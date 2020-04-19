Cisco: Why You Are Right To Buy More Shares Now
About: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
by: Robert & Sam Kovacs
Summary
When we looked at Cisco in September, we decided to hold our positions.
We refrained from adding more, since market sentiment was turning against the stock.
It might have turned again, for the better.
You can now purchase this stellar dividend stock at a really good price.
I'm adding more, while keeping some cash for further opportunities.
Written by Robert Kovacs
Introduction
Cisco Systems (CSCO) is down just about 30% from its 52 week high. When Sam last covered the stock in the September, we agreed that while there was