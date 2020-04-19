As 5-Year TIPS Auction Approaches, Real Yields Are On The Move

Reaction? It's not an ugly investment idea, but I Bonds are clearly the better investment for your first $10,000.

This TIPS looks likely to get a real yield to maturity in the range of -0.20% to -0.30%, but a firm prediction is impossible.

The U.S. Treasury will launch a new 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security at auction on Thursday, in a $17 billion dollar offering that could be mildly interesting or mildly disastrous.

This is CUSIP 912828ZJ2, and its coupon rate and real yield to maturity will be determined by the auction, which closes at noon Thursday to non-competitive bids. I can tell you the coupon rate will almost certainly be 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will go. But the potential real yield to maturity -- determined by investors at the auction -- is very difficult to predict.

Why? Real yields (meaning yields above inflation) have been wildly volatile since the COVID-19 virus reached global recognition around February 25, followed one week later by a massive sell-off in oil prices as Saudi Arabia and Russia feuded, followed almost immediately by a breathtakingly fast drop in U.S. and global stock prices. Then, to top it off, just about the entire world went into "social isolation" and U.S. unemployment has soared.

Keep this in mind: The first U.S. death from COVID-19 was reported on February 29 in Washington State. Now, just 48 days later, the U.S. death toll stands at 37,659. It's easy to understand why stock and bond markets have become volatile, and highly unpredictable.

Where we are today

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

This new 5-year TIPS should attract some investor interest, despite deflationary fears in the short term. A massive explosion of Federal Reserve stimulus and U.S. government deficit spending is being used to stabilize the financial system, and at least so far, it is working. The S&P 500 index is up about 22% since hitting a low of about 2,235 on March 23.

The Federal Reserve has stepped in to buy U.S. Treasurys and halt market disruptions. Those disruptions reached a peak around March 18 to 19, when bond yields surged in apparent panic selling. Here's a chart of 5-year real yields through 2020, showing the volatile surge in mid March, and then quick decline amid Federal Reserve intervention:

So here comes a new 5-year TIPS, CUSIP 912828ZJ2. I'd guess the Thursday auction will result in a real yield to maturity of about -0.30%, but we've seen a recent move upward in real yields as the stock market has surged. If the stock market moves higher next week, expect a higher real yield for this new TIPS. If it moves sharply lower, expect the real yield to fall.

If you are interested in investing in CUSIP 912828ZJ2, keep an eye on the Treasury's Real Yields Curve page, which updates each day at the market's close. On Friday, the Treasury's real yield estimate for a full-term 5-year TIPS was -0.31%. But that number could be a bit misleading, because:

This TIPS will be immediately hit by a 0.22% inflation adjustment downward in May, reflecting the decline in non-seasonally adjusted inflation in March. Big-money investors know that is coming, and will adjust their bids lower to reflect it. That could result in a higher-than-expected yield.

5-year TIPS auctions are more sensitive to changes in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which in this case could also result in a higher-than-expected yield, as noted by #Cruncher, a TIPS expert on the Bogleheads forum. As of Friday, he was predicting a real yield of -0.184%, substantially better than the Treasury estimate. But, keep in mind this estimate was based on Friday's yields.

The Federal Reserve could step in to buy some of this issue at auction, which could push the real yield lower than expected.

Based on those factors, if real yields hold relatively steady next week, we could see a real yield of somewhere near -0.20%. If the Federal Reserve steps in to buy aggressively, the yield will be lower.

In any case, investors in this TIPS will have to pay a premium to capture CUSIP 912828ZJ2's inevitable 0.125% coupon rate. That premium should be in the range of $101.60 to $103.00 for $100 of par value. For example, a new 5-year TIPS auctioned in April 2016 with a real yield of -0.195% and got a price of $101.63 for $100 of value.

Also, this TIPS will carry an inflation index of 1.00137 on the settlement date of April 30, meaning investors will have to pay a slightly higher price to receive that small amount of inflation accrual, which will then get wiped out in May. Ouch.

Inflation breakeven rate

It's obvious that the United States is about to enter a period of deflation, possibly a period of profound deflation. At this point, about 15% of U.S. workers are out of job or on furlough. Hotels are empty. Airports are empty. No one is driving. Rents are going unpaid. Prices for many products -- except possibly food and medical care -- could fall sharply.

That's the case for deflation, and the current 5-year inflation breakeven rate shows investors believe it. As of Friday's close, with the 5-year nominal Treasury note yielding 0.36% and a 5-year TIPS at -0.31%, the current 5-year inflation breakeven rate is 0.67%, a remarkably low number.

This means a 5-year TIPS will out-perform a 5-year nominal Treasury if inflation averages more than 0.67% over the next 5 years. Since 1971, the lowest average inflation rate over any 5-year range was 1.4%, set for the years ending in 2016 and 2017. The current inflation breakeven rate is less than half that.

Take a look at the volatility of the 5-year inflation breakeven rate so far in 2020:

Because a new-issue TIPS purchased at auction cannot return less than its original par value at maturity, in the worst-case scenario CUSIP 912828ZJ2 would return 0.0% over 5 years, versus 0.36% for a 5-year Treasury. That means the downside risk of a 5-year TIPS -- versus a nominal Treasury -- is only 0.36% a year. The upside potential is unlimited, however, because this TIPS will track slightly under official U.S. inflation, no matter how high inflation goes.

Could inflation surge in the United States after the COVID-19 virus crisis is resolved, amid a massive influx of Federal Reserve stimulus and U.S. government spending? Will the government have the will to turn those spigots off after the crisis has passed? A surge in inflation is at least a possibility.

A better alternative: I Bonds

I have been pounding the table recently encouraging investors interested in inflation protection to first consider U.S. Series I Savings Bonds, which will pay 0.2% above inflation for the next 30 years, tax deferred. That fixed rate of 0.2% is likely to fall to 0.0% on May 1, so buy before May 1, up to the Treasury's limit of $10,000 per person per year.

An I Bond purchased next week will probably end up out-performing CUSIP 912828ZJ2 by 40 to 50 basis points a year, and can be redeemed after five years with no penalty. I Bonds are the best inflation-protected investment in the world right now.

Another alternative: 5-year bank CDs

You can still find best-in-nation insured 5-year bank CDs paying 1.90%. If we assume a 5-year TIPS is yielding -0.31%, inflation would have to average more than 2.21% over the next five years to out-perform these CDs.

In times of severe deflation, the nominal return of a bank CD will perform much better than inflation-linked TIPS, which see their principal balances decline in reaction to each month of deflation. We could be in for a few rough months for deflation. If that trend continues, bank CDs will clearly be the better investment.

Conclusion: Is this new TIPS attractive?

When the after-inflation yield of TIPS of all maturities drops below zero, the 5-year TIPS becomes my favorite maturity. Why? It's only five years. This is a very safe investment, and you are guaranteed to get back no less than your original par value at maturity. There's little risk, and the alternative safe investments aren't going to make you rich.

Inflation protection isn't a "hot" investment idea these days, so demand at Thursday's auction shouldn't be high -- except for the unpredictable actions of the Federal Reserve.

So for dedicated inflation hawks who are building a ladder of inflation-protected cash for future use, CUSIP 912828ZJ2 looks like a reasonable addition, if real yields hold stable or rise this week.

But remember: Buy I Bonds up to the limit before you buy TIPS.

I will be reporting auction results Thursday, after the auction closes at 1 p.m. EDT. Meanwhile, here is a history of all 4- to 5- year TIPS auctions going back to 2014:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.