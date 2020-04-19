The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 4/13-4/17

As I noted when I relaunched this series, active investment largely underperforms the market. As a result, a core portfolio of ETFs that provide a broad range of market coverage will suffice for some investors. For others, these can comprise a core portfolio that represents a large percentage of a portfolio (say 50% or more) with the remainder of the assets being used for strategic allocations.

The purpose of the Passive-Aggressive investor is to provide the reader with a series of core ETF portfolios whose market coverage is broad and whose portfolio composition is largely static. Think of them as "set it and forget it" portfolios, where the allocation will only change a few times during a market cycle. The reader can use these portfolios in their accounts or compare them with the overall performance of other investment vehicles (such as mutual funds).

Let's start with the performance tables and charts for the core ETFs, starting with equities: There is definitely a split in the overall performance. Large-cap stocks (the SPY and VYM), were higher. International shares were up marginally. However, small-cap US stocks were down, as traders started to bet that smaller companies would have a more difficult time in the current economic environment. The charts all show that equity markets have rallied from the virus sell-off. All have crossed the 20-day EMA and are approaching the 50-day EMA.

Let's now turn to the "bond" markets. Overall, income-markets were also higher this week. On the fixed-income side, this is due to central banks stepping in and back-stopping credit markets in varying degrees and using a wide range of methodologies. On the equity side, this is due to the market rebound referenced above. The fixed-income charts show a general rebound as well. Bonds dropped due to a global liquidity crunch; they have since rallied due to bank support.

Next, let's look at the core equity portfolios. Data from stockcharts.com; author's calculations. Green means an increase, while red means a decrease. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process

I continue to be impressed by the performance of the SPY/TLT combination during this very turbulent time. The 50/50 composition is up in all time frames; for the last six months it rose a still impressive 9.1%; the 20.63% increase for the last year is phenomenal all things considering. Had an investor taken a more conservative approach and changed to the 25/75 allocation due to the yield-curve inversion in early 2019, they'd be up 30.41% for the year. It's hard to argue with those numbers.

The core international portfolio is less impressive, primarily due to the underperformance of the international bond market relative to the long-end of the U.S. Treasury market. But even with that, the 50/50 performance for the last year isn't bad, all things considered.

Finally, let's look at the "all-in" or "25x4" portfolio. This is certainly not the greatest overall performance for a portfolio. But considering the extreme volatility and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 situation, it's pretty darn good. There is only one time frame during which an investor would be down and then only by 2.94%. It's hard to argue against that performance for most investors.

Here's a chart of the portfolios' performance: The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

The broad and inexpensive diversification offered by ETFs really shows in the above table. All portfolios are now up in the one-week and one-month time frames. The US-based portfolios are up in all time frames and only the most aggressive international portfolio (in green) has taken a large hit in the longer time frames.

I'm in the process of rethinking the income-producing portfolios. While I'm happy with the most conservative (the 50/50 BND/BNDX allocation) I'm not happy with the others. Some of that could be due to the inclusion of higher-yielding equity ETFs during an incredibly turbulent market. I'll re-introduce these over the next few weeks.

That brings us to a new section on broad sector ETF performance. These are great tools for investors as they allow them to make bets on economic sectors without having to pick individual winners. Let's start with this week's performance table: Last week's performance was decidedly split. Financials and real estate were the worse performers. The VNQ was lower as news begins to emerge that rental payments collapsed last month. Financials reported large losses as well. Basic materials won't be getting any large orders soon. On the plus side, healthcare is in the spotlight for obvious reasons, which explains why it was the best-performing sector. Despite a large drop in retail sales, consumer discretionary was the second best performing sector. Tech did well since the country is more dependent than ever on its services during the lockdown.

Next, let's see the top three sector performers for the last week, month, and quarter:

Week Month Quater 1st XLV XLE XLV 2nd XLY XLY XLP 3rd XLK XLB XLK

Three ETFs are doing well: health care, consumer discretionary, and tech. We won't be making any new allocations on today; all we're doing is placing a bookmark for future reference.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.