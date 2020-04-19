Tenable: Look Before You Leap

Tenable (TENB) is betting on driving growth and profitability by expanding its average revenue per customer. This will be achieved by cross-selling new offerings like Tenable Lumin and its OT (operational technology) security solution. Lumin is a security analytics solution for assessing a company's security posture and cyber exposure. Also, TENB is guiding for improvement in operating margin this year with a target of attaining positive free cash flow by the end of the year. These trends coupled with its suppressed valuation make the stock attractive. Growth speculators can acquire some position as Tenable offers the best security VM platform for companies to keep fighting cyber criminals.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

"The hacker community continues to grow at a robust pace, nearly doubling in the past year to more than 600,000 registered." - HackerOne

According to HackerOne, the number of professional hackers across the globe continues to grow yearly. Also, companies are paying out more money to ethical hackers (white hats) to find security vulnerabilities in their apps before black hats beat them to the game. There is no guarantee that a hacker wouldn't change hats after discovering a vulnerability. Therefore, companies are better off staying ahead of potential bad actors.

Tenable is a leading vulnerability assessment platform. It has recorded strong revenue growth in recent years due to the strong rating of its product in North America. The company offers products that play into the remote work theme by helping companies assess the security posture of their online assets. Most near-term gains might be impacted by the broad market trend of providing software access to new customers for free (freemium) as large enterprises with ample cash on their balance sheet roll out their bazookas to grab as much market share as they can during this period. This leaves growth companies with little profit in limbo and little choice but to follow suit to build their sales pipeline.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Tenable's financials have recently been impacted by its acquisitions. Tenable is trying to expand its capabilities into the OT market (industrial security). This will help drive the value of its offerings as the growth in IP-enabled industrial control systems will open more market share for IoT security players.

Product adoption has been great and it has increased its reach to top cloud platforms. Nessus remains one of the best vulnerability assessment tools out there. With added capabilities like Lumin analytics, the incentive to stick with the platform has improved (93% recurring revenue).

Tenable has ample cash on its balance sheet. Its biggest issue is its profit margin which has been sacrificed for market share gain. This isn't much of an issue given the strong global demand for cybersecurity solutions. Also, the company is guiding for margin improvements and FCF growth after its acquisitions impacted both margins and operating cash flow in 2019.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Tenable leads all competitors in Gartner's peer review of the vulnerability assessment space. Also, in terms of new search interest, the latest Google trends insight shows it leads its most dominant competitors. Unlike Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), its strength is more dominant in North America and Africa. This strengthens Tenable's ability to build its sales pipeline in this period.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Tenable is trading below the average analysts' price estimate of $32. The Street has a forward revenue growth estimate of 23%. Given the strong capabilities of its offering and its strong ARR, Tenable has the potential to keep outperforming in the near term. Though, valuation is vulnerable to earnings disappointment if revenue is impacted due to the new freemium trend adopted by SaaS platforms to build their sales pipelines. While profitable companies can easily pull through, unprofitable companies valued for their growth factor will be negatively impacted.

I expect the free-trial trend to have a downward drag on greenfield deals in the near term. I also expect SMB churn to be more pronounced in Q1.

Risks

If Tenable is unable to successfully cross-sell Lumin and its OT offerings, the anticipated growth might not be achieved. Also, EPS growth will be impacted as revenue per customer won't expand operating margin.

As a CISO, I will find it tough increasing my security spend on a tool that only tells me how I'm about to get hacked. I will be more comfortable if I get a message that my security solution can block all permutations of the threat it recently discovered. If cost-conscious CISOs are thinking along this line, there is a chance their additional security budget doesn't go to VM platforms like Tenable.

Conclusion (Overall Rating Outperform)

While Tenable's valuation appears attractive, investors should be wary of delayed revenue collection and slow greenfield wins impacting near-term momentum. Regardless, its product leadership is strong and its strong growth factor will swing in its favor if we exit the current downturn faster than anticipated.

