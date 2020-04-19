Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Supply Disruptions And Use Of Metal To Fight COVID-19 Will Increase Price

Incorporation of copper in the fight against COVID-19 will rapidly increase the demand for the metal, especially in China where it first began.

Thesis

Despite a rapid annual decline of up to 42.32%, Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) stock may turn out to be a major beneficiary of the outbreak of COVID-19. The stock fell from a high of $14.20 recorded on April 17, 2019 to $8.19 on April 9, 2020. In this article, I will explain how disruptions in copper supply and increasing copper demand in relation to tackling the coronavirus outbreak will work to increase the company's stock price. Additionally, copper is slated for a significant increase with a metric ton of the basic metal headed for the $6,000 mark before 2021.

Copper Supply Disruptions

Freeport-McMoRan, which is undoubtedly the world's largest copper producer, is facing an acid test with the plague of the COVID-19 crisis. Three of its employees working at the Chino copper mine in the American state of New Mexico recently tested positive for COVID-19. While operations are still ongoing at the mine, the increasing aspect of self-quarantine may slow down operations within the year. The company has, however, explained its commitment to proceed with operations while observing safety guidelines as its employees continue to work.

The Peruvian mine of Cerro Verde is also facing a tight schedule after the government announced plans to declare a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic on April 12, 2020. Freeport-McMoRan announced that the company was in talks with the government so that it could be allowed to conduct minimal operations during the state of emergency. The company owns a 53.56% stake in the mine that produced 1.0 billion pounds of copper in 2019. The supply for 2020 is scheduled to decrease amid global fears on the spread of the virus.

To reduce company costs and capital expenditures during the pandemic, FCX suspended its quarterly dividend scheduled for May 1, 2020. On March 23, 2020, the company announced that the company had suspended its cash dividend amounting to $0.05 per share as well as cost-cutting on other operations. This move is strategic as it will help the company attain maximum flow of cash that is necessary during this period. With a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, the company has a total cash balance of $2.02 billion. (This amount represents a decline of 55.37% since December 2017 when it posted $4.526 billion in cash).

BHP Group (BHP) had the highest volume sales in 2019, clocking 3.4 billion pounds of copper while Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was at 0.7 billion and Barrick Gold (GOLD) at 0.4 billion pounds. All these companies are scheduled to see a reduction in revenue due to decreased mining activity as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Low supply against increasing demand will in turn increase the price of copper.

Rising Copper Futures

Copper futures traded at $2.271 on April 9, 2020, signaling an increase of 0.49%. Economists have argued that we are headed for a global recession, worse than that of 2008. This copper rally brings a glimmer of hope especially to the manufacturing industry since copper is the barometer of the global economy. Smart manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% and will be worth $384.8 billion by 2025. This sector influenced the production of electric cars where copper is integral in the production.

Source: Investing.com

Unfortunately, more than 17 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past month, indicating low business activity in the US. However, there is a sigh of relief as the S&P 500 Index is on course to record the highest weekly performance since the depression of 2008. The increase came as a result of the Fed's decision to pump $2.3 trillion as additional loans to jump-start the economy. We expect this decision to have a direct impact on the smart manufacturing industry. As noted in my previous article on the skepticism of banks during this period, issuing business loans at affordable rates will be the best way to revive the economy quickly.

Intelligence reports from S&P Global Market indicated that the coronavirus pandemic would push the supply of refined copper to a surplus of 22,000 mt in 2020. This forecast was against an earlier prediction that gave a deficit of 41,000 mt in global supply of refined copper. The surplus is attributed to the drop in Chinese demand of copper that fell to 11.1 million mt. The decrease is attributed to China's GDP growth that slowed down by 3.3% y/y due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. However, analysis from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) shows that contracting copper demands began in 2019 - before the virus took its toll on the Chinese economy.

Copper Can Combat Coronavirus quicker

In a recent study done by scientists from the National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University, it was discovered that unlike other metals and surfaces, the COVID-19 virus can last the shortest time on copper surfaces. According to the research, the virus is stable for 3 hours on aerosol, four hours on copper and up to 3 days on plastics or stainless steel. Speaking to Cleveland.com on why the virus disappears so soon on copper surfaces, Prof. Michael Schmidt, an immunology expert, explained that copper has a schizophrenic nature. This attribute means that with its high conductivity, coupled with the back and forth electron movement, it has a strong anti-microbial action.

A research article published as early as 2015 indicated that copper can effectively combat respiratory illnesses caused by viruses linked to SARS. In the research, use of anti-microbial copper (copper plus alloys) destabilized and inactivated the coronavirus within a couple of minutes on a simulated fingertip that was contaminated. The research noted that the viral genome of the human coronavirus was also destroyed upon contact with copper surfaces. One would wonder why the metal has not yet been incorporated in the fight against this COVID-19. The study gives cost as the main bottleneck as well as its weak coating feature. We predict that it’s only a matter of time before the germ-fighting capacity of copper will be realized and fully tapped. Incorporation of copper in the fight against this pestilence will rapidly increase the demand for the metal, especially in China where it first began.

Ventilators

There is a surging demand of copper in China that is used in the manufacturing of ventilators. According to local estimates, one ventilator set has between 1 and 2 kg of copper. To fulfill the rising demand for ventilators in China, automakers and producers of AC conditioners have joined the copper market.

Interestingly, the premium import prices for copper (money added to the international price of copper) into China rose to $76 a ton on 7th and 8th of April 2020. This price was the highest since November 2019. Logistical delays during shipment are poised to cause an increase in copper-based raw materials such as cathodes and scraps. While demand of copper in the Chinese medical sector may appear dismal, the impact will escalate once the importance of copper gains global attention.

Conclusion

Two of Freeport-McMoRan's mines Chino (New Mexico) and Cerro Verde (Peru) have been hit by the coronavirus scare that has threatened to disrupt operations. However, the company is working to uplift operations while adhering to the global guidelines on safety. FCX suspended its quarterly dividends so as to reserve maximum cash to use during the crisis. On a positive note, global copper demands are scheduled to increase due to new research that shows copper surfaces quickly annihilate the coronavirus. Additionally, there has been a rise in the Chinese demand for copper in the making of ventilators. We are bullish with the FCX stock due to these reasons coupled with the fact that the globalization of the fight against this pandemic will increase copper demand.

