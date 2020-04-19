Nestle: Strong Performance, But I Take A 'Wait And See' Approach

I am long Nestle, but take a "wait and see" approach before adding more shares.

However, the effects of COVID-19 as well as controversy surrounding water extraction and food labeling practices could place downward pressure on revenue.

Back in November 2018, I made the argument that while Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGF) has been a strong performing stock, more organic growth is needed for the stock to see significantly further upside.

While earnings growth had continued to edge higher at the time, this was in large part due to expense reductions rather than revenue growth.

With that being said, the stock has seen a lot of upside since then, even in spite of the recent market-led drop driven by COVID-19:

Source: investing.com

Recent Performance

In terms of group results for 2019, RIG (or real internal growth) came in at 2.9% - which is the highest level in six years.

Source: Nestle Press Release: 2019 Full-Year Results

This is even taking into account a growth in net financial expenses by 33.5% to CHF 1 billion, which represents an increase in net debt levels for the company.

Additionally, overall organic growth of 3.5% was largely driven by a 3.9% growth in the Americas (Zone AMS).

Sales also saw the strongest growth in this region.

Source: Nestle Investor Call: 2019 Full-Year Results

While Purina PetCare was the largest net contributor to organic growth – Nestle is a big supplier to Starbucks with the two companies having formed a global coffee alliance. In particular, with Starbucks products having generated more than CHF 300 million worth of sales last year, the Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto offerings are primarily home offerings available from grocery stores and online. While social distancing is resulting in lower demand for in-store Starbucks products, I anticipate that demand for home products will remain vibrant and Nestle should see this side of the business continue to grow.

Moreover, the company’s Nutrition and Health Science segment has been performing strongly, with the segment having seen a 4.9% organic growth and 22.1% operating profit margin – which was among the highest of all product categories.

Organic Growth

Source: Nestle Investor Call: 2019 Full-Year Results

Operating Profit Margin

Source: Nestle Investor Call: 2019 Full-Year Results

While I expect that Nestle will see at least some disruption to its business as a result of COVID-19, the Nutrition and Health Science segment may in fact find itself to be a beneficiary of this crisis.

Most recently, Nestle has partnered with the THG e-commerce platform to sell products such as Optimast, Minami and Klean Athlete directly to customers in 20 markets. While Nestle Health Science specializes in nutritional therapy primarily, I anticipate that the rise in health consciousness that we are seeing as a result of COVID-19 will ultimately result in higher demand for health-related products.

Risks

Of course, Nestle – as any stock – is not immune to the effects of COVID-19 market contagion and we could see the stock decline significantly in spite of Nestle’s strong performance across several business lines. Apart from the drop in sales that are expected to accompany weak economic growth, Nestle has also faced issues with its reputational image in recent years.

As one example, Nestle Waters has seen a 1.9% drop in RIG even with a 2.1% rise in pricing. The segment represented just over 7% of overall revenues in 2019.

Source: Nestle Press Release: 2019 Full-Year Results

Over the past few years, the company has come under a lot of controversey for what is deemed unfair practices whereby Nestle extracts water from low-cost geographies or areas with lax water laws and makes disproportionate profits on subsequent water sales.

The company has also faced accusations of misleading labeling on its food products, with a recent ruling by a federal court in California alleging that Nestle may be liable for incorrectly labeling certain products as having “No G.M.O. ingredients”.

In this regard, Nestle is a company that has not been free of controversy and apart from the general market contagion surrounding COVID-19, a negative consumer perception of the Nestle brand has the potential to further harm sales in an already declining global economy. Should concerns on the part of consumers spill over and affect segments that are otherwise performing well, such as Nutrition and Health Science, then the company could see accelerated revenue loss under these circumstances.

Conclusion

I am long Nestle and do not intend to sell my shares for the foreseeable future. However, it remains to be seen whether weak economic growth going forward will ultimately hurt Nestle’s revenues in the short to medium-term, and if the company can ultimately manage its reputation effectively in the face of consumer concerns regarding water and food labeling practices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.