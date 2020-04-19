Cisco: Why You Are Right To Buy More Shares Now

You can now purchase this stellar dividend stock at a really good price.

It might have turned again, for the better.

We refrained from adding more, since market sentiment was turning against the stock.

When we looked at Cisco in September, we decided to hold our positions.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is down just about 30% from its 52 week high. When Sam last covered the stock in the September, we agreed that while there was no valid rationale to sell Cisco, we’d be hard pressed to add more at such prices.

Source: Open Domain

Since then, Cisco is down 15% while the S&P 500 is down only 6.5%, so I believe it was the right decision. While the stock wasn’t overvalued, nothing seemed to signal that it would be a particularly timely time to purchase.

But investors shouldn’t forget that since the first time I recommended purchasing CSCO, just under 3 years ago, the stock has returned 45%, while the S&P 500 has returned just 16%.

Don’t let half a year of underperformance determine the success of an investment.

If anything, this might be just the opportunity investors have been looking for to add more Cisco at an attractive price.

The stock currently trading at $41.52 and yields 3.47%. Our MAD Scores give CSCO a Dividend Strength score of 63 and a Stock Strength score of 90.

I believe that dividend investors should really consider adding more Cisco at current prices.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article, I will give a summary of Cisco’s dividend profile, before considering its stock strength factors: value, momentum & quality, in order to justify my recommendation.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one which pays a safe consistent dividend & has an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend safety. We repeat this in every article we write because we are convinced that these parameters will make or break your dividend investing endeavors.

Dividend Safety

Cisco Systems Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 54%. This makes CSCO's payout ratio better than 34% of dividend stocks.

CSCO pays 38% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 31% of dividend stocks.

CSCO pays 42% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 49% of dividend stocks.

23/01/2016 28/01/2017 27/01/2018 26/01/2019 25/01/2020 Dividends $0.8400 $1.0400 $1.1600 $1.3200 $1.4000 Net Income $2.04 $1.94 $-0.33 $2.72 $2.57 Payout Ratio 42% 54% -352% 49% 55% Cash From Operations $2.72 $2.65 $2.94 $3.12 $3.67 Payout Ratio 31% 40% 40% 43% 39% Free Cash Flow $2.35 $2.28 $2.59 $2.71 $3.30 Payout Ratio 36% 46% 45% 49% 43%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Cisco has been a consistent dividend payer, growing its dividend rapidly, while at the same time significantly growing the amount of cashflow the company is able to generate.

Furthermore, CSCO has an interest coverage ratio of 20x which is better than 87% of stocks. This level of coverage is very satisfying.

In light of these numbers, and the fact that Cisco has been paying a growing dividend for a decade, it is clear that CSCO’s dividend is safe.

Dividend Potential

Cisco Systems Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.47% which is better than 59% of dividend stocks. This is significantly higher than the 2.8% it yielded when I last looked closely at the stock. It is extremely close to the yield it was trading at when I initiated a position in May 2017.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend grew 6% during the last 12 months which is quite lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 13%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This dividend growth is likely to stay in the mid to high single digit range for the foreseeable future. The company cannot afford to expand the payout ratio without somehow compromising its super safe profile, and revenues and net income, while they have grown, have done so at quite a slow rate.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 2% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 4% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The prospects of 6-10% dividend growth are bang in the sweet spot of what I expect from stocks yielding around 3.5%. The slow revenue growth is somewhat a concern for the long term stability of the dividend, but given the stock’s aggressive history of buybacks, and the ample amounts of cashflow the stock generates, I believe that for at least the next 5 years, the dividend CAGR will be maintained in my forecasted range.

Dividend Summary

CSCO has a dividend strength score of 63 / 100. This qualifies as a good dividend strength score. The reduction in dividend growth, and slow fundamental grow hinders CSCO’s score somewhat, yet it remains a super safe dividend stock, with an attractive dividend yield.

If you are interested in learning more about how we calculate dividend strength scores, please read this blog post that Sam wrote. It explains the process in detail.

From the perspective of the dividend investor, CSCO looks attractive at current prices.

Stock Strength

How will Cisco do in upcoming months relative to the market? Goldman and Bank of America have both put it on some of their lists of favorite stocks for the current environment. How does that stack up against what the factors suggest? By looking at value, momentum and quality, we calculate a “stock strength score”, which assesses the likelihood of a stock beating the market in the upcoming twelve months.

Value

CSCO has a P/E of 16.16x

P/S of 3.43x

P/CFO of 11.30x

Dividend yield of 3.47%

Buyback yield of 5.44%

Shareholder yield of 8.91%.

According to these values, CSCO is more undervalued than 70% of stocks, which is encouraging. The stock has a stellar shareholder yield, and trades at very reasonable levels of earnings and cashflow. We are value investors at heart, and like to know that we are getting a fair deal on our investments.

Value Score: 70 / 100

Momentum

Cisco trades at $41.52 and is down -13.52% these last 3 months, -10.44% these last 6 months & -26.59% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Somehow, this gives it better momentum than 62% of stocks, which is encouraging, despite the stock doing a lot worse than the S&P 500 during the past twelve months. Once again, this goes to show the extent to which the S&P 500 is not the best proxy for total market performance. Over the past 12 months, the median US stock has lost 27% of its value.

Just like when I covered IBM (IBM) recently, Cisco’s momentum is adequate and can be interpreted as holding up better than most stocks although not leading the market in any way.

This is the sweet spot for Sam & I in the current environment as it includes stocks which likely offer a discount, although they are high quality blue chips.

Momentum score: 62 / 100

Quality

CSCO has a gearing ratio of 1.5, which is better than 48% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have decreased by -11% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 28.5% of liabilities.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 52% of stocks. It depreciates 116.8% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 50% of stocks. CSCO has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 7.1%, which is better than 8% of companies. CSCO can cover its interest 20x, and generates a return on equity of 31%. This makes CSCO’s quality better than 86% of stocks.

CSCO really shines on quality. It is a solidly run business, among the best operations available in the US. The company has a large moat, fantastic financials, and isn’t going anywhere soon.

I definitely am happy knowing that my money is in the sort of corporations who will prosper well after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Quality Score: 86 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 90 / 100 which is fantastic. Based on the factors, Cisco is extremely likely to outperform the median US stock over the next few quarters, and should be a top pick for all dividend portfolios in the current environment.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 63 & a stock strength of 90, Cisco is once again a solid pick for dividend investors. Its combination of yield and dividend growth is once again attractive thanks to its good value. The stock’s superior quality and decent momentum are signs that it is the sort of stock you want to have in your team.

Now would be a good time to consider adding more to your position in Cisco, or initiating a position if you don’t yet have any exposure to this great name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.