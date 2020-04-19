United Bankshares: Acquisition To Partially Offset COVID-19 Related Pressures

Earnings of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will likely plunge this year due to a surge in provisions expenses amid the lockdown. Moreover, high expenses related to the acquisition of Carolina Financial Corp. will likely drag earnings this year. Additionally, a reduction in net interest margin following the interest rate decline and the merger will likely hurt earnings in 2020. Consequently, I'm expecting UBSI's earnings per share to decline by 21% year-over-year in 2020 to $2.03. I've arrived at a target price of $32 for December 2020, which suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, investors should bear in mind that UBSI is currently quite a risky investment because the impact of COVID-19 on earnings is largely uncertain. Due to the high riskiness, I'm adopting a neutral rating on UBSI.

Provisions to Surge as Economic Conditions Worsen

The lockdown of non-essential industries will likely propel provisions expenses this year, which will drag earnings. UBSI focuses on non-owner occupied commercial real estate and residential real estate segments, which will both suffer from surging unemployment. Around 22 million people have become unemployed over the four weeks ended April 16, 2020, as per reports. Additionally, government aid has been slow to arrive for many people out of work as state unemployment offices are overwhelmed. Self-employed and gig-workers are particularly hard-hit in this situation. On the plus side, UBSI is not much exposed to high-impact sectors like oil and gas or the tourism industry. Overall, I'm expecting provisions expenses to increase to 17bps of gross loans in 2020, up from 16bps in 2019.

CARO's Acquisition, Demand for Relief Loans to Propel Net Interest Income

UBSI's net interest margin, NIM, is likely to slightly decline this year because the balance sheet is somewhat asset sensitive. NIM's rate sensitivity can be gauged by a simulation model run by the management. According to the results of the simulation disclosed in the latest 10-K filing, a 200bps interest rate decline will reduce net interest income by only 1.34%. The low rate-sensitivity is attributable to the long duration of the loan portfolio because of the high proportion of real estate loans. As of December 31, 2019, commercial real estate and residential real estate made up 75% of total loans. Given the low rate-sensitivity, the 150bps federal funds rate cut will likely have a subdued impact on NIM this year.

The acquisition of Carolina Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CARO) will also adversely affect NIM in 2020. As mentioned in the merger investor presentation, the merger will lead to a shift in deposit mix towards higher-costing time deposits, which will keep average funding cost high this year. Overall, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 7bps in the first quarter and then by 10bps in the second quarter of 2020 on a linked quarter basis. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Strong long growth will likely undermine NIM compression this year. Organic growth will likely remain high this year due to the elevated demand for relief loans amid the lockdown. Additionally, the CARO acquisition will add loans of around $3 billion to UBSI's loan portfolio, according to details given in the latest investor presentation. As a result, I'm expecting UBSI's net loans to grow by 32% year-over-year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Considering the expectations of strong loan growth and slight NIM compression, I'm expecting UBSI's net interest income to increase by 14% year-over-year in 2020.

Merger to Drive Non-Interest Expenses

Merger-related expenses will likely drive up non-interest expenses this year. As mentioned in the investor presentation, UBSI will book one-time merger-related expenses of around $52 million at the time of merger completion in the second quarter of 2020. Following the merger, the administrative costs will increase due to the greater balance sheet size and number of accounts. Additionally, administrative costs will be further driven by the running of two systems in parallel before CARO's system is completely integrated by the third quarter. The management expects CARO's merger to result in 25% cost savings; however, I expect the savings to materialize after 2020 and not affect earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to grow by 33% year-over-year in 2020, leading to an average efficiency ratio of 60.5% in 2020, up from 52.5% in 2019.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Decline by 21%

The increase in provisions expenses, the merger-related expense, and the NIM compression will likely drag earnings this year. On the other hand, the increase in earning assets following the merger with CARO will support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 7% year-over-year and earnings per share to decrease by 21% year-over-year in 2020 to $2.03. The earnings per share number will be diluted by around 25 million new shares to be issued to CARO's shareholders. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The impact of COVID-19 on business activity, and consequently, on credit quality is still uncertain. If the lockdown lasts longer than my expectations or the economic impact exceeds my expectations, then UBSI can give a negative earnings surprise. These uncertainties make UBSI a risky investment.

I'm expecting UBSI to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.35 per share. Chances of a dividend cut are low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 70%, which is not much higher than the five-year average of 66%. I'm expecting the company to bear a high payout ratio this year instead of giving a negative signal to investors by cutting dividends. Moreover, UBSI is well-capitalized with a tier I capital ratio of 12.53% versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5%. The well-capitalized status will minimize the need to cut dividends.

December 2020 Target Price Suggests a 27% Upside

UBSI has traded at an average price-to-book ratio, P/B, of 1.18 since 2016, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying this P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $27.1 gives a target price of $32.0 for December 2020. This target implies a 26.8% upside from UBSI's April 17 closing price, as shown in the table below. The table also shows the sensitivity of UBSI's target price to different levels of the P/B multiple.

The high price upside shows that UBSI is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation. However, the stock is also quite risky due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on credit quality. Based on the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on UBSI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.