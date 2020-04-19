It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

While the market may remain stable short-term, a repricing will occur once the full extent of the economic slowdown becomes apparent.

No, it isn’t really the end of the world, but thank you R.E.M. for the title. And while it isn’t the end of the world, it may feel like it over the next 60 days as the current environment gets worse…and I don’t mean because of the spread of COVID-19.

It’s going to get worse as investors continue to realize the extent of the economic damage caused by nationwide shutdowns. The market will react to reprice misunderstood outlooks and economic numbers, and not in a good way. The silver-lining? Opportunities to buy great stocks and great prices in the near future.

While Warren Buffett has famously stated, “It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price,” it’s even better to buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price. We may have the ability to do that shortly.

Markets often move based on expectation rather than reality. When expectations are worse than reality, that’s ok. The market will rebound back from its oversold status to quickly price in the positive news.

When expectations are better than reality, on the other hand, things can get bad very quickly.

The reason this does not happen as often is due to the constant flow of data available to investors and unprecedented instant access to economic and financial data. When data is released, it is usually immediately available with no lag time.

The problem with times like this is that forecasts may not be accurate because data is changing so rapidly. Even estimating GDP has become a major challenge. Just ask any one of the top Wall Street analysts, whose estimates range from flat to a disastrous 45% contraction by 2nd quarter.

Just about every upcoming data point is on the table for debate from broad economic measures like GDP and initial unemployment claims to more specific corporate earnings and management guidance.

In recent days, we have already seen evidence of this as the majority of consensus estimates have been wrong with surprises to the downside.

Retail Sales

Starting with retail sales, March saw the biggest decline in retail sales in history with a monthly decline of 8.7%. This was the first downside surprise for the week as expectations were for only an 8% decline.

As local and state governments began issuing stay-at-home orders in March, brick and mortar retail stores did not stand a chance. The bigger issue here is that March experienced the largest decline in history, yet most areas of the country did not issue stay-at-home orders until early or even-mid March. These numbers are the result of a partial month shutdown, and the month of April will be worse with what is likely to be a full month of closures.

Manufacturing and Industrial Production

Following retail sales, the Empire State manufacturing index experienced record declines for the second month in a row. What’s worse is that the consensus was calling for a decline to -35, yet activity plummeted to a record low of -78.2 blowing through even some of the worst estimates

Next came industrial production bringing the worst drop in more than 60 years, and yet again, the actual numbers were significantly worse than most people were expecting. Production fell 5.4% when only a 4% decline was expected.

Employment

Initial unemployment claims came in higher than consensus estimates again for the fourth week in a row, bringing total unemployment claims to more than 20 million in one month. The chart is so unprecedented, it is hard to believe. The vertical blue line at the far right does not include the additional 5.25 million jobless claims released in April 16 data. It’s even higher now.

Housing

Next up was home building and housing related data. The NAHB Housing Market Index is designed to take the pulse of the single-family housing market at given points in time. General expectations were for a decline in the index to 50, down from 72 in the March release. The problem? The index fell to 30.

In related data, housing starts declined more than 22% from last month. This was one of few data releases in the last week that was actually in-line with estimates, although meeting expectations still isn’t that great when the expectation is a massive decline in home building.

This market dropped so far so quickly that most analysts, economist, investors, and government officials haven’t even really been able to assess the true short-term and long-term damage. That’s the reason for recent optimism and guidance exclaiming a market bottom and swift recovery.

As we’ve covered in many recent articles, monetary and fiscal policy are not going to be enough to release the economy from the current grip that has been slowing it to a halt in recent weeks. Even if the Fed buys liquid assets in the open market (as has been discussed) and temporarily creates an artificial floor in stock prices, it isn’t going to fix the issues of slow growth, the decline in personal spending, and loss of jobs.

Release after release has been worse than expected in almost every economic indicator and financial index over the last few weeks, yet we still have calls for a market bottom and quick turnaround. Those two things do not go together. There is still a major disconnect between expectations and reality, and that is not a good sign for investors or the stock market short-term.

The good news - In the coming months, buying wonderful companies at wonderful prices may become the norm.

Unlike the title, it’s not the end of the world just yet. When it starts to feel like the end, it may be time to invest.

All it takes right now is patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.