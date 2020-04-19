Dividend Ideas | Tech 

Cisco: Why You Are Right To Buy More Shares Now

About: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
by: Robert & Sam Kovacs
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Long only, dividend investing, dividend growth investing
Summary

When we looked at Cisco in September, we decided to hold our positions.

We refrained from adding more, since market sentiment was turning against the stock.

It might have turned again, for the better.

You can now purchase this stellar dividend stock at a really good price.

I'm adding more, while keeping some cash for further opportunities.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is down just about 30% from its 52 week high. When Sam last covered the stock in the September, we agreed that while there was