performed more tests than any country in the world, this is only true in an absolute sense. The proper way to view testing is per capita, and here we fall short.

Of all the countries in the world with more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases, the US ranks 13th in tests per 1 million population.

More testing is important because we need to show that the spread of the coronavirus is under control. We don’t have that yet.

Through April 7, a full 11 weeks after the US observed its first positive case of COVID-19 and three-plus weeks after serious mitigation efforts began, we crossed the threshold of our 2 millionth test. We also tallied our 400,000th positive case, representing an infection rate of those tested, of almost 20%.

The infection rates, however, vary widely by state. The top five states are New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Georgia and Connecticut, with infection rates of those tested ranging from 27%-47%.

The Bottom five states are Hawaii, North Dakota, Alaska, West Virginia and New Mexico, with infection rates of 3%.

All of these initial tests were conducted with patients who were showing some symptom which might suggest infection, such as fever, rough cough, tiredness or loss of smell and taste.

To check if things are improving, we would expect that more recent testing would show lower infection rates. President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, so most of the country has been experiencing social distancing for almost one month. To test this hypothesis that the mitigation efforts are working, it is instructive to look at more recent testing results.

Over the period 4/7-4/15 there have been 1,183,140 tests, or 147,893 per day. Positive results have appeared on 243,754 of the tests, or an infection rate of 21%. This shows no improvement over the results from the previous period.

Several states have shown a significant increase in their infection rate as measured by their most recent testing period. Tops on the list are South Dakota, Delaware, Kentucky, DC, Massachusetts and Maryland, all showing an increase in their infection rate of more than 10%.

The most noticeable state is South Dakota, where the infection rate jumped from 5% during the initial period to 24% most recently. This can be explained by the outbreak at the Smithfield Foods meat processing plant in Sioux City. South Dakota was one of only 5 states not to issue a statewide stay-at-home order. This was because early on the incidence of the coronavirus was low. As recently as March 30th, there were only 101 positive cases in the whole state. But the virus hit the Smithfield plant and quickly spread due to the lack of mitigation efforts. By April 16th there were 1,311 confirmed positive cases in South Dakota, with almost half of them attributable to the Smithfield plant.

South Dakota is an example of how a seemingly safe area can rapidly become infected.

The states that showed the most improvement as their infection rate was reduced during the recent period were Michigan, Louisiana and Georgia. While these states showed lower infection rates, they still were at a high level. For example, Michigan’s recent infection rate came down from 38%, but still was a high 22%. Despite the improvement in these states, the overall infection rate is still too high to have comfort that the contagion is under control.

Despite the increase in daily testing, there is no evidence that the infection is declining in a meaningful way. Until that occurs it is too soon for governors to give the signal to begin implementing the economic reopening plan that was just introduced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.