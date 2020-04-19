GameStop: The Reasons Not To Believe PS5/Xbox Series X Hype

Secular declines from digital downloads, fewer titles and the evaporation of trade credits will exceed cyclical gains from the slow ramping 9th generation console cycle.

GameStop gained significant hardware share during the start of the previous console cycle. Unit sales were up 56% on a cycle-over-cycle basis.

For longer-term, value-based investors, the upcoming start of a new console cycle is one of only a handful of important keys to determining future earnings trends at GameStop (GME). To accurately predict the effects of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X cycle, it is useful to look back to the turn of the previous cycle in 2012-2014. A close examination of the previous cycle casts doubt on the idea forwarded by the company's supporters and its management that this November will be a watershed moment for the game retailer.

The following recap briefly describes GameStop's 2012 sales, which for our comparisons are parallel to 2019 in the current cycle.

"For fiscal year 2012, total global sales were $8.89 billion, a 7.0% decrease compared to $9.55 billion in fiscal 2011. Full year consolidated comparable store sales declined 8.0% compared to fiscal 2011…. New hardware, new software and pre-owned sales each declined year-over-year primarily due to the effect of the longevity of the current console cycle…. As we look towards the start of the new console cycle, our industry market model indicates a return to growth with the launch of new game systems." GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fiscal 2012 and Provides 2013 Outlook

Of special note, 2012's comparable sales were down 8% versus 19.4% for fiscal 2019. This is one indication the current revenue trough is significantly deeper than the 2012 cycle. Arguably, the larger declines in the current cycle are due to the secular shift to digital, fewer total titles and lower trade volumes.

For 2013, which is comparable to 2020 in the current cycle according to pre-virus release plans, GameStop provided this revenue color:

"For fiscal year 2013, total global sales were $9.04 billion, a 1.7% increase compared to $8.89 billion in fiscal 2012. Full year consolidated comparable store sales increased 3.8% compared to fiscal 2012, primarily driven by a 29.7% increase in new video game hardware sales related to the launches of Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4. New video game software and pre-owned and value products sales declined 2.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Until the fourth quarter, these two categories were impacted by limited new title releases and a decrease in store traffic." GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fiscal 2013 and Provides 2014 Outlook

Note the 2013 launch year comparable sales were up a relatively low 3.8% and global sales remained significantly short of 2011's. While low margin consoles did drive sales growth, more important to note is that both the higher-margin new software and pre-owned categories saw declines.

During 2014, which equates closely to 2021 and the first full year of the new cycle, total sales remained depressed. Consider the following:

"For fiscal year 2014, total global sales were $9.30 billion, a 2.8% increase (a 4.3% increase in constant currency) compared to $9.04 billion in fiscal 2013. Full year consolidated comparable store sales increased 3.4% compared to fiscal 2013, primarily driven by better than expected next-generation hardware sales and growth in the pre-owned category…. Pre-owned and value products grew 2.6% despite an 11% decline in new video game software sales…." GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fiscal 2014 and Provides 2015 Outlook

Here too, total global sales during 2014 did not reach the 2011 level. Comparable store sales were a relatively weak 3.4% and new video game software continued to lose meaningful ground. The simple lesson of the previous cycle end is that sales fall sharply but only ramp again relatively slowly over a number of years.

A Criticism Of The Cycle Analysis

In a February article titled “GameStop: The Fallacy That Digital Shifts Will Dwarf Console Sales”, fellow contributor and activist investor proponent Justin Dopierala criticized the analysis above. In the critique, he extensively pulled argument and quotes from my previous article titled “GameStop: Digital Shifts Will Dwarf Lackluster Console Cycle Gains”. His two main points in asserting the "fallacy" in my thesis are:

“The Previous Console Cycle Did Not Increase Console Sales!” “Bears are inaccurately comparing 2012/2013 to 2019/2020”

The two sections that follow will address these points and counter their reasoning.

In the final section before concluding, we look to provide a balanced perspective on how the new consoles' backward compatibility and the new SSD storage scheme will affect both hardware and software sales at GameStop. For a broader look at the basic bear case, beyond the console debate, consider my article from April of 2018: 3 Reasons Digital Downloads Drag Down GameStop.

True or False: During The Previous Cycle Console Sales Fell?

The quote below is an extract from “The Fallacy That Digital Shifts Will Dwarf Console Sales”. It highlights the foundation for the attack on my thesis that “Digital Shifts Will Dwarf Lackluster Console Cycle Gains“. To restate its point briefly, the bears, including me, are misreading/misunderstanding the previous cycle and are therefore unable to see how this cycle will be different and more strongly positive for GameStop. One will find this argument contains not just spirited opinions, but also compelling statistics and logical inferences.

"GameStop bears... believe the console cycle won't help GameStop in 2020, because an increase in hardware revenue did not help them that much in 2013... They believe this, because they made the mistake of looking at sales figures in dollars instead of in units. From 2008 to 2019, annual console sales in the United States have fallen over 50%... The bump that GameStop received in 2013 was primarily because the hardware was being sold at a much higher price... However, that doesn't mean that GameStop actually sold more consoles, and that is the shocker!" (full text at link above)

But there is one issue with this analysis; it’s simply untrue, as shown in the following from GameStop:

"To date, this has been a strong launch, and GameStop has gained on every front as compared to the last launch. The PS4 Xbox One category hardware unit sales are 56% higher than PS3 Xbox 360 over the same period of time following the launch. GameStop has gained significant hardware share, with our unit sales up 145%." (emphasis added) Source: Tony Bartel - GameStop Corporation - COO, “Prepared Remarks”, MARCH 26, 2015 / Q4 2014 GameStop Corp Earnings Call, Page 6

(Note: The call occurred following the fourth full quarter post the launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November of 2013.)

Comparing 2019 To 2012 Same-Store Declines

Dopierala makes a second main argument against my thesis that digital shifts will exceed console cycle gains. For space, only about half of the total argument is summarized in the extract from his article that follows. Though somewhat nuanced, the argument looks to provide a more negative perspective on the 2012 revenues which, in turn, strengthens his thesis that the company has a costs rather than a sales problem. Put differently, Dopierala argues that the 2019 declines are generally similar to those seen in 2012 and less driven by the shift to digital.

"In the 4th quarter of 2012, GameStop's same store sales actually only decreased 4.6%. However, that's because GameStop had a 60.3% growth in digital receipts and $100 million of mobile sales... It would make more sense to... [strip] out "Mobile and Consumer Electronics" and "Other." [and] exclude the 53rd week [yielding] a same store decline of over 12.3%." (full/unedited text found at link above)

Though often it is useful to consider adjusted revenues or earnings to garner a better perspective, the methodology used above is flawed. The methodology above calls for “stripping out” sales which have already been removed from the data and doesn’t account for the significant change in store counts because it mixed total global sales percentages with same-store sales. Additionally, though one rightly should not include digital receipts when considering sales, digital revenues, though small, are part of the core business.

As an example/demonstration of the errors, let’s look to 2018 to see that same-store sales have already been calendarized for the 53rd week in 2017.

"Total global sales from continuing operations decreased 7.6% (decreased 6.2% in constant currency) to $3.1 billion, resulting in a consolidated comparable store sales increase of 1.4% (3.4% increase in the U.S. and 2.9% decrease internationally). The primary contributors to the difference between the increase in comparable store sales and the decrease in total company sales was the shift in the company’s fiscal calendar for the 53rd week in fiscal 2017 and the timing of the Call of Duty launch." (emphasis added) Source: GameStop Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results and Provides Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Understanding SSD Storage & Backward Compatibility

Discussing the power of the new consoles and their revolutionary graphical abilities, GameStop's proponents have argued that the large size and storage requirements of future games mean physical versions will regain popularity. However, the next-gen consoles will utilize SSD storage. SSD storage is more efficient and does not require data duplication, so graphically intense games' file sizes will actually be smaller than the previous generation. And more importantly, physical copies must now be installed to the drive to benefit from the enhanced speeds. Both facts will reduce demand for physical (recommended Wired article on this subject).

Similarly, the backward compatibility of the next-generation consoles is rightly touted as a driver of demand for prior generation pre-owned software, GameStop's core business. Backward compatibility also removes a primary reason gamers don't upgrade consoles. But equally as important, backward compatibility also tends to dampen the incentives to trade. For every buyer in GameStop's trade ecosystem, there is a seller. Consider this anecdote from the previous Nintendo cycles: when the backward compatible Wii U supplanted the Wii, gamers kept their old software. With the Switch, which is not backward compatible, gamers entered the trade ecosystem with their old software to fund its purchase. Backward compatibility will dampen pre-owned supply, a common issue for GameStop in the past. And note the following from the last cycle’s launch quarter when the new consoles were not backward compatible:

"The pre-owned and value business declined 1.4% for the fourth quarter and declined 4.1% for the year. The fourth quarter benefited from trades generated leading up to the console launches and grew when factoring out the extra week in 2012." (2014 Q4 Transcript p.5) (emphasis added)

Conclusion

GameStop's total global sales in 2013 were approximately $9 billion and total global sales in 2019 are approximately $6.5 billion. While recognizing store counts and mix has fluctuated during this period, one must still conclude that GameStop has a sales, not costs problem. Secular declines related to the continuing shift to digital downloads, gamers playing fewer titles for longer, and the evaporation of GameStop's trade credit ecosystem will exceed cyclical gains from the slow ramping 9th generation console cycle. Additionally, nuances of the new consoles' SSD drives and backward compatibility will compound the aforementioned shifts and limit GameStop's return to meaningful profitability.

Contributor’s Note: The author has been publicly bearish since April of 2017 and a $23 stock price. He is also a longtime Power-up Rewards Member and picked out his first gaming console, an Atari 400, at EB Games (now merged with GameStop).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.