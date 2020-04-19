Union Pacific Cannot Fight Gravity Forever

The coronavirus could lead to even more declines in rail traffic and economic activity in Q2. I anticipate weak guidance.

Source: Forbes

Union Pacific (UNP) reports quarterly earnings April 23rd. Analysts expect revenue of $5.1 billion and EPS of $1.9. The revenue estimate implies a 5% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Falling Rail Traffic

U.S. rail traffic fell for much of 2019. For the first 14 weeks of 2020, total combined U.S. rail traffic fell over 8% Y/Y. This implies more headwinds for Union Pacific's top line in Q1. Last quarter the company generated total operating revenue of $5.2 billion, down 9% Y/Y. Total rail traffic fell 11%, while the average selling price ("ASP") rose 1%.

Three of Union Pacific's four major product categories experienced a decline in revenue. The Agricultural segment reported $11.1 billion in revenue, down 2% Y/Y on a 2% decline in volume and flat ASP. I expected Agricultural to get a reset in Q1 due to thawing trade tension with China. However, knock on effects of the coronavirus could hurt farm activity. Energy revenue fell 25% Y/Y on a 20% decline in volume and 6% fall in ASP. Sand carloads, and coal and coke fell sharply due to falling E&P in the oil patch, and weak market conditions. Industrial revenue was flat, while the Premium segment fell 15% due to greater competition from the trucking industry.

Union Pacific's carloads fell by double digits. Industrial, whose volume was flat, was the only segment that did report a decline in rail traffic. This segment may experience headwinds if the manufacturing sector does not gather steam after the pandemic ends. Energy was 16% of total volume and could weigh in Q1. Oil prices have fallen sharply and coal faces competition from low natural gas prices. I expect Energy to remain Union Pacific's worst-performing segment.

Union Pacific's ASP rose 1% Y/Y. Energy was the only segment that saw a decline in pricing power. That could change over the near term. Sans price hikes, Union Pacific's revenue could fall hard in the first half of the year.

Cost Containment Efforts

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) led the charge a few years ago by making deep cuts to operating costs. Union Pacific has followed the trend with gradual cuts. Last quarter the company's operating costs declined 12% to $3.1 billion. The decline in expenses exceeded the decline in revenue; this allowed the operating ratio to improve to 60% from 62% in the year earlier period. With headwinds to its top line, I doubt Union Pacific will be able to improve its operating ratio for the foreseeable future.

Headcount reductions helped. In 2019, Union Pacific reduced its workforce by 17%. During the quarter, compensation and benefits expense declined 18% to $1.0 billion. At 35% of total operating costs, it was the company's largest expense item. Fuel costs fell by double digits and purchases services fell in the high-single-digit percentage range. Amid low oil prices, Union Pacific should benefit from low fuel costs this quarter as well.

The fallout was that EBITDA fell 4% Y/Y to $2.7 billion. EBITDA margin improved by about 300 basis points to 51%. More cost cuts may not lead to more improvements in EBITDA margins. Trying to improve margins in the face of declining scale could be equivalent to fighting gravity.

The Stock Is Overvalued

Financial markets have been volatile amid a shutdown of the economy. This has caused UNP's enterprise value to fall by over 25% since early February. The company still has an enterprise value of $126 billion or 11.7x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. Rail traffic will likely pick up once the pandemic ends. However, I do not believe consumer spending will return to previous levels. This could imply that the economy and rail traffic could deteriorate over the long term. This scenario may not be priced into the shares.

Conclusion

UNP still remains overvalued given risks to the economy. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.