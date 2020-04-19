5 Consumer Staple Stocks Yielding More Than 3% To Consider During The Pandemic

The coronavirus impact turned the world upside down just under two months ago. The stock markets were humming along and hitting record highs, as last as February 20th, until things started to turn sour. One of the biggest, and least, surprising changes that have occurred is the return of the consumer staple stock. This article will help list some high dividend yielding consumer stocks that are positioned to perform well the rest of the year as we continue to fight through this pandemic and execute on our stay at home orders.

While some consumer brands such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have been performing well over the last few years as the company successfully executed on their turnaround strategy, there were plenty of other consumer staple companies that were lagging. For example, look at the stock chart of General Mills over the last 10 years (Note: Stock chart obtained from Yahoo! Finance). As you can see, before the pandemic, the company's performance was less than stellar.

The sentiment around some big-brand, consumer companies has been negative for a while. Who wants to purchase these big named brands, especially in the food sector, when the consumer trend was moving in the opposite direction. Heck, I contributed to this trend as my wife and I stopped shopping at big box grocery stores and started exclusively shopping at Aldi.

As a result, some of the iconic brands were really struggling. Their dividend growth was minimal due to the fact that their sales and earnings lagged. Plus, years of cheap debt and bloated balance sheets began to take their toll. Without a growth in earnings, cash flow, and growing debt, there just wasn't a lot of room left to increase their dividend like other companies in higher growth sectors.

But there has been a massive change as the pandemic has taken hold. A trend that has caused consumer staple and consumer brand companies to grow their top line. As people stockpile essentials, consumers are beginning to purchase those brand names. The positive impact of the coronavirus on these consumer brand companies was brought to my attention when Conagra Foods (NYSE:CAG) reported their earnings at the end of March. Reading several articles about the release, and this article from CNBC discussing the results and conversations with the CEO, really got me thinking about the sector. From the article, the following quotes jumped off the page at me:

"School and business closures on top of stay-at-home mandates has pushed consumers out of restaurants and into grocery stores to stock up their pantries with food and other items to weather the health crisis."

“We’re selling everything we can make. Times like these call for extraordinary resiliency. We’re running flat out to keep our food coming and I’m incredibly proud of our team as they navigate these challenging times.”

There it is. Those are some of the key phrases that have my ears perking when thinking about consumer staples. Let's break it down. People are spending less money out at restaurants and on their discretionary budget as a whole. People still need to eat, right? So food budgets are increasing as consumers are making more of their meals at home. And as you are home more, the consumer staples, such as cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper, and other household goods, are seeing higher usage rates as a result of the stay at home orders.

Overall, this was the perfect storm to break the consumer staple sectors out of their few years of funk. With extra dollars to spend and the stockpiling that is occurring, these companies are seeing their products fly off the shelf to accommodate this boom in consumer demand. With all of this in mind, I must at least assess this market to see what potential investment options there are out there.

Building the List of 5 Consumer Staple Companies

As a dividend investor though, I also must consider the dividend component for each company. Typically, we use our Dividend Diplomat Dividend Stock Screener to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three metrics to initially screen stocks:

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

But in this current environment, I am going to have to change my methodology slightly to identify the 5 companies I want to consider in this sector. Why? Earnings are not exactly stable or easy to project right now. In fact, every day, a new Fortune 500 company is pulling their earnings forecasts for the year due to the economic uncertainty.

The first metric in our stock screener, P/E ratio, compares the stock to the market to understand whether the company is undervalued or not. The issue today isn't the five companies on this list. Rather, it is the overall market. The baseline that I would compare each of the five companies to is the S&P 500, which is full of stocks that have pulled their earnings guidance.

Thus, when building this list, for each of the five companies, I reviewed their most recent earnings releases or documents on their investor relations page. If financial information hasn't been released, I will then review articles and interviews on the internet.

My goal is to understand the sentiment behind the company. Are their forecasts increasing? Are they running factories around the clock to accommodate demand? Each of the five companies echoed a sentiment that the company is performing well in the economy. In the subsequent sections, I will include quotes or briefly highlight items from these releases that indicate the company will continue to perform well in 2020 during the pandemic.

Most importantly though, I am a dividend investor. So for the purposes of this list, I am using a dividend yield of 3% to select the stocks to consider. Currently, the S&P 500's dividend yield is about 2.3%. This is above their historical average of 1.8%-2.0%ish. The 3% threshold allows us to earn a little more on yield while accepting the risk of investing in individual stocks versus the diversification of a mutual fund.

And to take it one step further, let's discuss one other aspect I will consider for these companies since I'm a dividend investor. Dividend cuts and suspensions have hit certain sectors hard. We predicted Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) would cut their dividend one day before they actually did (click here for article)! So considering the sentiment, and their dividend yield, I also wanted to focus on companies where I don't have to lose sleep about whether or not they will lose their dividend.

Dividend Stock #1: General Mills (GIS)

Let's start this party off with General Mills; the company that I mentioned earlier when highlighting the lagging consumer staple industry over the last 10 years. General Mills' consumer staple portfolio contains some of the most iconic brands: Cheerios, Nature Valley, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Haagen-Danz, Annie's, Yoplait, just to name a few. Now that you are eating at home every day, you can bet that you are eating more foods from the categories those brands represent.

General Mills is currently yielding 3.3%. Not too long ago, their dividend yield exceeded 4%. In the company's last earnings release, they updated their fiscal year 2020 guidance to reflect the impact of the pandemic. Here are the highlights:

Organic sales are expected to still increase 1%-2%.

Operating profit will now increase 4%-6%, compared to the initial range of 2%-4%.

Currency adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to increase 6%-8% versus the initial estimate of 3% to 5%.

This is exactly what I am looking for when I built this list. The company is expected to either maintain their expected results, or increase their results, during a time when so many companies are pulling their fiscal year outlooks.

Dividend Stock #2: Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever is a diversified consumer staple company and is currently yielding 3.5%. Their main competitor, Procter & Gamble, has had a very successful few years and continues to perform well as the demand for their products continues to soar. Unilever, like P&G, also possesses a strong brand portfolio. Here are some of the top brands (per their investor relations page).

The company has not released any articles updating their fiscal guidance or earnings impact on their website. So the true financial impact is not as clear cut as General Mills earlier. However, after perusing the internet, the following article summarizes an interview with the CEO.

The CEO states that Unilever is not financially benefiting from the pandemic. While there is an increase in demand for the consumer staples, such as food and household goods, there is a decrease in demand from "out of home foods" in restaurants and ice cream.

Still, despite that, the company has made significant financial pledges to help suppliers and employees from feeling the financial impact of the pandemic. $549 million was pledged to help businesses that transact with Unilever. And on top of it, the company has donated over $100 million in soap, sanitizers, and cleaning products to help combat coronavirus. To me, while there isn't a clear indicator based on earnings forecasts that earnings will increase, there are plenty of indicators that Unilever will perform well and their dividend will not be impacted by the pandemic.

Dividend Stock #3: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark is the maker of the following brands: Cottenelle, Huggies, Scott Toilet Paper, Viva Paper Towels, Kleenex, Pull-Ups, Depend, and others. If you think about the major items that have been stockpiled and increased demand, look no further than their brand portfolio. In fact, there was such a shortage due to the spike in demand, that Arist Mastorides, president of family care for Kimberly-Clark North America, told CNBC: "We are working around the clock to help get these essential products back on the shelf.”

Kimberly-Clark, like Unilever, has not released any specific financial information on their investor relations website to document the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But that same CNBC article published an eye-opening stat about the toilet paper industry, one that Kimberly-Clark dominates: Americans spent $1.8b on toilet paper from February 28th to March 21st.

And that is one sector just over one month alone. All of Kimberly-Clark's products are a part of sectors that will experience stockpiling. Their personal care and consumer sector tissues accounted for 81% of their total sales in 2019 (per their investor fact sheet). While the numbers have not been explicitly stated by the company on their investor relations page, using context clues, I can conclude that the company's sales are set to increase. Whether their earnings increase to offset any additional costs with ramping up production is yet to be seen. However, I am certainly not worried about the safety of their dividend.

Dividend Stock #4: J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

"With a name like Smuckers, it has to be good." One of my favorite slogans for a fellow northeast Ohio company. Maybe that is why I am a sucker for this dividend growth stock! And yes, I know that Smuckers is currently only yielding 2.9%. So they are not quite yielding 3% like the article suggests. But with one bad week in the market, they could easily exceed that mark. Thus, I am including them on this list because you never quite know what Mr. Market is going to bring you each day.

The brand list for Smuckers is very strong in their respective niches: Jif, Smuckers (obviously), Folgers, Dunkin Donuts (distribution) Uncrustables, Crisco, Carnation, Milk-bone, Kibbles N' Bits, and Meow Mix. If consumers are home, eating and baking more, chances are, they will use more peanut butter, jelly, and Crisco, especially if they have kids. Let's also not forget about the fact that you are now brewing your own coffee every day instead of drinking coffee at the office or picking up from Starbucks (NYSE:SBUX) on your morning commute. I know my coffee budget has increased.

On the company's website, they detailed their COVID-19 response plan. The company is taking a lot of great actions to support employees and local charities. There was one piece of information on this webpage that caught my attention: "[The Company is] Maximizing production at its manufacturing facilities, all of which are currently open, to make its most in-demand products and expanding the hours of many of its distribution centers so retailers can continually replenish their inventories, ensuring people and their pets have access to the food they need."

This is a pretty strong indicator that the company's top and bottom lines will benefit from the current economic condition. The company is making more and opening their distribution channels longer to allow customers to purchase more. When the company does finally release earnings, I am expecting a very strong number. If the company's price were to fall, I would love to add to my position in the company and add to a company that performs well during tough economic conditions.

Dividend Stock #5: Kraft Heinz Corporation (NYSE: KHC)

What a journey this 5.7% dividend yielding company has been on over the last decade. From a spin-off, to being taken over by Buffett and 3G, to a major merger, to a collapse in the stock price, to a dividend cut, and now, finally, to an increase in demand, the company has seen a little bit of everything over the last decade. I have owned shares in this company for years now and have been along for most of the roller coaster ride. In fact, we wrote a stock analysis on Seeking Alpha (click here) in the middle of 2018 about the company and were inconclusive about whether to buy more. Deciding to hold, and not purchase more at the time thankfully, we have watched the stock price tumble to record lows.

What has always made the company so attractive to investors are their strong consumer brands: Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Meyer, Lunchables, Valveeta, Kraft Mac and Cheese, Planters, Maxwell House, Classico, Orelda, and so on. If you have a family and don't shop at Aldi like me, open your pantry, and I promise that you will find many of these brands there. Now, with extra budget being allocated to food versus eating out, chances are you are purchasing more of these items to satisfy your family's appetite.

On April 6, the company provided a business update based on the current economic situation. Here are some of the major highlights from the release:

6% organic sales growth in Q1.

Strong consumer demand.

There was one caveat in the company's earnings release. They stated that there are increased costs associated with accommodating the increased demand. The company is not expecting the full increase in sales to flow through to net income from operations. For a company that has been slumping and is looking for a catalyst to turn the company's lagging sales around, this could potentially be there opportunity. The CEO has stated that the company is switching their production facilities around to meet the highest demand items today.

I am very excited to read their next earnings release to understand the impact this will have on their bottom line. From a dividend standpoint, I am not concerned about the company's ability to pay their dividend at this time. I definitely do not think they are at risk to cut their dividend due to the current economic condition.

Summary

Overall, my objective was to find five consumer staple companies with a strong dividend yield that will perform well during the pandemic. Based on the list above, I believe that each company will benefit financially from an increase in demand for their products, especially as consumers are staying at home more, cooking more, and using more personal products. Lastly, I do not think these companies will experience a catastrophic dividend cut or, in the most extreme circumstance, close operations as a result of the pandemic like some other sectors (for example, legendary names like J.C. Penney). In today's economic environment, I have tried to focus on investing in quality dividend growth stocks and to build a foundation that can withstand tough economic times. I believe each of the five companies on this list would achieve my investing goal for today.

What do you think about the companies on this list? Have you purchased any recently? Or has their stock price appreciated too much over the last few weeks? What companies would you add or remove to this listing?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.