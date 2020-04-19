Brinker: Customers Are Picking Chili's During The Quarantine

Do not let optimistic news releases impress you to much, that is the IR departments job to sell you the company's story.

Brinker International, listed on the NYSE as EAT, on the 2nd of April, 2020 published a news release giving new financial guidance for the fiscal year 2020 and provided investors with a glimpse of what will occur during this quarter. I am going to dig through this news release and highlight some critical points and use it to better analyze Brinker International and the casual dining industry in general.

Off-Premise Dining Strategy:

Brinker International and its brands, Chili's and Maggianos, has put into place the same protective measures as the other restaurants that decided to remain open to continue serving their customers. These protective measures are to limit the contact between employees and customers by only opening the companies' delivery and curbside pickup services. Brinker credits its strategic decision to enhance off-premise business during the past few years as the reason why they were able to beat the industry sales by more than 10%.

Sure enough, I found an article from January 2018, where the company cited that their strategy to enhance off-premise business was showing signs of success. This strategy is not exclusive to Brinker International; it is a strategy that is being implemented throughout the industry. In April of 2019, four in ten restaurant operators plan on investing more capital into this side of the business. I would be tempted to say that the customer only drives the demand for off-premise dining, but I feel that the restaurants want it too. As the off-premise dining trend grows, restaurants will be able to reduce their footprint.

In my opinion, Casual Dining, Family Dining, and Fine Dining restaurants off-premise dining strategy is an attempt to better compete with Quick Service, Fast Casual, and Coffee & Snack restaurants. Below is a table that I put together to better demonstrate how I came to the above opinion.

% OF CUSTOMER TRAFFIC FROM OFF-PREMISE IN 2018 % OF REST. WHO WILL INV. IN OFF-PREMISE IN 2019 FAMILY DINING 20% FAMILY DINING 41% CASUAL DINING 17% CASUAL DINING 35% FINE DINING 6% FINE DINING 35% QUICK SERVICE 72% QUICK SERVICE 36% FAST CASUAL 50% FAST CASUAL 39% COFFEE & SNACK 73% COFFEE & SNACK 43%

SOURCE FOR DATA: FSR MAGAZINE

As you can see, over half of Quick Service, Fast Casual, and Coffee & Snack restaurant sales come from off-premise dining, and close to 40% of these types of restaurants will invest in off-premise dining. Investing in off-premise dining means that they will create or improve their off-premise dining facility. I feel that in the case of these types of restaurants, they are just investing in improvements.

On the other side of the equation, Family Dining, Casual Dining, and Fine Dining restaurants have off-premise sales of only 20%, 17%, and 6%, respectively. Close to 40% of these types of restaurants are also investing in off-premise dining, but I am inclined to believe that this means they are creating these facilities more than they are improving them.

Imagine that the Family Dining, Casual Dining, and Fine Dining restaurants investments' in off-premise dining was successful, which would be a hard pill to swallow. And to make things clearer, I will define success as a growth of 20% in off-premise traffic. That would put the Family Dining, Casual Dining, and Fine Dining restaurants at 24%, 20%, and 7%, respectively.

Off-Premise Sales For Brinker International Will Support The Company:

SALES:

In Brinker International's news release, they said that off-premise sales have more than doubled. The off-premise dining strategy has allowed the company to sell around one-third of what they sold last year during this same period. In this scenario: Q4 F20 sales will come exclusively from off-premises dining. This scenario assumes that during April, May, and June the whole United States will remain at home due to the stay-at-home order. This would be considered a worst-case scenario and I would in no way want this to be true. So in Q4 F19, they sold $ 805 million, and 1/3 of this is $ 268 million. Franchise Revenue was $ 29 million, and let's imagine that the franchises will performance will be the same as the parent company, so that puts franchise revenue at $ 10 million and total sales at $ 278 million.

COGS:

The cost of sales for the company over the past six quarters has been around 26.5%. I am going to increase this percentage a little to account for food that will go bad as the Just-In-Time inventory system corrects itself. I estimate their COGS to be around $74 million (27.5% of 268).

EXPENSES:

Their last public quarter (2Q F20) restaurant labor and restaurant expenses cost was $ 292 million and $ 225 million, respectively. Being generous to the company's ability to reduce staff and expenses, I will say they will reduce the labor costs by 25% on restaurant expenses by 10%, giving them a total expense for this quarter at $422 million.

Just a mental exercise for us to put the situation at hand into perspective, I will go the opposite direction than most analysts do. With a gross margin at (278 - 74) $204 million, the company would have to reduce expenses by more than 60% to have $0.00 as their operating income. Not only is this not possible, but I feel the market would react to this in a very negative way. They would have to layoff almost all the restaurant staff.

The source for the data in this section comes from the company's financials that can be found on the company's investor relations site.

Conclusion:

Even with a tremendous off-premise strategy, we can conclude that the Casual Dining, Family Dining, and Fine Dining restaurants will suffer the most during the pandemic. I do not feel that EAT, or any other ticker in this industry, should have a buy rating. In the long-term, EAT would be a good hold rating if you believe that the US's economics will improve significantly during Brinker International's 4th Quarter. A good case could be made for a short on restaurants that fall into the Fine Dining category because their best-case scenario of off-premise sales is less than 10% which will not be enough to support companies with low cash and equivalent reserves.

