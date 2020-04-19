Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 04/19/2020

Prices are from 4/17/2020. Trailing book values are as of 12/31/2019, our subscriber research uses estimates of current book value.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

Ticker Company Name Focus (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency-Focused (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency-Focused (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency-Focused (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency-Focused (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency-Focused (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency-Focused (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency-Focused (DX) Dynex Capital Agency-Focused (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency-Focused (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Since it may not have been clear enough sometimes, we're including the message within the image. Investors should not rely on trailing book value right now.

If investors have accurate data on trailing book value, these are the discounts to trailing book value they would calculate. Should you use that as the basis of decisions? Absolutely not!

In a less volatile quarter, trailing book values work as a "good enough" metric to be somewhat useful.

Announcements

We compiled several of the announcements so far into the table below to give investors a feel for the decline:

Ticker Approx BV Stated Change AGNC Down about 25% (based on tangible BV) ANH Down about 40% for common ARR Down about 45% (based on "above $11") ORC Down 27% to 28% TWO Down 55% WMC Down 55% to 60% NYMT Down about 33% NRZ Down about 25% to 30%

These estimates are coming from management, so we can be extremely confident that they are reasonable. Investors who think these companies are dead must not be hearing management. The estimates are not all precisely for 3/31/2020. Some are for a few days prior to that, but they still give investors a pretty good feel for where values are likely to turn out.

Best Performances

A few of the best performances on the quarter come from DX and EFC. Each had a much smaller-than-average decline in book value per share for the quarter.

Worst Performances

The biggest known decliner in book value per share is IVR, where book value per common share is estimated to be down around 80%.

Outlook

We'll keep it simple here. Despite having many positive outlooks on the sector, we're bearish on IVR. The REIT is heavily exposed to commercial credit. They've raised their cash position significantly to reduce the volatility, but the damage to book value is already dramatic.

Despite increasing their cash position, the volume of preferred equity in their capital structure keeps the leverage on the common shares from being as low as it might otherwise be. Sure, it has "upside potential", but the risk is far too great in our view. It has quite a bit of "downside potential" as well.

Strategy

We focus on price-to-book ratios because mortgage REITs usually trade within a range around their book value. Recently the size of that range has expanded substantially. However, book values remain at the core of strong analysis for this sector. We simply need to remind investors who want to use book value that using the trailing book value per share is currently too dangerous. While the magnitude of the actual discounts/premiums to book value per share look absurd, the actual range is smaller. There are only a few residential mortgage REITs where the price to current book value (using our recent estimates) is lower than .60. There are only a few where it is above .80. Most of the mortgage REITs trade around that general range. However, there is a very substantial difference between buying one at the lower end, such as a .53 price-to-book ratio and a paying a .80 price-to-book ratio.

If each of the mortgage REITs rallied to trade at a 1.00 ratio, it would mean nearly 100% upside for one mortgage REIT and 25% upside for the other. The irony today is that some of the mortgage REITs trading at the lowest ratios (below .60) include a few that have been regularly recognized as "best-of-breed" candidates in the past. Many of them regularly traded at price-to-book ratios higher than 1.00.

As a rule of thumb, we are currently seeing large discounts on mortgage REITs with exposure to MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights) or exposure to non-agency MBS in some form.

The higher price-to-book ratios are generally showing up for mortgage REITs with a portfolio that is mostly agency RMBS and hedges in the form of LIBOR swaps / Treasury futures, or EDFs (Euro Dollar Futures).

For instance, AGNC has a higher price-to-book ratio. NRZ has a lower price-to-book ratio. In both cases, we're using current estimates on book value, rather than trailing estimates.

Method

We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on current book value per share. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

Conclusion

We’re not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

Ratings: Bearish on IVR.

