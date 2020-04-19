Kansas City Southern: A Spectacular Quarter But Avoid The Shares

Since I wrote my latest cautious piece on Kansas City Southern (KSU), the shares are down about 21.3% against a drop of 16.3% for S&P500. Since the company has just released earnings, I thought I’d check in on the name to see if its a buy at the moment. I’ll make that determination by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. Also, in personal news, I was exercised on my short put position in this name, and I’ll write about how I’m reacting to that. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I’ll come directly to the point. I think this is a business that has a history of generating great returns for owners, and the most recent quarter was no different. The problem now, as in the past, is with the stock. I can’t recommend buying shares at these levels.

Financial Update

Kansas City Southern just produced results that I’d characterize as ‘spectacular.’ On a 4% uptick in carloads, the company delivered very profitable growth. Revenue was up about 8.4% in the first quarter of 2020 relative to the same period a year ago, and both operating income and net income are up 80% and 48% respectively. Along with this, the operating ratio has improved remarkably, per the following:

Source

I’m also of the view that the dividend here is quite safe for a host of reasons. In spite of the fact that the dividend increased 11%, the payout ratio actually dropped fully 28% because of the huge uptick in earnings. More impressive still is the fact that free cash flow grew ~14% from the first quarter of 2019 to first quarter 2020. The company is now in a position to target free cash flow of ~$500 million this year. The company has about $700 million of liquidity, consisting of cash balances and $600 million of undrawn credit facilities. Finally, there are no significant debt maturities until 2023.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I can’t say enough good things about the financial performance at Kansas City Southern. That doesn’t mean that I recommend it as a potential investment, though. As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. For example, I liked Kansas City Southern just as much when I last wrote about them, but I recommended avoiding the name based on the valuation. At the time, the shares were trading at ~31 times earnings. At the moment, shares are about 17% less expensive on a PE basis. As my regular readers know, I am interested in buying shares when they’re trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and to their own history. At the moment, these shares remain expensive relative to their own history.





In addition to looking at a ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is assuming about the future for the business. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. This effort tells the investor what the market must be assuming about long term growth of the business. Applying this methodology to Kansas City Southern at the moment suggests that the market is assuming a growth rate of ~6.7%. Although this is a wonderful business, I think this is an optimistic forecast. Because the shares are relatively expensive, I can’t recommend buying at these levels.

I think the very recent history of share price movements at Kansas City Southern is quite instructive, and reminds us that returns are largely a function of the price paid. So an investor who bought when my last cautionary note came out is sitting on an 18% loss at the moment. At the same time, people who were “forced” to buy at my short put’s strike price are up about 17%. The price has swung quite dramatically, quite quickly, and there are many different return profiles from this one company. Those who bought when the shares were priced more cheaply have done well. Those who bought when shares were trading at a premium have done poorly. If this isn’t enough of a lesson to avoid excessively priced shares, I don’t know what is.

Options Update

I’m assuming that none of my readers follow my market maneuvers that closely, so I’ll briefly remind them what has happened with my short puts on Kansas City Southern. Back in late October, when shares of Kansas City Southern were trading at ~$143 per share, I recommended shorting the March 2020 put with a strike of $120. The bid-asked was $1.65-$2.20. I took the bid and sold three of these puts. As the shares climbed, these lost most of their value. When the shares cratered earlier this year, the inevitable happened, and I’m now the proud owner of three hundred shares of Kansas City Southern at a price of ~$118.35. Holding all else constant, this acquisition price represents a PE multiple of ~16.5 times, which I consider reasonable.

Given that the shares are currently trading about 13% higher than my purchase price, I’ve got a decision to make. Do I sell the shares or do I hold the shares or do I do something else? I’ll choose to “do something else” and write some covered calls at this point. My thinking is relatively straightforward. I like the company, and I’m very happy owning it at the price that I acquired it at, and I’m just as willing to let the shares go at what I consider to be a premium price. I’m going to boost my yield at this point by selling some covered calls.

My preferred short calls at this point are the January 2021 calls with a strike of $140. These are currently bid-asked at $17.70-$19.10. This is another form of a “win-win” trade in my estimation, given that I own the shares at a price ~15.5% lower than the strike price. If the shares are taken from me, my total return on this trade will be about 33% over nine months. If the shares aren’t taken from me, the premium on offer will represent an additional yield of ~15%. Either of these outcomes are acceptable in my view.

It’s now time to pour some cold water on any reader who got too excited about finally finding a “can’t lose” investment strategy. Risk is inherent in investing, and covered calls are no different. There are two risks associated with covered call writing in my estimation. The first of these is attitudinal. Covered calls cap the investor’s upside, so if the shares skyrocket in price, the investor doesn’t participate beyond the strike price. In my experience, when you describe this to a client, they’re quite happy. They’ll say some version of “I’m comfortable letting these shares go because they’ve given me a gain of X percent over Y time.” The problem emerges when they witness shares they own rise dramatically in price, well above the strike price, and all of the theory goes out the window. In my experience, investors are of two broad types. Those who want to make a return on their capital, and take a portfolio approach to this enterprise are one type. Such people might be more emotionally ready to see stocks rise above covered calls. The other type of investor is the stock jock who is in it for the thrill or having something to brag about. I’ve worked well with both types, and I’m not casting judgement on either type, but if you are a member of the latter group, covered calls may not be for you.

The second risk of covered calls is identical to those associated with stock ownership, but with an added risk. While there are short call options “covering” specific shares in the investors account, selling those shares isn't usually allowed. The reason for this is that the short calls would present the theoretical possibility of limitless risk. This means that if shares start to drop precipitously in price, the investor who is short covered calls must go along for the ride. They can not sell the shares while there are short calls against them. I know I’m prone to repetition at the best of times, but I also know that in the right context a weakness can be a strength. This is an occasion where repetition is valuable. The dealer will likely prevent the sale of the shares against which the investor has written covered calls. Of course, the investor can buy back the calls, and this move would allow the investor to sell the shares. Because options are generally less liquid than stocks, the investor may have to overpay to buy back the call option.

For my part, I think these risks are tolerable, especially in light of the potential return.

Conclusion

I think this is a wonderful company, and the results over the past quarter prove as much in my view. Management is executing very well, and they are treating shareholders well via increased dividend payments. In my view, these dividends are well covered, and owners may actually be able to look forward to increases over the coming years. The problem now is the same as it was before. The shares themselves don’t represent great value in my estimation. I recommended short puts as an alternative to buying in a previous article, and shares were put to me. I am now in a position to enter a new “win-win” options trade and write some covered calls to either boost the yield or generate a decent capital gain. This has proven to me that short puts are a great vehicle for accessing shares at a much more reasonable, much safer price. Unfortunately, shares are not currently trading at a reasonable or safe price, so I can’t recommend acquiring them at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling the calls described in this article.