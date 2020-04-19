Callaway's Core Businesses Set For Long-Term Pain - Topgolf A Potential Winner

Recommendation

Callaway (ELY) looks set for a period of low cash flow generation due to changes in the macro-environment. The golf equipment business looks likely to be hit the hardest due to its cyclical attributes. The purchase of JW has added a significant debt load that will sweep up any free cash flow generated over the next few years. Topgolf's shutdown has likely dropped its value by over 50% from its reported IPO prices in January. However, the business concept is still intact and the barriers to entry could lead to sustainable high returns in the future. ELY doesn't offer the margin of safety we look for in a long-term investment at this time (our DCF returns a value of approximately $11).

Company background & recent developments

Callaway manufactures and sells golf equipment and soft apparel goods. Revenue in FY19 was $1.7B, with EBITDA of $168M (9.9% margin), and net income of $79.4M (4.7% net income margin).

ELY has traditionally focused on golf equipment and related accessories, but in a strategic shift, they diversified their product offerings through a stream of acquisitions. OGIO, Travis Mathew, and Jack Wolfskin (JW) were purchased for a combined $650M throughout 2017 and 2018. $480M of debt was issued to fund these acquisitions which led to an increase in interest expense of $33M in FY19. Management believes these acquisitions are complementary to the current businesses and allows them to take advantage of their global supply chain and operations.

Source: Callaway

In June 2019, JANA Partners took a stake in ELY (9.2%) with the stated goal of discussing with management the sale of a portion of the company’s assets; “JANA intends to have discussions with management regarding the issuer’s portfolio composition; strategic alternatives including the exploring a sale of the Issuer or asset divestures”. However, no material changes have been made since they took their position, and in January 2020, it was reported they had reduced their stake by 15% (to 7.7%).

Due to a large portion of ELY's operations taking place in Asia, predominantly China, their supply chain and operations have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020. In the FY19 10-K (issued 2/10/2020), before the pandemic spread significantly outside of China, management disclosed they were experiencing “significant disruption in the Company’s supply chain”. This has led to a dive in the stock price of 75% from January 2020 to mid-March 2020.

Analysis

The broad market selloff has decimated ELY's value and an evaluation of its business is warranted. We’ll look at the core drivers of ELY’s business and understand each one, assess the impacts of COVID-19, and then create a DCF (Valuation Section):

Core value drivers

ELY has two main operating segments; Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear & Other. They also have a minority stake in Topgolf (14%) which is shown on the balance sheet at cost less impairments ($90M with no impairments). These three businesses are the main drivers of ELY’s business value and where we’ll focus our attention.

Golf Equipment

The golf equipment industry is driven by product launches, innovation, and marketing. ELY has a solid position in the industry and competes with a few major players such as Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) and TaylorMade (privately owned). With Nike (NKE) pulling out of the golf equipment industry in 2016, ELY has increased its share of the market over the past few years. However, a lot of capital is required to develop new clubs and advertise new launches which keeps profit margins small. Also, golf equipment is one of the first expenses consumers pull back on in a down economy as they're expensive and a set of clubs can usually last another year. This is shown with ELY posting losses every year from FY09-FY13 (years following the great recession). In the short term, COVID-19 will have a large impact on the performance of this business segment due to most of their cash flow being generated in the first half of the year. On the other hand, ELY does have a strong position in terms of liquidity; they have approximately $300M in cash and revolving credit, sell products with high variable cost components, and have a current ratio of 1.5. Therefore, while the short-term outlook is negative, they appear reasonably well capitalized.

Source: Callaway-Mavrik

Apparel, Gear & Other

ELY has made growing the Apparel, Gear & Other segment their top priority over the past few years. The outlook for the industry is more positive, with individuals and families moving towards healthier and more active lifestyles. Management’s move into the area was based on diversifying their portfolio and using their distribution networks for cost-efficient integration. This began with the purchase of both OGIO and Travis Mathew for a combined $200M in 2017 (both all cash transactions). Management has touted the successful integration of both these brands, especially Travis Mathew which has grown revenues at a double-digit pace since the acquisition.

Next, on November 30, 2018, ELY announced the acquisition of JW in a deal worth $476M (funded with debt). JW is a German outdoor lifestyle and equipment company with its core markets in Germany and China. The company had been owned by a string of private equity companies and was forced to restructure its debt in 2017, with the debt burden being reduced from $400M to $125M as part of a debt for equity swap between Blackstone and multiple creditors. For FY19, JW had approximately $360M in sales with net loss of $16M (for FY18 ended September 30, 2018, they had $380M in revenue and $11M in income).

Source: Jack Wolfskin

Management’s rationale behind the purchase was as follows:

Move into the faster growing active lifestyle industry.

Diversify portfolio, create long-term synergies with the existing soft goods businesses and expand geographic opportunities.

Attractive long-term prospects for both revenue growth and cash flow generation.

The long-term play here appears logical; with ELY using their current distribution networks in North America, they will be able to push JW into stores and slowly create brand recognition. In addition, the large presence of JW in central Europe can be used as distribution node for the other businesses and lower current freight and logistics costs.

We have limited info on the company’s financial history, due to it being private, but paying $475M for a company that was nearly bankrupt in 2017 and generated only $11M of earnings in their last FY before acquisition (based on IFRS standards) isn’t an opportunistic purchase (P/E ratio of over 40). For the acquisition to be successful, they’ll need early traction for the JW brand in the North American market.

Topgolf

ELY was an early investor in Topgolf (first investment in 2006) and has increased its stake in subsequent funding rounds. Topgolf offers a bowling like experience for the game of golf; players aim at targets on the driving range and Topgolf’s microchip technology tracks the ball and assigns points depending on which targets are hit. The facilities provide food and drink menus, which increases the target audience and creates a relaxed "bar like" environment. Topgolf is the largest operator of its kind, with 58 locations worldwide (54 in the U.S.). This gives them a competitive advantage as competitors can't just build competing venues in Topgolf's cities (planning permission, etc.). Because of this they are focusing on scaling the business quickly and were planning on opening new locations at a fast pace (NY, Baltimore, Dubai, and Augusta all in the pipeline).

ELY is currently a 14% minority owner, and in January 2020, it was reported that an IPO was being planned at some point in 2020 or 2021, with the valuation ranging from $3B to $4B. This would have valued their stake at ($420M-$560M). These valuation numbers need to be reassessed with the current macroeconomic situation. Drive Shack, a Topgolf competitor whose business consists of operating golf courses and entertainment golf ranges (similar to Topgolf), has seen its share price decrease by approximately 70% since January. This is not a perfect comparison (due to most of their business being course management operations) but shows how a pure play golf company is faring in the current environment. In addition, Topgolf has outstanding debt of approximately $525M which was rated by Moody’s as B3 (speculative and high credit risk) in January of 2019. Moody’s also disclosed liquidity of $350M which is made up of a $175M credit facility and $175M in cash on hand. However, with all their driving ranges now closed and generating no cash flow, there are legitimate concerns about their solvency if locations are forced to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Valuation

We've used a DCF to value ELY, with a forecast period of 7 years and then a terminal growth value. It's very difficult to accurately assess expected growth rates, etc., but we’ll make our best estimate and then assess potential outcomes. The following key base case assumptions have been used:

Revenue has been forecast at an average of 3.3% over the forecast period (CAGR 2.76%). This includes a 20% decrease in the FY20 for the Golf Equipment segment and a 15% decrease for the Apparel, Gear & Other. We’ve forecast revenue will return to FY19 levels by FY23. These growth rates anticipate a steady recovery that continues throughout the forecast period.

Opex (not including depreciation) Based as a % of revenue has averaged 91% over the last 5 years across both segments and corporate expenses (management does not include corporate expenses in their analysis of individual segments). We’ve increased this for the first year to 98% due to there being less revenue to allocate fixed costs over. The 10-K does state that fixed costs are relatively low across all segments depending on the product (ranging between 70 and 95%), but under times of great stress, costs tend to be more fixed than expected.

Capex Has been forecast as a % of revenue and has averaged 3% over the last 4 years. The company had $55M in capex for FY19 and we’d expect this to grow in line with revenue under normalized circumstances. Management appears committed to investing in the brands and technology, but a pullback seems likely due to anticipated negative cash flows. We’ve forecast 2.5% for the first 3 years of the DCF and then 3% for the remaining 4 years. This gives us an average capex spend of $48M over the period.

Debt During FY20, ELY amended its term loan facility to allow it to draw down an additional $30M of liquidity. The interest rate will be between 4 and 4.5% depending on certain financial performance metrics. ELY is reasonably well positioned in the short term with a current ratio of over 1.5 and over $300M in liquidity. We’ve projected ELY will increase debt by approximately $230M during the forecast with the majority being issued in the next year.

Topgolf valuation For the Topgolf valuation, we have assumed a pre-coronavirus value of $4B (reported IPO price pre COVID-19), of which ELY has a 14% minority stake (carried on the balance sheet at a cost of $90M). We’ve then taken a haircut of 60% of this value. The 60% is based on the Drive Shack valuation discussed above but considers Topgolf’s dominant position in the market and established brand. There is a real concern about Topgolf’s ability to stay solvent during the economic shutdown and this is confirmed by the B3 rating assigned by Moody’s. Their report mentions a downgrade is possible if further funding opportunities disappear and they do not meet their financial covenants on current debt. The following assumptions lead us to an estimated value for Topgolf of $225M ($2.4 a share).

WACC 10% WACC has been used. Personal preference to start at 10% and adjust if necessary. We’ll adjust the margin of safety depending on how dependable we believe the cash flows are.

Terminal growth rate 3% has been used as the terminal growth rate. Despite “lumpy” returns, ELY has proved it can generate free cash flow over the long term, so a 3% growth rate is being applied.



See below for income statement output along with a sensitivity analysis (on WACC and terminal growth rate); this will give us an understanding of the projected numbers along with the valuation it yields.

From P&L output, we can see we’re projecting a sharp drop in revenue in FY20 with a steady recovery through the rest of the forecast period. This just shows a possible scenario, but projecting a return to FY19 revenue levels by FY23 seems reasonable. The sensitivity analysis (please note Topgolf is added in) above shows a calculated value of approximately $11 when we use our 10% WACC and 3% terminal growth rate.

Conclusion

With markets being volatile, there will be opportunities to pick up shares of businesses at cheap prices. With ELY currently trading around $11, it doesn't look to be under-priced based on our DCF, and I’d be reluctant to take a position in the company at the current price (we'd be looking for a margin of safety of at least 30%). The golf equipment business has proven to be very tough when it comes to consistent cash flow generation. With Nike leaving the business altogether, and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (owned TaylorMade until 2017) selling their business, it shows that the big players in the industry did not believe in the industry’s long-term prospects. The apparel industry looks to be a more promising industry moving forward, but it is a very fragmented industry with consumers jumping around depending on quality and fashion trends. JW has a high-quality product but don't believe this translates to a lasting competitive advantage. The Topgolf business possesses lasting competitive advantages as being the first player in a city creates a form of barrier to entry. There's significant upside on the Topgolf valuation if they can weather the storm short term, and investing in ELY is good way to gain exposure to Topgolf.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.