EUR/USD Downside Pressure To Hold In The Medium Term

The ECB's current interest rate policy, combined with falling European bank stocks and lower confidence in Italy, all suggest that risk remains elevated and that markets will likely continue to favor USD over EUR.

However, much of the recent upside in the euro was likely mechanical, owing to a repatriations of investor capital and unwinding of speculative trades.

The EUR/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the U.S. dollar, has been volatile over the past few weeks. Nevertheless, volatility has begun to settle down as the euro has begun to resume its long-term bearish trend. The chart below illustrates recent moves using daily candlesticks; the blue line is the 100-day moving average.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

It is important to keep an eye on the moving averages, as otherwise it can be easy to lose sight of the medium-term bias. In this case, we can see that spite of the overall increase recently in volatility, the 100-day moving average continues to fall.

Applying the 20-day and 50-day moving averages in the chart below (the green and red lines, respectively), we can get further confirmation of the overall direction, whose bias continues to favor downside.

The 20-day moving average is below the 50-day moving average, and both remain under the 100-day moving average. The most prominent spike to the upside, which occurred in early March, appeared to be a largely mechanical response to falling global equities (and other 'risk asset' prices). As capital exited riskier positions, international investors repatriated the cash, which generated sudden demand for euros, while other speculative 'carry trades' (which used the euro as a cheap funding currency) were also unwound.

Since the mechanical rise was not based on a sudden change in the underlying fundamentals, the euro dropped back down sharply. In fact, you will notice in the chart above that the sudden rise was met with an even lower low. This is because, on an underlying basis, USD was in fact more hotly demanded in light of the risk-off moves in global markets. U.S. dollars are commonly viewed as a safe haven, one reason being that the USD remains the world's reserve currency. In a sense, euro demand was front-loaded here.

After making a lower low, the euro traded higher to consolidate, while trading back now; most recently, volatility has effectively settled and EUR/USD is trading more regularly. The direction is likely to remain to the downside for now, however.

It is difficult to make the case for a bearish in some respects. For example, one way to value currencies is purchasing power parity; a quick example is the Big Mac Index which is maintained by the Economist.

As shown below, in January 2020, using the prices of McDonald's Big Mac burgers in the euro area and United States, the implied exchange rate (i.e., with the assumption that this homogeneous product in two different regions should cost about the same) was 0.73 euros to the U.S. dollar. As the actual exchange rate was closer to 0.90 euros to the U.S. dollar (meaning that it took more euros to purchase a U.S. dollar than we would otherwise expect), the simple model implied that the euro was undervalued by about 19.2%.

(Source: The Economist)

The problem with this, is that we are undergoing an economic crisis (with respect to government measures to combat COVID-19) and we have also recently seen the end of the longest bull market in history (in spite of the recent upside). While the euro may be in some respects undervalued, if USD remains in high demand, the premium that it trades versus "fair value" is more likely to continue.

The recent crisis, which also had the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates to a range of just +0.00-0.25%, has put the European Central Bank in an especially difficult position. The banking system in Europe was already put under heavy pressure as a result of falling interest rates (going into the crisis, the ECB's deposit facility rate was already negative at -0.50%).

Falling interest rates (especially to the "zero lower bound", or below) cut heavily into net interest margins at banks. The current crisis has more or less cemented the difficulty of European banks for the foreseeable future, with little to no prospect of rate hikes in the coming future. The chart below shows futures prices for EURO STOXX Banks Futures, for which there is effectively no obvious level of support. The chart uses monthly candlesticks, showing how far these futures prices have fallen since the 2008 crisis.

In a situation like this, where the market is giving no visible confidence to the European banking system, it is very difficult to be confident in the common currency (the euro). We can also look to the spread between the Italian 10-year yield and the German 10-year yield to see how much confidence the market is placing in Italy (any troubles it is facing being most recently exacerbated by COVID-19 lock-downs).

The rise in the spread, which has at least settled down a little (but does not yet show signs of willingness to drop to late 2019 levels), indicates that markets are becoming far less confident in financing Italy's government spending; a worrying sign to see, this late in the business cycle.

If Italy struggles, this could jeopardize the European Union itself due to increased political tensions which could ensue. To avoid this potential jeopardy, the ECB may be forced to "force down" the spreads with even more expansionary monetary policy. In any case, there is little reason to be bullish the euro in this sort of environment.

While we may well see continued short-term upside retracements in the euro, it appears that the euro will likely remain bearish throughout 2020. Looking to the weekly EUR/USD chart, the level of 1.0550 would appear to be a near-term target for this cross.

A further fall to the region of 1.03 could also be possible, while even longer term, a fall to parity (EUR/USD 1.00) is also one conceivable potentiality. However, we must reassess the case later as the facts may change. While increased risk and uncertainty surrounding the euro zone is likely to continue to put medium-term pressure on the common currency, as capital "escapes" this economic region, other factors such as purchasing power parity are likely to ease the fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.