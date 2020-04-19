Teladoc Health: Get Out

The telemedicine specialist as seen a surge in visits due to COVID-19, but the Q1 results show limited benefits to the platform.

Despite the huge surge in demand, Teladoc Health (TDOC) has seen the stock rise far in excess of the benefits of potentially one-time patients in the midst of pandemic fears. My investment thesis turned more neutral on the stock back in March and the surge above $170 is time to get out of virtual healthcare provider to conserve capital for lower prices.

Surging Demand

The telemedicine leader has already reported some impressive surges in patient visits. The average day now sees 20,000 virtual medical visits, up 100% from the start of March. By mid-March, Teladoc Health was seeing 15,000 virtual visits on peak days and 100,000 during the week.

These numbers are partly incorporated into the 70% increase in patient visits during Q1 to 1.8 million visits. Just from additional members, the company had forecast an increase of 40% during the quarter to 1.5 million total visits without a boost from COVID-19. The COVID-19 boost could reach 300K visits in the quarter.

The major hiccup to the story is the slipping app downloads. Bank of America estimated that core app downloads peaked at ~70K during the week of March 13. The downloads have now slipped to only 54K last week.

One has to wonder if social distancing doesn't end up reducing the need for other doctor visits and end up crushing demand as the COVID-19 outbreak gets under control. As doctor offices and hospitals free up space to return to normal operations, the ~60% of visits accounted for by new users to the platform could vanish.

The other issues it that surging demand isn't leading to improved economics for Teladoc Health. The company provided the following updated metrics for Q1:

Revenue: $180-181 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $10-11 million

With consensus revenue estimates up at $173.5 million, the telemedicine leader is only guiding to a revenue beat of $7.0 million. On top of that, Teladoc had to spend an additional $4 million on additional physician pay to cover the surging demand. The end result is EBITDA guidance mostly inline with the original Q1 guidance of $9-11 million.

Teladoc obtains over 80% of revenues from subscription access fees from members. In Q4, only $29.5 million in revenues were from visit fess. The updated Q1 guidance appears to support most of the additional visits fall into subscriptions that don't generate additional revenues.

In essence, the company saw no benefit of the jump in virtual doctor visits during the quarter. Despite being a virtual health platform, the unit economics aren't designed to benefit from one-time surges in traffic. Teladoc will need to signup new members in order for the platform to profit.

Streeeetched Value

Only a month ago, the stock was pricey at nearly $130, so the additional $40 rally in Teladoc is absurd. The stock now trades at nearly 17x '20 revenue estimates only shifted upwards by $20 million to $737 million.

Source: Stone Fox Capital

The downside risk to the story remains the normal peak visits during flu season in Q1 will impact the physiological value of the stock. Last year, Q2 visits dropped off to only 908K, down from 1,063K in Q1. While Q2 started strong in April, an investor must expect the numbers to dip as the quarter plays out. The daily visits in May/June will inevitably dip from these peak levels in March/April.

Considering the visit boost does nothing for the bottom line, Teladoc now trades at over 175x original forecasts for 2020 EBITDA of $70 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Teladoc Health is riding a strong long term trend towards an increased use of telemedicine. Unfortunately, the stock has gotten ahead of the potential benefits to the company in the short term. In additional, seasonal trends could have a negative impact on investor sentiment when app downloads and daily visits drop for normal reasons plus the pile on effect of reduced COVID-19 fears around doctor office visits.

Investors should use the recent stock surge in Teladoc Health to get out of any position and wait for a better entry point in the Fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.