COVID-19 Collaboration For Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Unit, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Janssen Signs Collaboration with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported that its biotech unit Janssen Research & Development has signed a new deal with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCQB:IPATF). The new deal offers Janssen an exclusive access to an array of novel and monoclonal antibodies against an undisclosed target. The company will also have an option to acquire all commercial rights to such antibodies. However, the companies did not disclose the financial terms and conditions of the collaboration.

ImmunoPrecise has entered into the deal through its subsidiary Talem Therapeutics, which is mainly engaged in the discovery and development of early antibodies. The collaboration is expected to draw synergies from both the companies’ expertise in different areas. ImmunoPrecise focuses on providing multi-format, agnostic human monoclonal antibodies. The company recently provided update about its research activities pertaining COVID-19. ImmunoPrecise is using multitargeting approach to combine different SARS-CoV-2 spike protein forms.

Ilse Roodink, Chairwoman of Talem's Scientific Advisory Committee and Scientific Director at IPA Europe, said, "It is a significant milestone to see this exclusive agreement through Talem finalized with Janssen, a company so well positioned to further develop and maximize the potential of these lead candidates for clinical applications." Talem used ImmunoPrecise’s infrastructure in North America and Europe to develop its therapeutic product line.

However, this is not the only collaboration Janssen has signed on recently. The company recently inked another deal with Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) for the launch of off the shelf immunotherapies. Janssen will be responsible for providing its proprietary antigen binding domains. These domains will be used for developing drug candidates for up to four antigens aiming at blood and solid cancers. Fate Therapeutics, on the other hand, will be providing the expertise through its iPSC product platform. The platform aids the process of mass production of off the shelf homogenous cell products.

Janssen is currently bracing for the impact of COVID-19 breakout. The company has taken several steps to ensure that the pandemic does not have any substantial impact on its various business operations, including the logistics. Janssen stated that it took immediate steps to ensure that it has sufficient material in hand to carry out its processes.

Janssen is playing a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19. Its drug candidate is being fast forwarded as a treatment of the disease. The vaccine is built on the basis of an engineered version of adenovirus 26. Janssen is testing the platform for developing vaccines for treating HIV, Ebola and several other diseases. Its parent company Johnson & Johnson inked a deal with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for accelerating the development process. The deal involved the commitment of $456 million by the government agency, with the equal contribution coming from Johnson & Johnson.

With this Janssen project, Johnson & Johnson becomes one of the only Top 10 pharmaceutical companies actively working on COVID-19 vaccine projects. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is the other company which is pursuing the task of treating COVID-19. Janssen expects to start the Phase 1 trial by September 2020.

Kadmon to Proceed with Application for GVHD Drug Candidate

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) reported that it has received communique regarding its application with the FDA pertaining its GVHD drug candidate KD025. The final meeting minutes provided by the FDA stated that the company’s New Drug Application ostensibly has sufficient data package. However, the acceptance of the final NDA is dependent upon the review of the complete filing by the FDA.

Kadmon is currently working on submitting the NDA along with the data acquired from the primary analysis of its ongoing pivotal trial ROCKstar of the drug candidate. The cutoff date for the trial is six months after the completion of enrollment, which was completed in August 2019. The company has received an FDA request for the submission of one-year follow-up data from the study. The data is required to be submitted within 60 days of the initial submission and is expected to be done by the fourth quarter of 2020. Kadmon is on track to report the top line results from the primary analysis of the pivotal trial during the second quarter of 2020.

Kadmon was able to complete the last patient visit for the primary analysis of ROCKstar before the COVID-19 outbreak. Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and CEO of Kadmon, said, “We are very pleased with the outcome of our pre-NDA meeting and remain encouraged by our ongoing discussions with the FDA, which we believe support our efforts to bring KD025 to cGHVD patients in need as quickly as possible. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the agency as we prepare to submit our NDA later this year." The company believes that the outbreak is not likely to have any significant impact on its timeline for KD025 submission.

As per the interim analysis of ROCKstar, the trial met the primary endpoint pertaining Overall Response Rate. The drug candidate demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful ORRs of 64% with KD025 200 mg once daily and 67% with KD025 200 mg twice daily.

Pfenex Receives General Advice Letter for PF708

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) reported that its commercialization partner for PF708, Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd., has received a General Advice Letter from the FDA for the submission of additional comparative use human factors data. The letter also emphasized that the data specifically from Forteo experienced users would be required before the determination of PF708 Therapeutic Equivalence. The application was already accompanied by comparative use human factors (CUHF) data from Forteo-experienced patients and caregivers.

Pfenex is working on PF708 in collaboration with Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd. The company stated that the FDA now requires the data from larger number of experienced subjects. However, the FDA has stated that it will continue with the assessment of data already provided with the application. The regulatory body also offered guidance to the company with regard to study methodology to be employed for generating additional data.

Eef Schimmelpennink, Chief Executive Officer of Pfenex, said, “We intend to work closely with Alvogen and the FDA to expeditiously move toward a solution addressing the Agency’s expressed views, so that we can submit additional data as soon as possible. Additionally, we will continue to support Alvogen with its commercial strategy planning in the U.S. while continuing to seek “A” therapeutic equivalence designation.”

Pfenex is a biotechnology firm which mainly focuses on leveraging the use of its proprietary protein production platform, Pfenex Expression Technology, for developing novel protein therapeutics. The company has a strong development pipeline, including drug candidates such as PF745 which is a half-life extended recombinant Erwinia asparaginase and PF743 which is a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.