Why Gilead's COVID Drug May Be The Magic Bullet We Need

If RDV meets the high hopes some now have for it, I also believe it could be a material factor in allowing the economy and markets to heal, and for lockdowns to vanish.

I liked GILD under the new CEO, Dan O'Day, before COVID, and think that RDV could be a valuable catalyst in GILD's longer term resurgence toward sustained growth.

This report is consistent with a relatively small but internally consistent group of positive reports about RDV.

The data that Dr. Mullane reported to her colleagues suggests that RDV could be a "magic bullet," honing in on the coronavirus and destroying it quickly.

GILD surged to $84 Friday on the leak that University of Chicago Medicine's head researcher in GILD COVID studies reported that GILD's RDV (remdesivir) worked well.

The breaking news

Veteran biotech writer Adam Feuerstein, with Matthew Herper, reported for STAT after-hours Thursday on Gilead's (GILD) high-profile investigational antiviral, setting off bullish trading in GILD and in all major US stock market indices. The article's lede sets the basic story:

Early peek at data on Gilead coronavirus drug suggests patients are responding to treatment A Chicago hospital treating severe Covid-19 patients with Gilead Sciences’ antiviral medicine remdesivir in a closely watched clinical trial is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged in less than a week, STAT has learned... The University of Chicago Medicine ["UCM"]recruited 125 people with Covid-19 into Gilead’s two Phase 3 clinical trials. Of those people, 113 had severe disease. All the patients have been treated with daily infusions of remdesivir.

Remdesivir, or RDV in GILD's lingo and which I will adopt, is a broad-spectrum drug that is designed to block replication of RNA viruses such as those which cause Ebola and COVID-19 (which I shall call COVID for simplicity).

RDV did not prove very effective in a trial comparing various drugs in an Ebola trial, but both preclinical and now clinical evidence has put it very much on the map.

The twin theses of this article are that RDV can provide the catalyst to take an undervalued GILD to much higher prices, and that it could also be just what could catalyze a greatly depressed economy and depressed, quasi-imprisoned populace to rebound back to their prior status.

Clinical trials of RDV

A website that lists drug trials currently shows 12 that involve RDV either as the only drug studied or as one of the drugs being looked at. The best-known ones are one sponsored by the NIAID, which began in February, and two sponsored by GILD, both of which UCM participated in. Each study requires discussion, but please consider looking at the full list of studies (and which is expanding).

One study is of patients with moderate COVID disease. I would summarize the inclusion criteria as pneumonia with adequate blood oxygen levels on room air. As of April 18, this study has a goal of enrolling 1,600 patients. It began March 5 and shows a primary completion date next month. Apparently, only 10%, or 12/125, of the UCM patients were in this category. The study has three arms, all of which include standard of care treatment, plus:

placebo

RDV, 5-day course

RDV, 10-day course.

My guess is that because these patients are not (yet) very sick, it was considered ethical to give a placebo.

The study in severely ill COVID patients has very recently been expanded to 6,000 patients from 2,400 previously. I am confident that GILD and the various hospitals and physician-led committees would not expand the study if RDV was not appearing to help. I believe there is no placebo group for ethical reasons and because the general feeling is that RDV is doing something good for these desperately ill patients. These are the arms of the study in addition to standard of care treatment:

RDV, 5-day course (not on ventilator)

RDV, 10-day course (not on ventilator)

RDV, 10-day course (on ventilator).

Estimated completion date is listed as May.

Because of the critical nature of the COVID pandemic, usual rules of data sharing and interpretation that are routine in clinical trials run by a profit-seeking pharma company probably have been adjusted.

The general design of these studies appears appropriate to me given the backdrop that RDV is known to have:

at least a reasonably good safety profile from the Ebola study;

activity in vitro against coronaviruses; and

encouraging data from compassionate use in COVID patients.

Before moving back to the STAT article, the journal article on results of RDV as compassionate use are relevant.

Encouraging results for RDV in compassionate use

On April 10, the NEJM published Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19 by Grein et al. (I believe there is no firewall). The abstract's conclusions read as follows:

In this cohort of patients hospitalized for severe Covid-19 who were treated with compassionate-use remdesivir, clinical improvement was observed in 36 of 53 patients (68%). Measurement of efficacy will require ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled trials of remdesivir therapy. (Funded by Gilead Sciences.)

Context for the above numbers is relevant for the STAT article, and especially for the ongoing severe COVID trial which has no placebo group. Grein et al. summarize prior data in their wrap-up (discussion) section. Relevant points include the following (emphasis added by me):

In a recent randomized, controlled trial of lopinavir–ritonavir in patients hospitalized for Covid-19, the 28-day mortality was 22%.10 It is important to note that only 1 of 199 patients in that trial were receiving invasive ventilation at baseline. ...among 201 patients hospitalized in Wuhan, China, mortality was 22% overall and 66% (44 of 67) among patients receiving invasive mechanical ventilation.

The authors thus had favorable thoughts about RDV, saying:

... the 13% mortality observed in this remdesivir compassionate-use cohort is noteworthy... No new safety signals were detected during short-term remdesivir therapy in this compassionate-use cohort. ... comparisons with contemporaneous cohorts from the literature, in whom general care is expected to be consistent with that of our cohort, suggest that remdesivir may have clinical benefit in patients with severe Covid-19.

That's about as much as an author would want to conclude, or be allowed by NEJM's editors, about a retrospective study of a drug in compassionate use settings. That said, the data were indeed encouraging to me, but even if valid, not clearly a game-changer for society's strategy against COVID or for GILD's stock.

Because of the length of the article, and the various additional hedging and explanatory comments, the above excerpts are incomplete. Please consider reviewing the actual article to get a fuller story than could be presented here.

Now to a brief set of quotes and comments on the STAT article.

Chicago data impressive; can it be so?

I am writing this on Saturday, nearly 24 hours after the story ran. So far, I have not seen the basic authenticity of the article being challenged. So I trust that, for example, when the head of the UCM arm of this multi-center trial, Dr. Mullane, is quoted by the article as having "confirmed the authenticity of the footage," that this is correct.

According to the audio-video recording of a conference within UCM last week, very encouraging data was presented. From the article, quotes from the video conference, apparently all from Dr. Mullane, included several points, among them the following, each with a brief comment from me:

We’ve only had two patients perish...

My comment: Amazing given 113 severe patients; better than expected given the compassionate use data.

Next quote:

... when patients do come in with high fevers, they do [reduce] quite quickly. We have seen people come off ventilators a day after starting therapy.

My comment: Impressive; consistent with a fast-acting "magic bullet." Note, this appears to prove that any commentary floating around the internet that none of these patients were on ventilators is incorrect.

The final quote to present:

Most of our patients are severe and most of them are leaving at six days, so that tells us duration of therapy doesn’t have to be 10 days. We have very few that went out to 10 days, maybe three...

My comment: The idea that severely ill COVID patients, some on mechanical ventilation, got better in several days is very surprising.

What to make of all this, first medically, then for GILD stock, and then for the big picture?

The stars could be lining up just right for RDV, GILD... and thus all of us

Sometimes a series of good things happen, and begin to look inexorable. This just might, and I emphasize might, be happening with RDV. For example, the NIH had this media release on Friday (my emphasis):

Antiviral remdesivir prevents disease progression in monkeys with COVID-19 Study supports clinical testing under way across U.S. ... The investigators note that the data supports initiating remdesivir treatment in COVID-19 patients as early as possible to achieve maximum treatment effect. The authors, from NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, Montana, also note that while remdesivir helped prevent pneumonia, it did not reduce virus shedding by the animals. “This finding is of great significance for patient management, where a clinical improvement should not be interpreted as a lack of infectiousness,” they write.

The article on which the above reports is Clinical benefit of remdesivir in rhesus macaques infected with SARS-CoV-2. Its conclusion was cogent:

Therapeutic remdesivir treatment initiated early during infection has a clear clinical benefit in SARS-CoV-2-infected rhesus macaques. These data support early remdesivir treatment initiation in COVID-19 patients to prevent progression to severe pneumonia.

I did not expect to see the NIAID, which is headed by Dr. Fauci, segue from monkey data to clinical treatment of COVID in people with RDV. My optimistic interpretation of the STAT article was therefore enhanced when I saw the above comments.

Also helpful is that in February, researchers elucidated the mechanism by which RDV works to block replication of viral RNA in the coronavirus that causes MERS. The link to the abstract may interest some readers.

Interim conclusion

My observation is that the news out of UCM does not exist in a vacuum. Rather, there is now a proposed molecular mechanism of action of RDV, an animal model which NIAID interprets favorably, and encouraging data from compassionate use. The Chicago data, assuming it is valid, strikes me as unexpectedly strong. From a medical standpoint, of course, more data is needed, both from UCM and from all other sites. A further straw in the wind may be that apparently the UCM data was locked Thursday (and that of other sites?), and by Friday, it appears to me that GILD increased the size of the study in severely ill patients to 6,000 from 2,400. I cannot see GILD doing this if the drug did not work and work well.

Thus, my working hypothesis is that RDV will be the first drug approved for severe COVID.

While there is little data around in moderately severe COVID, i.e., the placebo-controlled smaller study of RDV, my understanding of treatment of infectious diseases in general and viral infections in specific is that if a drug works for advanced cases, it will work for less advanced or severe cases.

In putting together a matrix of probabilities of what will happen - and only one thing will happen with RDV - I have shifted the curve to the bullish side of the playing field.

In the next sections, I will briefly speculate on a new fair value for GILD, then make some comments on the general market environment if RDV actually does get marketed for RDV with strong clinical data backing up the approval.

Updating a fair value for GILD; what RDV could generate

A few basic data. Q4 diluted share count was 1.277M; I will use 1.25M as the average share count for 2020.

When GILD provided guidance concomitant with reporting earnings on Feb. 4, it projected 2020 sales and GAAP EPS of $22.0B and $5.35, respectively. In my article on GILD following that report, I estimated the present value of GILD based on a sum-of-the-parts calculation of $115B.

That compares with an adjusted diluted market cap of $105B, using Friday's closing price around $84 and 1.25M diluted shares for 2020.

Ignoring RDV's potential, and noting that required returns from common stocks typically go up during crises, I would say that GILD is currently around my estimate of fair value. Of course, there are many risks and uncertainties to this sort of estimate.

But we can say that at about 15.7X projected EPS for this year, GILD is not expensive.

With the possible exception of Regeneron (REGN), I see GILD as the only COVID play that is not overvalued putting aside the COVID-related potential.

Thinking of RDV's present value

If RDV can be close to as effective as the leaked Chicago data suggests, then by having made the investment in RDV, GILD can provide a safety net that would provide a powerful reason to reopen economies. This potential would be stronger if RDV is also effective in treating:

disease bad enough to be in hospital, but not (yet) life-threatening; and

mild disease, which has high infectivity and a chance of worsening.

The compassionate use data is consistent with a positive effect on moderately severe disease, but here, I think the uncertainties of historical precedent require the placebo-controlled study that is underway.

Thinking of the role that GILD's one pill, once a day treatments for HIV have made in making even AIDS a survivable disease with high degrees of adherence to therapy, my top-down view is that GILD could be well-rewarded financially by wealthy countries. Let us say the drug comes to market in September in large quantities, economies are reopening, no vaccine is available, and very large numbers of people are getting sick.

It looks as though the world is adding 100,000 cases a day that are diagnosed, and that certainly is an undercount. If RDV is something close to a magic bullet, then both care of the patient and public health could require treating everyone infected. How much would wealthy countries compensate GILD for in that case?

All I can say is that the sales and profit numbers get large quickly.

Among the follow-up questions are sustainability of any profit stream.

One would expect competition, perhaps from REGN, and sooner or later from other drugs. One would also expect that an effective vaccine would cut down the number of cases, ideally dramatically. In thinking of these in relation to GILD's cash flows, there are puts and takes for which we have no good data allowing estimation.

I am also thinking of at least three line extensions to put into a financial model. These are:

an intra-muscular or subcu form of RDV, approvable by bioequivalence;

a single high dose treatment for mild and perhaps moderate disease; and

a superior derivative of RDV, specifically designed for this novel coronavirus.

To summarize this section, the value of RDV is unknowable, and in my view, GILD is a stock I liked before and consider RDV a "kicker," with a positive value but not a make-or-break drug for GILD. This thinking allowed me to add GILD in the $84 range Friday without feeling as though the stock should collapse back to the $60s if RDV is a washout financially.

Next, I want to present a scenario that shows why I am valuing RDV - very tentatively - in the $10/share range, or about $12B.

Why the financial upside from RDV may be substantial

I am going to use similar reasoning to that which I used for the value of Vascepa to Amarin (AMRN), the first pharma company I discussed on Seeking Alpha, way back in a March 6, 2013 article. In discussing how I thought Vascepa had a large present value despite the odds being against it becoming a big success, I said:

I evaluate the bull case as the sum of only two 10% possibilities. The upside still looks attractive for the stock even assuming that the hoped-for major success of Vascepa only has a 20% chance of occurring.

I would do something similar here, namely take a strong scenario, value it, and then assign it a probability. This scenario would include the following:

COVID enters the global landscape permanently;

population vaccination is incomplete, in part because RDV is available to treat the disease;

as with influenza, vaccination of the elderly and immuno-compromised does not provide reliable protection against the disease;

RDV is best-in-class for treatment of COVID; and

RDV has a 12-year run before going generic.

We have an example of something like this: Tamiflu. This drug, chemically oseltamivir, was developed by - of all companies - GILD in the 1990s. The last marketer, even more strangely, was Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and the CEO of the pharma division of Roche was Daniel O'Day, now CEO of GILD.

Thus, GILD happens to have a CEO who knows how to market a drug for acute respiratory diseases (and who led the team when Roche gained rights to the current best-in-class drug for flu, Xofluza). So I think GILD could do most of the marketing of RDV itself, meaning to hospitals, clinics and infectious disease specialists, as well as direct-to-consumer ads. Some marketing to primary care doctors might find a best fit with Roche, for which a co-promote with Xofluza would be a match made in biotech heaven.

I will then estimate that this ideal situation for GILD (not ideal for society) would generate $6B annually in present value of sales. Assuming 95% gross margins (which is low for a branded small molecule) and a net after-tax profit margin of 50%, that would suggest $3B per year. Multiplying by 12 years and adjusting for only a 20% chance of something like that occurring gives about $7B in present value.

That would leave 80% of the range of possibilities for all the other possibilities. This spectrum could, for e.g., begin on the downside with no revenues and then end with GILD's spectacular but short-lived mega-success in HCV.

There is no right or wrong here that I can see, but when I add up the major possibilities, I come up with a sum of the parts of these potentials to give about a $12B present value. Clearly, this is highly uncertain, but one positive is that there is not a lot of chance of a large loss to GILD. If the drug ultimately does not work well, the cost of all these trials is relatively small given GILD's $22B, high-margined revenue base.

RDV could be more important for society, and the market as a whole, than for GILD

While I envision RDV as a helpful part of GILD's long-term free cash flow story, I see it, if at least moderately effective in preventing death and long-term disability from COVID, as helping the world turn the tide. At the very least, that should allow low-risk people to fully re-enter their normal world, and at the best, it would allow even old people like me to do the same.

Applying the surprisingly good portent from UCM as well as thinking about GILD suddenly more than doubling the sample size of the severe COVID study, I think this would also tend to truncate the very scary fundamental downside risk to the economy. So it could shift the probability curve of where the S&P 500 (SPY) and other indices should and will trade. Perhaps the severely depressed level of the Russell 2000 (IWM) may allow that index to generate alpha.

It is possible that RDV could be seen as the key drug that gave society the confidence that a scary virus could and would soon be put in its place as perhaps a chronic problem, but could finally be considered no worse than the flu in its impact on billions of people worldwide.

Risks to GILD and the stock market

I think everyone understands that individual stocks tend to be riskier than markets. GILD has plenty of company-specific risks that investors should be aware of when considering ownership of the stock. I will update the list after GILD reports earnings in about two weeks. In general, please note that recessions can harm drug companies in various ways, and RDV may never come to market. So GILD may be ready for a tumble after its exuberant move up in recent days and weeks.

As far as the SPY and other indices go, the accumulating data on RDV represents the first semi-tangible (if there is such a thing) I can see that could turn the tide. So while I am hopeful, it may be a false hope, and the SPY and other indices may be ready to sink to new cycle lows and keep on going down. Bad recessions often see markets do this, and there are risks in many sectors that could produce such an outcome. If so, there is no guarantee that this time the market would rebound to new highs.

Please be careful with risk allocation at all times.

Conclusions - GILD as a comeback company

After some irresolution, I decided last fall that Team O'Day had the right stuff to turn GILD from turkey to high-flyer again. I look at RDV as a catalyst, potentially a very important one, in that process. And, spurred by this possibility - don't look now if you're a GILD bear, but the stock has beaten the SPY on 1-, 3- and 10-year time frames. Could GILD be a $150 stock sooner than the Street thought? If HIV sales are strong, Kite losses turn to modest profits, RDV kicks in at least for a while, and filgotinib has a strong launch, perhaps GILD could earn $7 per share under GAAP and have a 22X P/E. Both are possible and would imply a $154 stock price.

I plan to have more to say about GILD after it reports earnings.

More important than GILD is that REGN, with its rapid technologies, is very much in the hunt for a safe and effective one-dose treatment for COVID, and other drugs are being studied. Vaccines will take longer, but in the aggregate, the biotech industry can and I expect will put the novel coronavirus in its place soon. If so, then this current 'Greater Recession,' which came out of nowhere, might just turn tail and fade away.

RDV carries no guarantees, and I'm just a retired cardiologist who never had any expertise in infectious diseases, so I'm just speaking as an investor here, not a medical expert. For what it's worth, I like the odds of a safe and effective treatment for COVID coming soon - perhaps by July - a lot more than I did 1-2 weeks ago. Here's hoping!

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you may wish to contribute.

For a recent review covering RDV and many other drugs under consideration for COVID, you may consider reading Pharmacologic Treatments for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) from JAMA. I believe that in general, articles on COVID are not being put behind firewalls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,RHHBY,IWM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment advisor.