Cinemark Options Offer A One-Month 13% Return

If put to you, you'll get the money at the stock at an insane bargain price.

If not put to you, you'll walk away with a 13% return in one month.

However, you must choose a value stock selling at a heavy discount.

Selling naked, or cash-secured puts, in this volatile environment can be very profitable.

As any option trader knows, volatility generates higher premiums.

When the market is behaving normally, and we are in a flat or bull market, selling naked puts can be a solid, reliable, and relatively low-risk way to generate regular income.

But what happens when we get blindsided by a market crash and stocks get put to us?

That's exactly why you cannot sell naked puts willy-nilly against any old stock that offers a juicy premium.

You must be highly selective, and that means selling naked puts against value stocks.

The theory is that a value stock is already cheap and selling below intrinsic value and, provided the story doesn't change, having it put to you is a perfectly acceptable outcome.

You are also aided in your hunt by following as many stocks as you can over a long period of time.

You will recognize trading patterns after a while.

You will understand why the market perceives certain stocks the way it does and know the reason why a stock sells off, creating even more value.

Thesis

Movie theaters are one of the businesses that have been shut down completely during the COVID-19 crisis.

As a result, everyone assumes that consumers have run to streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), which is very likely the case.

Yet an assumption has also been made that this means consumers will not return to movie theatres.

That may or may not be true, so if you want to engage in today's suggested trade, you are in the camp that believes that movie attendance will not be terribly different than trends over the long-term.

Alternatively, you believe that if ticket volume declines, that movie theaters will retain a degree of pricing power to offset that.

I believe that movies aren't going anywhere.

As wonderful and convenient streaming services are, and as cool as some home theater systems may be, nothing will ever replace the communal experience of sitting in a dark theater watching a movie.

In addition, studios long ago shifted strategy so that much of their output are large-scale tentpole movies.

Nowhere has that been more true than with The Walt Disney Company (DIS), thanks to owning Marvel Studios, LucasFilm, and Pixar, as well as producing its own branded content.

Simply put, either you agree with this premise or you don't.

Many predictions said movies would not recover following the Great Recession, yet attendance in North America increased in 2009, then declined slightly and has been in a tight range ever since.

While streaming technology was only in its infancy back then, DVDs were all the rage, and yet movies survived.

We think that movies will survive, and any decline will be offset by price increases, which the market has always tolerated.

For investors who have always hunted through a given sector stress-testing the best firms, this crisis has become a real-world check on those exercises.

In this case, Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the best of the lot, without question. That's partially because Regal Cinemas was taken private, leaving only AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) and IMAX Corporation (IMAX).

Cinemark has 548 theaters with 6,082 screens in 41 states, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries, so it is pretty well diversified geographically.

AMC has 1,000 theaters with 11,000 screens and 14 European countries. IMAX has 1,623 theaters, about 45% of which are located in China.

Cinemark just announced on Thursday that it plans to open on a rolling basis beginning in July and - more importantly - the CEO said, "Even at peak periods of time in a normal environment, our occupancy levels range from 20% to 30% and we can operate profitably during those scenarios."

That's great news.

The issue with theaters in this kind of environment, like many other businesses, is whether they have enough liquidity to survive. That means having cash, and manageable or flexible debt.

CNK's balance sheet is in solid shape, with $738 million in cash and $2 billion in debt. This does include a new $250 million debt offering it just placed. CNK also instituted a host of other cost-saving measures including suspending the dividend.

CNK stock was sold off from $32 per share all the way down to $6.50 at its nadir - more than 80%. It has since recovered to $11.60 as of Thursday.

We like CNK at this price, not only because it is in a solid financial position, but it is also in a much better position than AMC and IMAX. Not only that, but also it only trades at 7x TTM diluted EPS of $1.63 per share.

AMC, which is owned by China's Wanda Group, was literally on the verge of bankruptcy. Thursday's announcement of a $500 million debt placement kept it alive.

AMC will then have about $515 million in cash but a debt load of $5.2 billion. It already had $300 million in net interest expense each year before this offering. Interest expense has wiped out its gross profit since 2017.

Thus, AMC stock doesn't even have a P/E ratio because it loses money.

IMAX isn't even technically an exhibitor. It usually has a screen inside most other theaters, including inside CNK and AMC theaters. The company instead relies on installing, maintaining, and leasing its specialty screens, while sometimes taking a rev-share for certain films.

IMAX earnings have been highly erratic, because it depends on product appropriate for its theaters on other providers.

Even at last year's net income of $0.76/share, IMAX now trades at 15x TTM earnings. With erratic earnings anyway, it's previous trading area of $20 is an outrageously expensive 30x earnings.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does CNK stock qualify?

When it comes to most stocks, we look for a PEG ratio of 1.0 or less from analyst five-year growth rate.

That rate is 7.62%, so at 7x earnings, the PEG ratio is 0.90. So as it is, CNK qualifies. Yet before the crash, it was trading at 21x.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for CNK in general.

We may be wrong about how long the virus will impact CNK's operations. People may be terrified about crowded movie theaters for some time, and revenue may be hurt for a very long time, upending our valuation.

We may be wrong about viewership habits. Consumers may find that being at home watching content on streaming services is better and cheaper.

In addition, movie studios may decide that not releasing films in theaters, but rather straight to streaming, will save enormous amounts in marketing and advertising.

They will still charge the same or more to watch the film than the average ticket price, although this would be offset by the loss of high-margin concession sales.

Hollywood's content may decline in quality, driving audiences away from theaters. Consumers may also get sick of superhero films and other similar content and not spend as much in theaters.

CNK may not re-institute its dividend, keeping income investors away.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with CNK stock at $20 as of Tuesday's close?

The May $10 puts are going for about $1.30 each. Considering a near-term put selling 16% out of the money might normally only earn about 2%, earning a whopping 13% on your money for just one month is a gift.

If CNK shares are put to you, you will be buying the stock at the equivalent of $8.70 per share, which is about a 20% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the lending environment shakes out, the June $10 puts are going for about $2.00.

If put to you, you will be buying CNK stock at the equivalent of $8 per share, a discount of more than 25% from this already cheap price point, and you'll own CNK stock at an impossibly low P/E of 5.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, December $7.50 puts sell for about $2.30 each.

You first earn 22% based on today's price, and in the process, you'd be hedging your CNK stock bet all the way down to $5.20 per share - well below its recent panic bottom - and owning it at just 3.3x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.