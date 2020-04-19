NG Weekly: Key Support Holds Amidst Balance

Sellers trapped there in Thursday’s auction near key support before rotation higher developed to 1.72s into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was buy-side barring failure of 1.70s as support. This probability path did not play out as buyers trapped early week, driving price lower through key support to 1.55s. Sellers trapped there, as rotation higher developed to 1.73s into Friday’s auction, settling at 1.76s.

12-17 April 2020:

This week’s auction saw sellers trap, 1.78s, in Monday’s auction before rotation lower to 1.70s developed, testing key support into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as a sell-side breakdown through key support developed in Tuesday’s trade. The pullback continued to 1.63s where selling interest emerged again into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late sellers held the auction as the pullback continued to 1.58s in Wednesday’s NY close. Narrow balance developed early into Thursday’s auction before a minor probe lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 1.55s, near major support. Sellers trapped there amidst buy excess, halting the corrective phase. Rotation higher then ensued through the EIA release (+73 bcf vs. +64 bcf expected) to 1.72s as selling interest emerged ahead of Thursday’s NY close. Buy excess developed early in Friday’s trade as Thursday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction. The rally continued, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 1.80s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.76s.

This week’s primary expectation of buy-side price action did not unfold as key support, 1.70s, failed early week. Rotation lower developed to 1.55s near major support and a large option “Wall”. Sellers trapped there before the rally phase developed into the week’s end.

Source: CME/QuikStrike

Focus into next week rests upon the market response to key supply, 1.72s-1.81s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 1.95s-2.02s/2.17s-2.22s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand cluster below, 1.57s-1.52s. The highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring failure of 1.55s as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflect signs of potential structural low formation as the market trades to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high to the August 2019 low, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net short posture decreased slightly (-34k contracts), an approximately 296k contract shift, from the fourteen-year low developed on 11 February.

The MM short posture stands at -200k contracts as the trend lower continues since the 04 February high (-505k contracts).

The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019 and current levels are more extreme. MM posture is now reflecting extreme pessimism with leveraged capital having materially shifted net posture at/near major lows. This type of development warrants caution on the sell-side as this type of herding behavior generally creates potential for abrupt price movement in the opposite direction. The large asymmetry in MM posture on the sell-side persists as the market trades into the 2016 secular low support area, 1.60s-1.85s.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.