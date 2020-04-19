REIT Dividends - Measuring What Matters

Introduction

Over the last few weeks, a number of REITs have pre-announced the impact of COVID-19 on their March and April revenues. Tenant requests for rent deferral is sure to be the #1 topic on upcoming REIT earnings calls, followed closely by questions regarding the dividend. REITs that entered 2020 with conservative dividend payout ratios stand the best chance of making it through a difficult year intact. However, companies that were flirting with 100% dividend payout ratios last year will surely find themselves underwater in 2020.

While there's a nervous sort of thrill to investing in REITs with 6-8% dividend yields, that sensation usually comes with significant risk. In this article, we'll show you how to do a quick check on key dividend metrics and spotlight REITs where the dividend may be at risk. We'll then highlight names with stronger dividend metrics.

REIT Tax Disclosure

Every year, REITs publish an analysis of their quarterly dividend payments for tax purposes. The dividend payments are allocated among three buckets - ordinary income, capital gains income, and return of capital. An example from Easterly Government Properties' (DEA) 2019 tax disclosure is shown below.

Source: Easterly Government Properties release dated January 21, 2020.

Year-end tax documents are more than just a source of billing for your accountant. For investors, they provide a crucial window into whether the dividend is being covered from taxable earnings (high quality), capital gains (low quality), or return of capital (no quality). For Easterly, only 51% of the 2019 dividend is covered by taxable income, a red flag that is confirmed by a 102% dividend payout ratio from AFFO. While DEA's government tenants obviously aren't at risk of default, high dividend payout ratios can influence investment policy and place pressure on management to "grow into the dividend."

AFFO Payout Ratios

Experienced REIT investors know there's a wide variation in reporting methods when it comes to dividend payout ratios. While many analysts and investors focus on dividend payout based on NAREIT Funds From Operations (FFO), this is an incomplete method that tends to paint a rosy picture of dividend coverage.

We focus on Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) as the key earnings metric for REITs. AFFO takes into account a number of adjustments for cash flow items such as deferred rent, recurring capital expenditures, joint venture income, as well as one-time charges for acquisition costs or preferred stock redemption. The goal is to create a conservative measure of REIT earnings from the standpoint of the investor, not management. As such, we do not 'add back' management stock compensation or financing cost amortization to AFFO as these items have real economic cost.

Source: Company 2019 financial reports and REIT/BASE data set.

As outlined in the above chart, AFFO is typically a lower number than headline FFO, so dividend payout ratios are higher. This is particularly the case with property types that have high capex requirements such as office, industrial, and retail. REITs with triple-net lease structures (such as NNN above) will typically have only modest differences between FFO and AFFO.

Aggressive Payout Group

We have assembled a group of REITs with aggressive payout ratios based on 2019 data, and note that The Macerich Company (MAC) has recently cut their cash dividend by 87%. Not surprisingly, MAC's 103% dividend payout ratio for 2019 provided zero cushion for pandemic-related mall closures, which are ongoing. Source: Company 2019 tax reports and REIT/BASE data set.

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) also enters 2020 with an aggressive dividend policy, reflecting a dividend covered 46% by ordinary income and an AFFO dividend payout of 95%. Although rent deferral requests might be moderate for MNR based on ultra-safe leases with FedEx and Amazon, the company's side hustle of investing in risky REIT stocks (including CBL, PEI, SKT and WPG) is going to weigh on 2020 cash flow. Already, dividend cuts amount to 100% at CBL, 90% at PEI and 100% at WPG.

STAG Industrial (STAG) has a current dividend yield of approximately 5.3% and also wins a place in the aggressive dividend group. Our best guess is that the dividend will be sustained this year, but AFFO payout will climb back above 100%.

Ventas (VTR) entered 2020 with well-discussed headwinds from its senior housing division, resulting in tepid initial guidance. VTR has now pulled guidance entirely citing COVID-19 mitigation costs and reduced occupancy. While the company has sufficient liquidity to sustain the $3.17 annual dividend, VTR's dividend payout metrics are likely to weaken in 2020.

Conservative Payout Group

Our control group of 5 conservative REITs (below) exhibits much better dividend safety characteristics. The average AFFO payout ratio is much lower at 71% versus 99%, and 88% of the dividends are attributable to ordinary income. All of these REITs have solid credit metrics and most have investment-grade ratings.

Source: Company 2019 tax reports and REIT/BASE data set.

Conclusion

Even the most conservatively financed REITs are going to feel pressure from rent deferral requests. For investors looking to put fresh money to work, it is imperative to look at dividend safety and try to estimate the COVID-19 impact on 2Q-4Q cash flows. Although equity markets have been rallying of late, economic forecasts from the major money center banks are sobering.

