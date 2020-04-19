The Economy In The Time Of COVID-19

"I would never have thought a mutant flu virus could crash the global stock markets." - Steven Magee

It is clear that the world is in uncharted territories. The COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, with it easing in one country only for another to feel its wrath. The impact on human life is uncertain, even as countries take extraordinary measures, such as lockdowns, to protect their citizens and prevent a contagion effect. The economic effect is also uncertain, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin suggesting that unemployment in the US could hit 20% if measures were not taken.

The initial statistics are dire. Cases and deaths in the US continue to grow. Nearly 18 million people have filed for unemployment in the past three weeks, implying that US unemployment jumped by 9.5% in three weeks.

Initial Jobless Claims (YTD)

The purpose of this article is to try to determine the economic impact that will be felt in the US. To do this, a previous period in history is used. As this is often termed as similar to wartime, the Second World War is used as a proxy. However, there are some key differences. Unlike the current situation, unemployment dropped during the Second World War, most noticeably after the Pearl Harbor attack, as the country's industry shifted to defense production and ramped up its scale.

This is not the case in this period. As mentioned earlier, unemployment has risen dramatically as employees, unable to get to their place of work, have been laid off. There has also, as yet, been no shift in industry production towards medical equipment, which may reduce the increase in unemployment.

When looking at GDP during the Second World War, I have removed defense production from the numbers. This is to factor in that production has not shifted towards solving the problem (defense in World War Two, medical equipment now), resulting in the drop in employment and likely decrease in GDP. The GDP, excluding Defense, during World War 2 is shown below.

If history repeats itself, there will be a dramatic decrease, not slowing, of GDP growth until the COVID-19 crisis has passed. It may not be as extreme as the near 25% drop in 1942, but it is likely to come at some scale.

During the war period, the government also raised money through a dramatic increase in bonds. As one can see, this led to a dramatic increase in inflation. This was most pronounced in 1942, the year that the US entered the war, and a good proxy for the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this current period, there has been both monetary stimulus from the US Federal Reserve, as well as a fiscal stimulus in terms of a $2 trillion spending bill to ease the stress on US citizens and companies. As mentioned above, this is likely to occur in a backdrop of decreasing GDP. More money chasing fewer goods is the recipe for inflation. Even if GDP growth slows rather than falls, I am still confident that we are going to see a period of high inflation. If I'm right, that likely brings with it other implications for tactical risk-on, risk-off signals like the ones I highlight in The Lead-Lag Report every week.

This article may come across as pessimistic, but I do not think it reflects the worst-case scenario. Currently, the US healthcare system is coping with the influx of COVID-19 patients, although it is strained to capacity in certain states, most noticeably New York. But one only needs to look at Italy to see what would happen, in terms of human cost, if cases increase to a point where the healthcare system is overwhelmed. And that human cost is likely to translate into an economic cost. We are currently at a point in time where future predictions do not exist within a narrow band, and it is in this climate that investing skill becomes truly noticeable.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!