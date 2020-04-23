EPR Properties: A Very Good Bet

While it has a lot of pain ahead of it, the deeply-discounted valuation and enormous liquidity position make it an attractive bet.

EPR Properties has been one of the worst hit by the recent crisis.

Earlier this year, I explained that EPR Properties (EPR) was one of my favorite long-term compounders because it was positioned to deliver ~15% annual returns in the coming years.

Well, then came the pandemic. And in hindsight, my earlier statement aged very poorly. EPR was one of the worst hit because it owns a net lease portfolio of experiential properties, such as movie theaters, golf complexes and water parks, which are now all closed and feeling the pain of a shutdown economy.

Many tenants are missing rent payments and EPR’s largest tenant, AMC (AMC), is facing challenging times. EPR has lost two-thirds of its value and analysts are bailing one after the other.

Now what? Is it time to give up and recognize that EPR won’t survive the pandemic? Or is this potentially a “once-in-a-decade” opportunity to buy a beaten-down blue-chip due to highly unusual circumstances?

We remain convinced that despite the enormous uncertainty, EPR will recover and thrive again. The current share price is greatly discounted and offers attractive risk-to-reward to investors. Below, we first summarize the long-term investment thesis, and then explain all the reasons why we remain optimistic about EPR's future.

A Reminder of the Long-Term Investment Thesis

EPR has a long history of enormous market outperformance. Pre crisis, it had generated a lifetime return of 1,895% to its shareholders in comparison to “just” 589% for the broader REIT market:

source

EPR was able to achieve this extraordinary performance because it follows a unique real estate investment strategy. Instead of targeting net lease properties in overcrowded sectors (e.g pharmacies, restaurants…), it focuses on nichier property types that lack institutional demand. This includes movie theaters, golf complexes, ski areas, water parks and other experiential properties.

Most investors do not enter this space because these are high-ticket investments that require specialized expertise and significant scale to diversify appropriately.

In this sense, EPR has a real competitive advantage. It's able to use its specialized knowledge, relationships and significant scale to target properties that are not accessible to most other investors.

Because there's a relative lack of capital chasing these deals, EPR is getting 8% to 10% cap rates instead of 5%-6% for other net lease properties. It's also getting better lease terms with higher annual rent increases, longer leases, master lease protections and good rent coverage.

As part of a $7 billion portfolio, all the individual property risks are well diversified and EPR has been able to consistently earn market beating returns for the past 20 years. Everything indicated that this would continue far into the future.

But Then Came The Pandemic

In a regular recession, EPR would have done fairly well because it has 13-year leases with near two times rent coverage and a solid balance sheet. Movie theaters have historically been surprisingly resilient to recessions because they provide some of the most affordable out-of-home entertainment.

Historic box office growth over the past 20 years:

source

However, we are not in a regular recession. We are in a pandemic-induced economic shutdown with social distancing measures forcing most experiential properties to close down. In other words, EPR’s properties were hit with the worst possible black swan you could think of.

EPR’s largest tenants would have survived a regular recession with limited damage, but in this environment, their financial health is at great risk. No business can survive indefinitely if they have no revenue coming in but expenses that remain in place.

As a result, many tenants have stopped paying rent and some more leveraged companies, including AMC, have begun talks with bankruptcy lawyers.

Meanwhile, we don’t know how long the economy will remain on lock-down and we also don’t know how long the social distancing measures will last. There's enormous uncertainty about 2020, and possibly even 2021 results. Investors hate uncertainty, and therefore, EPR’s share price has collapsed.

Yet, we continue to hold on to our EPR investment and have even bought more of it over the past weeks. Here are six reasons to remain optimistic even in these times of enormous uncertainty:

Reason #1: EPR has a massive liquidity position and great financial flexibility

In a recent article entitled why well-chosen REITs do not go bankrupt, we highlight that EPR has multiple years of liquidity, even if it was not getting a penny of revenue.

EPR is an investment grade rated company with low leverage and no debt maturities until 2023:

Therefore, EPR is in a very strong position to weather this temporary crisis. It can allow tenants to defer rent payments, and if needed, it could even provide bridge financing to liquidity-strapped tenants against some concessions.

EPR’s tenants are profitable during regular times. Their issue today is that they lack liquidity due to store closures. In this scenario, EPR’s $1.5 billion liquidity position is a game changer. It allows EPR to come up with flexible solutions that benefit everyone in the long run. Example: EPR could allow AMC to skip rent for the next three months in exchange of a lease extension from eight years to 15 years. Alternatively, it could offer to buy some of AMC’s wholly-owned properties. You get the point: There are many things they can do to structure mutually beneficial solutions thanks to this liquidity.

Reason #2: EPR owns highly profitable properties in a sustainable industry

During regular times, EPR’s properties are profitable with a sound ~2x rent coverage ratio. These properties are vital to their tenants to turn a profit and they surely do not want to lose these valuable assets.

Even if profitability drops for a few years, the rent coverage provides margin of safety and tenants are unlikely to want out as long as they can still turn a profit.

Right now, everything looks bleak and investors are quickly assuming that we are living in a new world order with horrible prospects for movie theaters, ski parks, golf centers, etc…

In reality, we believe that the trend toward “experiences over ownership” is still in its early innings. People are social creatures and the desire to connect and congregate won’t disappear. We will still want to create and share memorable experiences far into the future. Leisure spending has been increasing like clock work, and after a temporary set-back, it will continue once again:

EPR and its tenants will suffer from the setback. But ultimately, the properties will remain there. EPR has no risk of losing the assets anytime soon because of its strong balance sheet. A few years from now, these assets are likely to be back at record profitability, and therefore, tenants don’t want to lose them due to a temporary crisis.

Reason #3: Tenant bankruptcies are debt reorganizations, not liquidations

EPR’s tenants operate successful business, but their issue is that they are overleveraged in a situation where no revenue is coming in.

AMC is the most affected because its balance sheet is heavily leveraged after years of investments into improving its movie theaters. Unlike what many of its critics will claim, AMC has a viable business that is free cash flow positive (adjusted investment capex). It controls the best movie theater locations, consistently outperforms its peer group, and box office numbers are hitting new all-time highs, even as streaming services are available in nearly every household.

Because this is a profitable business with a valuable franchise and assets, it seems very unlikely that it would liquidate because of balance sheet issues.

In fact, AMC just recently announced that it was raising $500 million in a private note offering, not something that a company in imminent of risk of liquidation would be doing.

If AMC had to file for bankruptcy, a much more likely outcome would be a debt reorganization to allow the company to reemerge from bankruptcy as a freshly-deleveraged company with lower risk.

source

In this situation, AMC would be given the option of accept or reject the EPR master leases. Here it's important to remember that EPR movie theaters are among the most productive assets of AMC. They are freshly renovated megaplex theaters that are profitable and essential to its business.

Rejecting long-term profitable assets based on poor short-term results seems like a bad strategy. EPR is in no need to renegotiate, but even if we assume that they end up on the negotiating table, we would not expect massive concessions. Both parties understand that we are talking about a temporary crisis, not a permanent one.

EPR is holding the cards. It owns the assets and has the liquidity. If AMC wants out, EPR has the relationships to release and / or redevelop the properties. In fact, some of AMC’s largest peers would gladly take over AMC’s locations, which are the best in the industry:

EPR generates 17% of its revenue from AMC. Right now, this revenue has been written down to pretty much zero value by the market. Anything better than that is good news for shareholders.

Reason #4: High quality real estate can adapt

Investors often assume that there's nothing you can with a vacant movie theater property. In reality, EPR can release space with the existing equipment to another operator or it can simply demolish all the interior work and reconfigure it into a retail center, fitness center, or anything else. The flexible layout allows for many different uses and the cost to reconvert is not prohibitive.

The reconfiguration of a movie theater also reduces the need for parking, which allows to develop the pad sites which are very valuable in real estate investing.

Before:

After:

EPR has a great video on how it reconfigures movie theaters if and when it's needed. Historically, EPR has been very successful at this and today it's sitting on a large liquidity position if needed.

Reason #5: Management is buying back stock, indicating they have the situation under control

EPR has so much liquidity that it has decided to authorize the purchase of up to $150 million in stock. This would represent ~10% of the equity, which is quite significant.

At the time of the buyback announcement, the CEO issued the following remark:

We have the ability to withstand the situation as we currently view it, given the Company’s strong balance sheet and liquidity position, including a precautionary draw on our line of credit. Also, in response to the market dislocation of our stock price, our Board of Trustees has authorized a limited share repurchase program which we will selectively deploy while carefully considering our liquidity position.

If they are going to buy back stock, on top of paying its massive dividend, it clearly signals that the management has the situation under control.

And this is not a management team you want to bet against. Time and time again, bearish investors have attacked EPR for its movie theater exposure, and each time, EPR has proven them wrong and has a track record of market beating returns.

If they were in a situation of significant distress, as the market price is implying, they would not be talking about buybacks.

Reason #6: Lower valuation than 2008-2009 offers margin of safety

Finally, even if we are proven wrong, and EPR’s business model takes a permanent toll from this crisis, its valuation already reflects that.

Assuming that EPR permanently lost half of its FFO due to lease renegotiations and bankruptcies, it would still be valued at just ~10x FFO based on its current share price. A much likelier outcome to us is that EPR and its tenants take a big hit in the near term, but return more or less back to normal in the coming years, just as it did following the 2008-2009 crisis.

EPR is now valued at a 60% discount to NAV, which is even lower than in 2008-2009, even despite owning a better asset base and having a stronger balance sheet:

Source: thetikr.com, data from SNL Financial

We believe that this deeply discounted valuation already reflects very pessimistic expectations from the market, and provides margin of safety for long-term oriented shareholders who can wait for the uncertainty to clear up.

Bottom Line

To earn a return on your capital, you are always exposing yourself to some risks. And in the case of EPR, the worst possible risk (forced store closures) came into fruition.

source

The market quickly decided that this will lead to permanent damage that cannot be repaired.

We believe that it's more likely to be a severe, but temporary setback that will set the company for a strong recovery in the coming years.

We have no way of knowing whether the stock goes lower before it goes higher, and clearly, the sentiment is very challenged, but a few years out, we are confident that EPR will be valued at much closer to its current NAV (>$60 per share) and for this reason, we maintain a Strong Buy on EPR.

Expect a lot of negative news in the coming weeks:

High amount of unpaid rent.

Tenants filing for bankruptcy.

Analysts downgrading the stock.

But this is the nature of the game. You cannot earn exceptional returns without being contrarian. When you hear about these negative news, remember that:

EPR is undergoing a severe but temporary crisis.

It has years of liquidity, even without any rent coming in.

It owns highly valuable and profitable properties that still have very attractive long-term prospects.

So far, all bearish articles that I have read explain the obvious: There will be near-term pain due to store closures (thanks Sherlock). But none of them mention the current valuation (5x FFO), enormous liquidity position, ability to survive for years with no cash flow, and likely long-term recovery of the experience economy.

I sure don't expect to spend the remainder of my life inside my home watching Netflix (NFLX) and ordering delivery food. Cabin fever is starting to built-up and as we get this crisis under control, people will still be social creatures who want out-of-home entertainment, whether that's going on a date to the movies or having dinner while playing golf.

The key to survival is liquidity and EPR has a ton of it.

Opportunities are Abundant! Act Now!

Here at High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on deeply discounted real estate at the moment. Opportunities are abundant and now is time to act while the market is volatile! We are sharing all our Top Ideas with our 1,500 members. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! You will get instant access to our 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We have limited spots at a 28% discount. Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.