Cash Flow Is King

A few weeks ago we unveiled our COVID-19 property sector risk chart in which we identified the various REIT categories based upon their “physical distancing” risk profiles.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve gained more clarity as it relates to the possible “back to work” targets, although there's still no definitive date as it relates to reopening the U.S. economy.

Although we have avoided some of the riskiest property sectors such as hotels and gaming, we are actively purchasing shares in REIT property sectors that we believe have the best risk-adjusted profiles. In order to navigate these risks, we have quantified the underlying rent checks that REITs obtain to in turn fund their dividends.

Most every property sector is seeing rent relief requests, and for the most part landlords are focused on deferrals versus abatements. Many are embracing forbearance and are being strategic in negotiating with tenants, particularly more willing to help smaller tenants with good businesses.

As viewed above (color-coded property sector risk chart), we have updated our property sector COVID-19 chart based on what we know now.

Office Sector: -6.1% to our FV Target (Tread Lightly)

For example, although the office sector should experience less rent delinquencies by tenants, we see leasing and transactional activity coming to a halt. For the most part, office users can run their businesses from home (as I’m doing now) and we suspect that operations will normalize in phases, starting at 25% occupancy (our base case is June 1), then 50% occupancy in July 1, then 75% in August and full occupancy in September.

We’re more concerned with the office REITs with retail exposure, such as Vornado Realty (VNO.PK) and Armada Hoffler (AHH). In addition, we see rover in New York City lagging other markets, and for that reason we have avoided a number of names like Boston Properties (BXP), Columbia Property Trust (OFC), and S.L. Green (SLG). (See my recent article on AHH here).

In the post COVID-19 adaptation phase, we believe that office landlords also will be forced to increase capex costs related to heightened focus on air quality and wellness. Also, we believe there could be long-standing behavioral ramifications in which companies may rationalize their core offices in an effort to maintain virtual satellites for employees.

As you can see above, we do have two Buy ratings within the office sector: Easterly Government (DEA), a REIT focuses on government leased buildings, trades at $18.90, well above our FV target and Corporate Office (OFC), a REIT focused on cyber security properties that trades at par to our FV target (with a dividend yield of 4.3%).

Industrial Sector: +15.9% to our FV Target (Cherry Pick)

We view the Industrial sector as a more defensive category given that distribution is even more critical now as part of the supply chain. We are carefully analyzing liquidity for each of these REITs with an emphasis on their balance sheet and overall credit backing their rent checks.

Many Industrial REITs within our coverage spectrum are not trading with an identifiable margin of safety. As you can see (above), we have a spec buy on WPT Industrial (WPT) that's trading -26% below our FV with a dividend yield of 7.1 % and a Buy on Monmouth (MNR) that's trading at -7.4% below our FV with a dividend yield of 5.43%.

We had a Strong Buy rating on STAG Industrial (STAG) a few weeks ago (when we interviewed the CEO) but since that time shares have increased by 10% so we have since moved back to a Buy. STAG’s lower leverage, stable NOI, and strong deal sourcing team have given us confidence during these times.

Multifamily Sector: -2.3% to our FV Target (Very Little Opportunity, Except ACC)

The Multifamily sector appears to be somewhat defensive amid the fact landlords are asking for rent relief. Most landlords we spoke with tell us that collections are steady (around 90% so far in April). Equity Residential (EQR) said 93% of tenants have paid thus far and it’s expected that NYC will be hot harder (because it’s the epicenter of COVID-19).

As you can see (above), we have just one buy rating in the multifamily sector (due to valuation). We recently interviewed the CEO of Investors Realty (IRET) and he explained that he’s seeing little impact this far as it relates to COVID-19. IRET trades at +2% above our FV target of $57.60 with a dividend yield of 4.6%.

We also have a Strong Buy rating on American Campus (ACC), the only “pure play” campus housing REIT in our coverage spectrum (yielding 5.6). We expect some impact from limited refunds for on-campus, but we believe shares are mispriced, suggesting the market is pricing in virtual college in August.

We also like the manufactured housing sector because of the durable sources of income generated from the “silver tsunami.” We always have been attracted to Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI), however, their valuations have prevented us from deploying capital in these names.

Some high-yield landlords have been attracted to UMH Properties (UMH), but as I pointed out in a recent article, “At the end of 2019, UMH's payout ratio was 114%, and given the elevated COVID-19 risks, we believe that there's enhanced chance of a dividend cut.”

Prison Sector: -33.4% to our FV Target (Speculative Sector Yielding 14.3%)

Moving off to the prison sector, we have modified our risk profile for the sector given recent news related to prisoners getting COVID-19. I asked CoreCivic’s (CXW) CEO about this in our iREIT on Alpha interview and he explained,

“We've got probably the newest most modern correctional system in the country, if you compare us to our public peers. So, what that means for us is not only to be able to, again, kind of segregate or isolate as appropriate, but we've got medical facilities that have isolation beds, they've got negative pressure rooms, they've got infirmary beds.”

We maintain Speculative Buy ratings on both CoreCivic and GeoGroup (GEO). Given the “critical mission” elements of the prison model, we don’t see risk related to rent relief. Given their higher leverage and limited funding sources, we believe that the speculative rating is warranted.

Healthcare Sector: -17.3% to our FV Target (Higher Risk in Senior Housing)

The Healthcare sector should be analyzed within each of the sub-sectors. We consider life science REIT, Alexandria Real Estate (ARE), one of the safest names (but priced for perfection). Next safest in our opinion is the medical office building sector where we favor Physicians Realty (DOC) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA).

Although tenant credit risk is higher for MB landlords during COVID-19, management teams have indicated that ~15% of their tenants are asking for rent relief (most concentrated in smaller practices). We like DOC because of its best-in-class investment grade rated exposure (58% vs 41% for HTA and 31% for HR) and strong occupancy (96% for DOC vs 91% for HTA and 89% for HR). Although DOC and HTA will see increased payout ratios in Q2-20 and Q3-20, we consider the dividend safe (we fear HT could cut its dividend).

We maintain a Hold rating with Medical Property (MPW) – although I still own shares purchased at a lower basis – as Covid-19 risks will weigh on the company’s cost of capital and slowdown in acquisitions. In a recent article I explained,

“MPW’s weaker rent coverage (2.9x vs 6.0 – 9.0x for MOBs), lack of tenant financials (MPW does not provide credit for its tenants), and highly leveraged tenant lineup (Steward, Circle Health, and LifePoint) provide a high degree of risk that puts us on the sidelines.”

Senior housing and skilled nursing pose a higher risk as it relates to COVID-19. It’s expected that move-ins to senior housing communities and skilled nursing will slow down. The duration of the pandemic will determine the earnings impact and rent deferrals will be elevated in Q2-10 and Q3-20. The hardest hit sub-sectors will be the SHOP category where Ventas (VTR) has elevated exposure.

Alternatively, we like LTC Properties (LTC) that has 100% net lease exposure (no SHOP whatsoever). We recently interviewed LTC’s CEO in iREIT on Alpha and she explained, “we are a total triple-net lease company, that which means we don't have any RIDEA arrangements.” She added,

“We're still well-capitalized. We still have good availability for liquidity, we just want to be ready for opportunities that come up.”

In the skilled nursing sector, we like Omega Healthcare (OHI) and we added shares to the Cash is King portfolio in late March. Since that time shares are up over 16% and we moved from a Strong Buy to a Buy. In March we informed our members that “we find comfort in knowing that it pays to have government pay rent checks and we are confident that the CMS will continue to support this particular property sector.”

We have a Strong Buy rating on DOC, LTC, and VTR and Buy ratings on HTA and OHI.

Net Lease Sector: -22.3% to our FV Target (Credit is Critical)

The Net Lease sector has proven to be a very durable category as evidenced by the fact that three REITs have strong track records for increasing dividends. National Retail Investors (NNN) has a record of paying and increasing dividends for 30 years in a row, Realty Income (O) has a record of paying and increasing dividends for 27 years in a row, and W.P. Carey (WPC) has a record of paying and increasing dividends for 23 years in a row.

But during this COVID-19 pandemic, we believe no REIT sector is immune from dividend cuts, and that’s why we have worked overtime to vet the REITs and their sources of income. To that end, we expect all net lease REITs to grant rent deferrals to tenants and the REITs with higher exposure to investment grade tenants and essential services should see fewer rent deferrals.

I’m sure you saw my recent article on theater sector (a sub-sector of net lease) in which I explained that “Termination of leases due to rent collection concerns leads to vacancies may not be easy to fill in a post-COVID world. This is especially the case when it comes to a movie theater due to the unique physical footprint of these properties.”

EPR (EPR) has 45% exposure to theaters and this does not provide us with much comfort as it relates to this REIT’s dividend safety. Given the potential for rent deferral from EPR’s “experiential” non-investment-grade rated tenant base, we anticipate a dividend cut of between 40% to 60%.

Store Capital (STOR) has 4.0% exposure to theaters, Realty Income has 6.7% exposure to theaters, National Retail has 4.7% exposure to theaters, and Spirit Realty (SRC) has 7.1% exposure to theaters. We recently interviewed Realty Income’s CEO and he explained,

“We have created a very strong liquidity position by drawing $1.2 billion in cash on our balance sheet…we are very well positioned to handle what we are going to be faced with and what we are facing currently today.”

Another sub-sector in the net lease sector, gyms/wellness, has become problematic as the larger gyms (with over 500 employees) don’t have access to CARES Act funding. Within this sub-sector, Spirit has 7.3% exposure, Store has 5.7% exposure, Realty Income has 7.3% exposure, and National Retail has 5.2% exposure.

Four Corners Property (FCPT) was one of our first “Cash is King” picks and we pounced on this Darden (DRI) spin-off as we recognized that the company’s was generating most of its rent checks in the form of Darden restaurant rent checks.

Unlike AMC, a junk-rated business model with secular headwinds, Darden is investment grade rated and Four Corners has the strongest EBITDAR coverage in the net lease REIT sector. (We have moved FCPT from a Strong Buy to a Buy after shares run up over 26% since our writing).

Our biggest concern (on the buy list) is Store Capital. While we’re hanging in there with Berkshire Hathaway (as a buyer) we believe the company’s restaurant exposure (full Service is 9.4% and Limited Service is 5.1%), theater exposure (4.0%) and wellness exposure (5.7%) put the divided at an elevated risk of being cut. As I alluded, “REITs with higher exposure to investment grade tenants and essential services should see fewer rent deferrals.”

Also, given the deep discount of shares in Spirit Realty, we recently upgraded the company to a Strong Buy (and added to the Cash is King portfolio).

Shopping Center Sector: -52.5% to our FV Target (Quality is a Must)

We have become increasingly bearish in the shopping center sector and we currently have two REITs on the buy list: Federal Realty (FRT) and Regency Centers (REG). The CARES Act (including $350B of loans specifically designated for small businesses) has led to increased attention on the percentage of small shops. We are modeling 25% rent relief in Q2-20, possibly higher in lower-quality centers.

Two shopping center REITs, Whitestone Realty (WSR) and Cedar Realty (CDR), have cut their dividend, and we expect more in the strip center sector. We see opportunity in the months ahead and we plan to carefully monitor these fallen angels when the timing is appropriate.

For now, we are directing our attention on the highest-quality REITs (FRT and REG) with an emphasis on liquidity. Federal Realty has an enviable balance sheet (one of just six A-rated REITs in America), healthy payout ratio, and exposure outside of retail (Residential is 11% and Office is 9%). Regency Centers has a healthy balance sheet (BBB+) and is one of the few shopping center REITs that does not concern me with regard to a dividend cut.

Self Storage Sector: -8.6% to our FV Target (Consumer Sentiment Matters)

Now, moving onto the safer property sectors that are least exposed to COVID-19 risks, starting with the Self-Storage sector.

Due to the business model that requires limited social interaction, self-storage is appealing. However, given increased unemployment claims, we suspect that delinquency rates will rise, and visibility is limited as it relates to guidance. We’re also very focused on REIT liquidity and that’s why we have only two buys within the category.

Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space (EXR) are our only buys and we have recently added PSA to the Cash is King portfolio. Storage REITs pay out roughly 70% of their available cash flow, leaving a sizable buffer before potentially being required to cut dividends in the event of a significant coronavirus-related negative impact.

Technology Sector: +30% to our FV Target (Priced for Perfection)

Data Center and Cell Tower REITs have been the least impacted to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in fact, these sectors also are seeing enhanced growth due to the impacts of social distancing. Hyperscale activity should pick up in Q1-20 and the setup looks appealing for these technology-based REITs to deliver solid earnings in 2020. Of course, the flip-side of this story is that there are few options to deploy capital due to shares being expensive.

Cash Flow Is King

In closing, we believe that REIT investors should avoid the landmines associated with the higher risk property sectors such as lodging, gaming, and malls. As the days and months unfold, it will likely be time to commence a “rising from the ashes” watch list, but not now.

We’re laser-focused (more now than ever) on deploying capital in REITs that have repeatable sources of income. We’re also carefully analyzing liquidity and payout ratios in order to stay clear from REITs that are likely to cut their dividend.

In this cycle, there’s absolutely no reason to be too cute (chase yield) as we believe the winners and losers will be separated by the REITs that can (1) collect rent, (2) manage liquidity, and (3) navigate to new norms. And all three of these sound easy, but easier said than done.

Thus far in the COVID-19 cycle (and since the selloff) U.S. equity REITs have returned -18% (year-to-date) and remember that the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) includes ~8% exposure to retail and 8% exposure to healthcare:

By creating a tactical Do-It-Yourself (or DIY) COVID-19 portfolio (ours is called the Cash is King portfolio) an investor can avoid the landmines (higher risk property sectors) and reap some exceptional rewards.

To be perfectly clear, we remain extremely bullish in the REIT sector as we recognize the value of holding shares in high-quality companies that generate highly predictable dividend income. However, during this pandemic we are cautious of companies that are not capitalized to manage months of rent deferrals and our expectations are that it will take months for business to “somewhat” normalize.

Until a vaccine, I’m not sure whether the term “normalize” is appropriate, and for that reason we’re maintaining defensive posturing in an effort to increase wealth by staying laser-focused on the optimal “sleep well at night” mantra in which “cash flow is king.”

