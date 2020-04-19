Ocado: The Grocery Solution Of The Future

The Evolving UK Grocery Market Landscape

UK grocery retailers are clearly enjoying a boon as consumption swings from discretionary items to necessities. In the long-term, however, this is likely to be an industry with winners and losers as consumer behaviour shifts from store-based consumption to online delivery.

Ocado (OTCPK:OTCPK:OCDGF) is one of the few companies that will not just experience growth during the pandemic but is ideally placed once we emerge from the other side. Consumers are presently avoiding bricks and mortar stores for fear of catching the COVID-19 virus and shifting baskets online. Over the long-term we might expect to see permanent behaviour modification in categories that lagged e-commerce penetration, such as grocery shopping.

Is Online Delivery Profitable?

From an operational standpoint what the COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated in the UK is that the two prevailing fulfilment models for online grocery distribution both have operational flaws. The expensive large-scale purpose-built automated distribution centres developed by Ocado have been unable to keep up with the scale of demand since they are inflexible to a short-term surge in orders. On the other hand, the ‘store-pick’ model used by incumbent operators, such as Asda, Tesco (OTCPK:OTCPK:TSCDF) and Sainsbury’s (OTCQX:OTCQX:JSNSF) is able to scale up to meet the demand (by dedicating more staff) but it is a manual, labour-intensive and high variable cost model. For every basket that switches from store to online grocers sustain losses. Just how big those losses are is difficult to calculate with any certainty. In October 2016 Dan Murphy estimated losses were £5-7 on an average online delivery order. McKinsey estimate it is as much as £10 including delivery costs. Given the stores make around 3-5% in operating margin and accounting for the increase in labour costs in the last five years, grocers could take a margin hit of as much as £15 for every £100 basket size that shifts from in-store to online.

The biggest costs grocers face – after the costs of sourcing the products they sell – is labour. Ocado’s solution is to automate the fulfillment of customer orders as much as possible and have invested significantly in purpose-built warehouses, robotics and systems. These Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFCs) provide customers with the choice of 55,000 products – a much broader pool of products than would ordinarily be found even in a super-scale grocery store. Since the products are delivered straight from the CFC to the home through a hub-and-spoke delivery model, there is less wastage than under the traditional model of supplying regional distribution centers and stocking shelves of grocery stores. Once fully ramped up, Ocado’s CFCs have achieved profitability operating at 90-95% of capacity.

Whilst it is true that this leaves Ocado unable to scale up to meet short-term changes in demand, it is the only proven profitable model in existence to date. It is a model which massively reduces labour costs per basket order.

Online grocery profitability is a function of throughput-delivery per driver per hour as well as average order value. As each inflects, Ocado drives higher gross profits per order. Moreover, fuel costs – which account for a meaningful portion of total shipping costs – have fallen significantly which will lower delivery costs.

Ocado Retail KPIs

How might UK Grocers Perform in a Recession?

The cessation of discounting may endure for some time as the grocers are incentivised to try and make the up for the losses incurred in online delivery through a combination of increasing prices for everyday products and reductions in promotional practises. However, if we enter into a deep recession value will become more important to consumers and in the face of higher prices consumers will either trade down or switch to the discounters – Aldi and Lidl.

Ocado is using the COVID-19 crisis to promote the home cooking experience. As incomes are dented, consumers will also have less disposable income and may reduce spend on restaurants. Many consumers have more products at home than previously and have equipped their homes with a broader range of cooking equipment.

Will Online Delivery Take Off?

Time will tell but a good portion of new online grocery shoppers have likely switched to online for good. This step change in online behaviour is going to provide an enormous tailwind for Ocado in future year and leaves a dilemma for the incumbent store-based players. These grocers will need to try and discourage shoppers from ordering online as the margins within this channel are inferior. If they continue to operate in the way they always have, the profit pool shared among incumbent grocers is going to lower.

It is Not All Plain Sailing

Ocado is hiring thousands of new workers in the course of a matter of weeks and expanding capacity in existing CFCs to meet the ramp-up in order demand. These workers need to be trained and until they become productive will be less efficient, which may flow through to affect fulfilment productivity. Moreover, the company has been loss-leading in recent years and will likely continue to be so for several more as it is committed to fund a portion of the build-out for each new CFC which includes investments in robots and specialist machine-handling equipment.

Competition from Amazon is a concern of some investors. Whilst such a threat should never been under-estimated it is critical to recognise there is a significant difference between fulfilling consumer goods and food and traditional grocers may be loathe to partner with Amazon. Moreover, there is likely to be room for more than one player in this vast market.

Ocado Solutions and Valuation Perspectives

The migration of grocery baskets in the UK from in-store to online is a microcosm of what we can expect around the world. Through its solutions business, Ocado has struck deals to sell its technology to leading grocers around the world. The largest deal to date is with Kroger who has committed to three CFCs yet will potentially ramp up to 20+ over time. Valuing the potential of these deals is extremely difficult as there is limited transparency around contract terms. We know that Ocado will earn a licensing fee of around 3.5% of GMV but the company’ accounting policies are conservative. Due to the adoption of IFRS 15 revenues from the solutions business are only recognised when a CFC built on behalf of a partner goes live. The potential for future CFC creation is orders of magnitude larger but not captured in the accounts.

McKinsey estimated world-wide grocery sales at $5.7 trillion in 2018. Ultimately we have to consider how much of that will migrate to online delivery and what portfolio will be fulfilled by Ocado Platform Solutions. In considering the size of the total addressable market and the potential for greater online penetration, the opportunity for Ocado is enormous.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCDGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.