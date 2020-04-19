Schlumberger: A Brutal Oil Shock With Long-Lasting Consequences

It still makes sense to own such companies long term, but the immediate strategy is to trade short term a large part of your position.

The company increased its cash position this quarter to $3.344 billion, with $6.8 billion of liquidity available to the company at the end of the quarter.

Schlumberger Ltd. posted first-quarter revenues of $7.455 billion, which topped estimates, but declared a $0.125 per share dividend, a cut of 75%.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Schlumberger (SLB) is one of the largest oilfield services providers that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. The company is well-diversified, has a proven track record of excellence, and presents a solid financial profile.

However, everything was going according to plan until the Black Swan events called the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak for one, and its terrible twin which is the unthinkable oil price war that started between Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the USA at the worst possible moment.

What happened is a total collapse of the oil industry with the WTI oil price at a multi-year low, below $18, per barrel which is basically about half the price needed to break even for most of the oil operators.

"WTI fell below $18 per barrel in early trading on Friday, as a deepening gloom swept over the market. China reported a contraction in GDP of 6.8 percent for the first quarter. OPEC affirmed in its Oil Market Report that demand would fall by 6.9 mb/d this year. Storage fears are now beginning to dominate market sentiment."

However, I have to warn my readers that the problem is so severe and so fresh that the results that I present below are not reflecting the severity of the situation and, if not placed in the right context, may appear misleading when it comes to investing strategy.

Furthermore, Schlumberger's North American business part, while less prominent than a few of its competitors (e.g., Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), etc.), is still significant enough to affect the company's bottom line.

Thus, I consider the oilfield services segment a struggling industry that should be placed on hold for the long term. Schlumberger and Halliburton are my two selected stocks in this industry.

However, It still makes sense to own such companies long term. It is especially true after Schlumberger's effort to reduce its debt load profile, which supports the idea that Schlumberger could eventually survive these severe headwinds without being forced to restructure its debt load under chapter 11. It is essential to think about it because bankruptcy for common shareholders is a death sentence.

You may find it perhaps premature to talk about such an eventuality. Still, I believe it is crucial to select stocks with a robust financial profile, even if we intend to apply a short-term trading strategy exclusively.

I recommend to be cautious and not over-invest here. If you believe in oil, then invest in the most influential group called the oil supermajors.

Schlumberger is doing slightly better than Halliburton and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA: OIH) (please see the chart below). But, the recent events have been extremely caustic, with a drop in the share price of about 70% in one year.

Revenue details

The company's business spreads worldwide (85 countries), and SLB is involved in four different types of activities presented below in two simple graphs:

The North American region represents 30.6% of Schlumberger's total revenues as it is shown below:

If we compare Schlumberger to its direct rival Halliburton using the fourth-quarter revenues per region, we can see that Halliburton has a much more significant presence in North America, with 44.9% of its total revenues generated in North America alone. Halliburton has not released its first-quarter 2020 results yet.

The first takeaway is that Halliburton is more sensitive to any change in business activities generated from the North American region. It makes the company more vulnerable, in my opinion, than Schlumberger, especially with a more energetic Middle East segment.

Additionally, Schlumberger's revenue repartition includes four categories or units (with Cameron Group).

If we compare activities per segment with Halliburton, using the 4Q'19 numbers, we see a similar pattern between Drilling and Production.

International revenues for OneSubsea and Surface Systems were substantial and helped the company's Cameron unit. However, the decline seen in margins of selected product lines reduced the positive effect indicated above.

Olivier Le Peuch - the CEO - said in the conference call:

"The quarter was characterized by the usual combination of seasonal impact in the Northern Hemisphere and the sequential decline of product and software sales. However, toward the end of the quarter, activity started to decline in several basins due to the unprecedented drop in oil price and the increasing challenges posed by COVID-19. The most severe impact was in North America land where customers were fast to react with a sharp 17% cut in rig count."

Schlumberger Financials: 1Q'20, Trend And Raw numbers

Schlumberger 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.183 7.879 8.269 8.541 8.228 7.455 Net Income in $ Million 538 421 492 -11,383 333 -7,376 EBITDA $ Million 1,708 1,559 1,687 -10,920 1,446 -7,161 EPS diluted in $/share 0.39 0.30 0.35 -8.22 0.24 -5.32 Cash flow from operating activities in $ Million 2,231 326 1,108 1,745 2,252 784 CapEx in $ Million 621 413 404 413 494 407 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,710 -84 704 1,332 1,758 377 Total Cash $ Billion 2.78 2.16 2.35 2.29 2.17 3.34 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 16.05 16.55 17.08 16.68 15.29 16.64 Dividend per share in $ 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.125 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,383 1,397 1,395 1,385 1,396 1,387

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, debt

1 - Revenues of $7.455 billion at the end of March 2020.

Schlumberger Ltd. posted first-quarter revenues of $7.455 billion, which topped estimates but declared a $0.125 per share dividend, a cut of 75%. Revenues in all the four reporting segments decreased in the first quarter of 2020.

The first-quarter revenue decreased by 5.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago. SLB declared first-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.25 per share (excluding charges and credits).

The better-than-expected results come from the company's international business. Profits from Drilling, Reservoir Characterization, and Cameron segments were better than analysts' expectations.

On the other side, the company posted lower Well Services activity and weaker Artificial Lift Solutions sales in international markets. The company also experienced decreased software and multiclient seismic licenses' sales.

Stephan Biguet, the CFO, said in the conference call:

"During the quarter, we recorded $8.5 billion of pre-tax charges driven by current market conditions and valuations. These charges primarily relate to goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets. As such, this charge is almost entirely non-cash."

Schlumberger forecasts 2020 CapEx at $1.2 billion, a drop of nearly 30% from the 2019 level of $1.7 billion. Overall capital investments are expected to be $1.8 billion, or a 30% decrease from 2019 levels. The North American segment is expected to drop by 40% in CapEx.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $377 million in 1Q'20 (estimated by Fun Trading).

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an essential financial component when it comes to evaluating dividend sustainability and financial health overall.

Note: The free cash flow is not including the APS investments ($163 million) and Multiclient seismic data capitalized ($35 million).

Free cash flow yearly is $4,154 million, with a free cash flow of $377 million in 1Q '20 (not including SPM Investments and Multiclient seismic data costs).

The company is paying $0.5/share/year, which represents a yield of 3.3% now. Schlumberger did not buy back any shares outstanding during the fist-quarter. Dividend cost represents $694 million, which is covered by the free cash flow.

I have to agree with Barron's that wrote:

Although a dividend cut is generally bad news for shareholders, it is winning cheers on Wall Street because it shows the company is accepting reality and now has a more flexible balance sheet. “This is a monumental decision from the management team—and exactly the right one,” wrote Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green. “Removing 75% of the $2.7 billion cash obligation should permit rapid deleveraging of the balance sheet. We fully support their actions.”

3 - Net Debt is $13.3 billion at the end of March

Net debt is $13.2 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49.1%. The company increased its cash position this quarter to $3.344 billion, with $6.8 billion of liquidity available to the company at the end of the quarter.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Schlumberger is the world's largest oil services company and could be considered a little safer. However, no company on this planet can escape the actual catastrophic decline due to unprecedented events.

As I said earlier, the COVID-19 pandemic has cut deeply into worldwide oil demand, and a battle for market share among producing countries is a double whammy that will have long-lasting consequences. I may call it the double-headed Black Dragon event.

As an investor, you must adapt to the market conditions. First, choose dependable companies like Schlumberger, which could possibly survive a prolonged steep downturn and then trade short term without paying much attention to what could happen a few months from now. Leave this futile task to analysts who are not confronted by the need to protect an ailing portfolio already decimated by what happened.

Technical Analysis

SLB experienced a support breakout in February and fell sharply below $14. In terms of TA, we now must look at what happened after the breakout occurred at the end of February, and it would be a mistake to mix elements of the old ascending triangle with the actual symmetrical wedge pattern.

The line resistance is now $18.2, at which point I recommend selling part of your position, assuming you have traded the stock. The line support is now $14, where I recommend starting an accumulation.

If oil prices can turn a little bullish in the next few weeks, I expect that SLB will cross the resistance and re-test the first new resistance at $25, which is the second target partial sell. This scenario is not likely but eventually possible.

If oil prices keep trading lower, then I expect a crossing of the $14 resistance to around $8.50, where I believe it would be an excellent idea to buy for the long term.

