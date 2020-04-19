VGLT: 2 Graphs That Support A Buy (And 1 That Doesn't)

In the absence of a crystal ball to tell me exactly what moves to make today, I think that allocating to long-term Treasuries makes sense.

At a yield of only 1.2%, long-term Treasuries look like a poor investment. Reversion to the mean and the zero bound support the bear case.

The 30-year US government bond currently yields 1.21%. Since this particular security was introduced to the market, in the late 1970s, this is about the lowest that this number has ever reached (in fact, it dipped one basis point below 1%, in early March 2020).

For good reason, Treasuries have become one of investors' most hated assets. Why would anyone commit to such a dismal nominal return for such a long period of time? To be honest, I fully understand the argument, and agree with it if a particular investor's goal is to general periodic income. But I believe that investing in Treasuries can be a much more compelling strategy within the context of a diversified portfolio, rather than simply as a buy-and-hold play for the semi-annual payments.

Image credit

A graph that screams "sell"

Before I talk about why buying shares in a fund like the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGLT) and adding portfolio exposure to long-term Treasuries might make sense, it helps to take a look at the bear case.

The graph below probably best explains why investors feel uneasy about putting money in government bonds today. While the chart depicts the 10-year issue, I use it here as a good-enough proxy for the longer duration version.

Source: Business Insider

Notice that not even the Great Depression of the 1930s witnessed yields as low as they have been now. It's almost instinctive, therefore, to think that what goes up (Treasury prices, in this case) to never-before-seen heights must revert to some sort of historical mean and come down, eventually propelling yields higher. The thought is further reinforced by the concept of the "zero bound interest rate" - which, as a reminder, already has been violated in countries like Switzerland and Germany, maybe soon Japan and The Netherlands.

One could even take the argument a step further. Given the current health and economic crises, the federal government will be under increased pressure to spend, which will require massive debt issuance to finance and then roll over the inevitable budget deficit. For as long as the Federal Reserve is active in providing demand for these bonds while growing its balance sheet to record levels, debt prices should remain fairly stable. What may happen after quantitative easing, however, remains open for debate.

Two graphs that scream "buy"

Despite the risks presented above, I invite the reader to think about Treasuries in general and VGLT specifically not as individual instruments, but as strategic portfolio tools.

Most growth investors gravitate strongly toward buying and holding equity since it has historically offered the most enticing returns in the long run. However, most stocks tend to perform in lockstep, to an extent, since their prices are often driven by some of the same macroeconomic factors (e.g. GDP growth, inflation).

This is where Treasuries can be most valuable. The graph below illustrates the three-month trailing correlation between the daily returns of the S&P 500 and those of an investment in long-term treasuries since the mid-1980s.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Notice that, on average, stocks and government bonds have been very much uncorrelated, at a coefficient of only 0.04 - although this number has fluctuated widely throughout the period. Correlations have been lower and often negative in the past 20 years, precisely when stocks did not perform as well as they had in the previous two decades. Correlations were higher in the 1980s and 1990s, when the economic landscape was generally favorable to both asset classes, allowing stocks and bonds to enjoy a long bull market together.

The question then becomes: Why does correlation matter? If I have a strong belief that treasury yields have nowhere else to go but up from the current record-low levels, why would I accept what I believe to be low or even negative returns going forward?

My first answer to these questions is that, of course, no one really knows what the future holds. I have been hearing the bearish argument on Treasuries at least since the Great Recession of 2008-2009, when yields at the long-end of the curve dipped below 3% for the first time ever. To the surprise of a few, VGLT has returned a respectable 8.5% per year since then, with less volatility than stocks. Clearly, relying on one's convictions to make an investment decision has not always panned out.

The more nuanced answer may sound less obvious: Uncorrelated or negatively correlated asset classes can be extremely valuable in assembling a diversified portfolio. To illustrate what I mean, consider a few assumptions regarding the next 30 years that may or may not prove accurate:

Stocks will continue to produce returns of 9% to 10% per year, as they have in the past 30 years

Stock volatility will remain stable, at around 15%

Treasury returns will deviate sharply from what they have been in the past 30 years, and drop to something close to today's yield of 1% per year

Treasury volatility will remain stable, at around 10%

Correlation between stocks and government bonds will be zero

Notice that I'm making assumptions above that clearly favor an investment in stocks over Treasuries, and I do so on purpose. Keeping in mind this best-case scenario for equities, take some time to analyze in more detail the chart and table below, which depicts a 30-year simulation of stock performance vs. a 50/50 stock and treasuries portfolio:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

The data above helps to illustrate the importance of blending together uncorrelated investments, even if one of them is expected to produce mediocre returns. To be clear, on an absolute basis, the hypothetical 50/50 portfolio would be hurt a bit from holding poorly-performing treasuries.

However, the portfolio's risk-adjusted performance (i.e. returns over volatility, measured by the Sharpe ratio) would have been very much comparable to an equities-only approach throughout the period, as the chart depicts. Maximum drawdowns (i.e. peak-to-trough declines) would also probably have been much more manageable, even if both stocks and bonds individually faced challenging bear markets along the way.

Key takeaway

If I had a crystal ball, I would probably look at what asset classes and what stocks will perform best in the future and put all my money in them today. Or even better, maybe I'd just ignore the markets altogether and bet on the lottery's winning numbers.

The reality is that, regardless of convictions about what will happen in the future, no one knows for sure what lurks around the corner. If investors embrace uncertainty, maybe they can move on to ask questions that I believe to be more relevant: For example, how can one position a portfolio to perform well, relative to risk, in most possible future scenarios?

In my view, the answer to this question involves placing bets on stocks and low-yielding Treasuries, alongside other loosely correlated asset classes, even if rates continue to approach the feared zero bound.

"Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do everyday alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.