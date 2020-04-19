Avantor: A Little More Cautious Into Earnings

The company is to report Q1 earnings on 4/29AMC. My revenue and EPS estimates are slightly below the Street, though consensus may contain several stale estimates.

The stock is up ~65% (vs.~20% for the S&P 500) from the 3/18 close, and the valuation gap with peer TMO has narrowed, reducing the margin of safety.

I now expect normalized revenue growth to be flat-to-down in 2020, and I expect the company to withdraw its 2020 guidance, as most peers have done.

I see more risk to the ~10% of revenue from education (school and university closures) and the ~7% from medical devices (delayed procedures).

I am more cautious on Avantor’s (AVTR) near-term fundamentals than when I first wrote about the company about a month ago.

Thesis Update

On March 19, Seeking Alpha published my long recommendation on Avantor (AVTR), a misunderstood relative value play in the healthcare sector. From 3/18 closing prices, the stock is now up ~65% versus ~20% for the S&P 500 and 9% for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), the closest peer.

In my thesis, I explained how the company would likely achieve at least $1.00 in both non-GAAP EPS and FCF per share in 2022 and that the market would likely be willing to pay at least a high-teens multiple on the forward estimates near the end of 2021. This implies an 18-24 month price target of ~$18 and a current valuation of ~$15 (assuming a 10% discount rate).

I stand by those estimates. But whereas the stock was at a 45% discount to current fair value at that time, it is now at only a 9% discount, offering a much smaller margin of safety. Meanwhile, the near-term landscape has become more uncertain.

In my original article, I made five specific predictions that would help me know whether reality was tracking to my thesis. I stand by four of those predictions, but one of them deserves re-examination. Specifically, I predicted that updated 2020 growth guidance on the Q1 earnings call would encompass 3% (I put a confidence level of 75% on this prediction). At this point, my confidence in this prediction has fallen below 50% (i.e., I assume it likely won’t come true) for two reasons.

First, I expect AVTR to withdraw its guidance entirely as most healthcare peers reporting so far have done (e.g., TMO, A, MTD, ILMN, DHR). This will have the effect of creating lingering uncertainty.

Second, I now model normalized revenue growth to be approximately flat in 2020 (with the possibility for it to be down). What has changed? I am now more concerned about the ~10% of revenue coming from the education end market (universities, elementary, and secondary schools) as it seems more likely that school closures could last into the autumn, while university labs may not be fully operational until the end of the year. I am also more concerned about the ~7% of revenue coming from medical devices due to delayed procedures – a phenomenon that could also prove more lasting than I initially estimated.

With this in mind, here are my revised estimates for 2020.

Exhibit 1. 2020 Estimates – Old Versus New

As a reminder, here are my estimates of AVTR’s end market and geographical exposures:

Exhibit 2. End Markets

Exhibit 3. Geographies

What to Watch For On Q1 Earnings

Like with most companies this earnings season, investors will be focused on any forward-looking commentary. From a product area standpoint, investors expect AVTR’s equipment and instrumentation growth to be soft but for consumables growth to hold up better (particularly proprietary consumables). If consumables are materially weaker than my model, I expect the stock to react negatively.

From an end-market standpoint, Advanced Technology & Applied Materials (with industrial exposure) as well as Education and Government are likely to be soft. However, Biopharma is widely expected to hold up well, so any unusual softness in that end market would also likely cause the stock to react negatively.

Given Avantor’s high debt levels, the Street will be watching how the company manages its balance sheet through this period of stress. I continue to expect positive FCF in Q1, though I expect gross debt may rise as the company preserves cash and draws on its receivables facility and possibly its revolver.

There have been two encouraging recent data points:

AVTR did not pre-announce earnings as many peers did, suggesting Q1 guidance for ~1-4% normalized growth is reasonable. AVTR has not tapped the credit markets as many peers have done, other than to replace an existing $250 million accounts receivable securitization facility with a new $300 million facility.

Here are my estimate for Q1:

Exhibit 4. 1Q20 Estimates

How I Am Trading the Stock

I continue to maintain long exposure to AVTR, though I have reduced my position to rebalance as the stock has risen substantially. I have also sold some covered calls with $15 strikes, given I think ~$15 is current fair value. I plan to maintain some long exposure at least through earnings and likely thereafter with my 18-24 price target of ~$18 in mind.

I have also shorted a small amount of TMO as a hedge, which I intend to maintain at least through earnings. In my initial article, I indicated TMO’s premium to AVTR was too high. That gap has now contracted, but I continue to believe it is too high. Using a DCF, I estimate TMO’s growth premium is worth a 20-25% multiple premium on P/FCF.

Exhibit 5. TMO’s Premium to AVTR - Then and Now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have sold May $15 covered calls against part of my AVTR long position. I have shorted TMO as a partial hedge into earnings.