IBM Earnings Preview: It's All RedHat Now, As Revenue And EPS Growth Have Lagged For Years

Over the last decade IBM has grown very little: in last decade, the only four years IBM grew EPS mid-teens was 2010 - 2013.

Share count hasn't changed in 4 quarters for IBM, as share repurchases are much lower.

2020 expected EPS and revenue "growth" per current consensus is -8% and -4% respectively vs the +4% and +2% expected in January '20.

IBM (IBM), the former mainframe and "big iron" giant that bought RedHat in the last 18 months to make a push into the hybrid cloud, reports Q1 '20 financial results after the bell on Monday, April 20.

Street consensus has not been immune to what has happened to the US economy in the last 60 days, as the Street is now expecting $1.80 in earnings per share on $17.6 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year declines of -20% and -3% respectively.

For Q2 '20, the current consensus is $2.43 in EPS on $17.7 billion in revenue, for expected declines of 23% and 8% respectively.

For full-year 2020, as of Saturday, April 18th, 2020, the expected y/y decline of EPS and revenue - per the current consensus - is -8% and 4% respectively.

The pattern of IBM's quarter reports over the years, is that Q1 is typically the weakest, while the 4th quarter is typically the strongest, so it remains to be seen if Arvind Krishna "kitchen sinks" the first quarter of '20.

This will be the first quarterly conference call with the new team of Arvind Krishna and James Whitehurst, in charge at IBM.

The recent change in senior management at IBM, with Ginni Rometti's departure has left the RedHat guys firmly in control at IBM. Arvind Krishna, the internal IBM executive who pushed for the RedHat acquisition is the new CEO and his second-in-command is James Whitehurst, the former RedHat CEO.

It looks like it's RedHat (read hybrid cloud) or bust at IBM.

IBM EPS and estimate revisions:

Q1 '20 est Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 2022 EPS est $13.96 $15.03 $15.18 $15.07 2021 EPS est $12.97 $14.23 $14.25 $14.42 2020 EPS est $11.73 $13.37 $13.33 $13.49 2022 exp EPS gro rt 4% 6% 7% 2021 exp EPS gro rt 4% 6% 7% 7% 2020 exp EPS gro rt -8% 4% 4% 5% 2022 PE 9x 9x 9x 2021 PE 9x 10x 9x 10x 2020 PE 10x 10x 10x 11x 2022 est Rev's ($'s bl's) $77.4 $81.3 $80.5 $82.4 2021 est rev's $76.5 $82.0 $83.1 $83.2 2020 est rev's $73.9 $78.9 $81.2 $81.2 2022 est rev gro rt 1% 1% -3% n/a 2021 est rev gro rt 4% 2% 2% 2% 2020 est rev gro rt -4% 2% 5% 4%

Estimate source: IBES by Refinitiv

No question readers can see the lowering of EPS and revenue estimates for IBM, undoubtedly some of it a function of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In IBM's 4th quarter, 2019, the strong results were a function of the mainframe cycle kicking in for Big Blue, so we'll have to see if the US and global slowdown impacted that at all at the end of the first quarter, and for Q2 '20.

While you'd think there would be great incentive for Arvind Krishna to use the first and second quarters of 2020 - particularly with the pandemic as backdrop - to throw everything into the numbers to set 2021 up for better growth, some executives refrain from that and try and present the operating results as uniformly as can be done.

Technical analysis:

Although it might be hard to see, this monthly chart of IBM shows major lows in the stock at $116 in January, 2016, $105 in January '19, and then a low of $95 just recently in March '20 as IBM was caught in the 30% SP 500 correction with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I didnt see it until posting this chart for the earnings preview, but on the bottom panel, which comprises the lower 1/4 of the chart, all the way to the right are those bright green bars, the last month, which means IBM is seeing some serious short-covering or some accumulation for the first time in a few years.

IBM hit a high of $215 per share in April, 2013, and you can see the stock price pattern since. Readers do not have to be a bottom-picker and try and buy the absolute low.

A break of the downtrend line off the 2013 high of $215, is right at $150 per share, which gives readers plenty of time to evaluate IBM.

Here is the stock's under-performance relative to the SP 500:

Per the above chart from YCharts, the SP 500 has underperformed the benchmark by roughly 1400 bp's since 2013.

That's a lot of negative alpha.

How is IBM's cash-flow and free-cash-flow ?

Cash-from-ops Free-cash FCF Yield 2019 $12.3 bl $10 bl 8% 2018 $11.8 $12.7 11% 2017 $16.7 $13.4 9% 2016 $16.5 $12.8 8% 2015 $16.7 $12.7 10%

Source: valuation s/sheet from earnings reports and 10-Q's

While the trend isn't great, IBM's free-cash-generation is still a strength for the company and the free-cash-flow yield 8% - 10% consistently in all environments is probably not easy to find in the SP 500.

The dividend in dollars is about half of IBM's free-cash-flow today.

Summary / conclusion:

IBM is really a tale of two companies: pre-2013 and post-2013. While preparing this earnings preview, IBM grew EPS at a 14% average rate from 2010 to 2013, and then EPS averaged -4% from 2014 through 2019.

Revenue growth had started to be a problem before 2013. In only three years of the entire decade from 2010 to 2019, did IBM have positive revenue growth, and that was in the years, 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Can RedHat return the tech giant to high-singe-digit growth or better ?

It's tough for a hardware company to convert itself into a software company overnight.

IBM's facing the same problem in terms of business model transition that Cisco, Oracle, Intel, etc.s in that it has a legacy business or businesses that are generating some return and cash-flow but the Technology market has moved on to the latest paradigm, and left the company behind.

Arvind Krishna, James Whitehurst and the IBM Board have bet on RedHat and the hybrid cloud as their future.

Will it work ? We'll know within 12 - 18 months.

But here's the 30 year view of IBM: in the late 1980's after the '87 Crash the stock suffered greatly as the corporate tech world moved to the PC and server and the mainframe business was left painfully behind. It was only Lou Gerstner and his hyper-aggressive acquisitions of Lotus 123 not to mention the "all-things Tech" world of the 1990's that helped resurrect the company.

IBM has been in this position before i.e. the need to play catch up" and hopefully the acquisition of RedHat, the new management at IBM can do it.

Clients have less than a 1% position in IBM, in select accounts that are patient and can wait.

It's unlikely any IBM will be bought Monday before the earnings report, and we'll wait for Q2 '20 and 2020 guidance to decide if any action will be taken with the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.