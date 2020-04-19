Gilead, Remdesivir, COVID-19 And Political Risk

However, there's a significant political risk here, that of government expropriation of the patent given the times and the pandemic.

Clearly it's good news that Gilead's remdesivir appears to have some effect against Covid-19 and that will be good for the stock.

Drugs against Covid-19

We'd all entirely like there to be an effective treatment for Covid-19, obviously enough. Who wouldn't want to be able to control a pandemic?

My own view is that it might well not be the drug company that finds itself being the great beneficiary. Actually, I know it wouldn't, for the finding of an effective treatment would mean the near immediate end of the lockdown and thus the economy starting up again. That would be to all our benefit no doubt about it.

It would also be true that other stock prices would react more than that of the drug maker. For example, a close in time end to the shutdown would, I think, make the prices of certain fracking companies soar. For it would mark the nadir of the oil price and thus the possibility that the fracking company would survive. Raising the price from some mere cents of option value to something more reasonable. No, I have no recommendations for which fracker as it's only an example of the line of thinking.

But clearly, someone finding an effective treatment would be able to sell a lot of something that they could charge a lot of money for. Or could they?

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and remdesivir

There's much excitement about Gilead and a drug of theirs, remdesivir, which has just passed some very preliminary tests for use against Covid-19:

(Gilead stock price from Seeking Alpha)

We have some local to Seeking Alpha analysis of possible effects on the stock price here, here and here. I don't intend to try and recapitulate that, read it all in the original.

My point is about something different, that even if successful, licensed and rolled out around the world, I expect the price of this drug to be moderate and the profits from it equally so.

The basic drug pricing problem

To grasp this we've got to go back to the very basics. This is a public goods problem - no, not goods for the public, not things that are good for the public. A public good is something that is non-excludable and non-rivalrous. Once it exists we can't stop someone having it and their having it does not diminish the amount available for others.

The classic example is knowledge - say Newton's Equations. My using them to calculate the movements under that passing pair of yoga pants doesn't reduce the amount that NASA can use to get to the Moon nor Elon to Mars. Further, once they've been published there's no way to stop anyone doing any of the three nor anything else.

Drugs are public goods. The cost of getting them approved is $1 to $2 billion by the time the FDA is finished. But once approved they're very easy to copy and very cheap too. The production cost of a pill is usually under $1 a piece but that won't bring back in that billion to gain the approval.

We thus entirely invent, out of thin air, the property right. We might call it copyright (with books), maybe a patent (with drugs), but the aim is to make something excludable. At which point someone can make a profit out of it and repay that creation cost. Which means that people will actually do that work, bear that expense, and so we continue to get new drugs.

The problem with drug patents

While that all makes perfect economic sense it does create a political problem. For we then see, in action, that drug companies are charging thousands a treatment for stuff they've just paid pennies to make. For, yes, in politics investment tends to get disregarded as a cost.

Sometimes this is even justified. There's a system to be used as well, called a compulsory licence on that patent that's been granted.

The private sector solution

There is a private sector solution to this problem. Glaxo is one company I know of that already does it. People in poor countries won't pay those development costs of a new drug but they might well be able to make some small payment, say, enough to cover manufacturing costs alone. Middle income countries perhaps could pay more, the rich - you and me - can pay full whack.

So, why not price drugs like that? For there will be no loss of sales if this is done, no loss of revenue. Those poor people never are going to pay thousands of dollars for the one treatment, not when the entire health care budget for a poor country is tens of dollars per person per year. There are no losses that is. But there might be some marginal revenue which will partly feed through to the bottom line.

It's also political protection. For a company which prices this way is at least partially protected from the accusation that they're letting the poor die for the sake of mere money. It makes the compulsory licence less likely.

The political pressure

My reading of the current febrile state of play is that no Covid-19 treatment will be viable at anything very much above manufacturing cost. The political head of steam about drug pricing is already at a pretty high pressure. With economies closing down left and right, GDP likely to fall 30% and all that I just can't see that the above arguments about development costs are going to work at all.

So, assume that this new drug works. In fact, assume that any new drug or treatment does. I have a very strong feeling that the people who develop it aren't going to be allowed to make much money out of it.

One of two things is going to happen. The developers themselves will, noting the politics of the issue, agree to sell it at around cost, or to licence it freely and for a low royalty. On the grounds that if they don't then compulsory licences, likely on worse terms, will be imposed upon them.

Or, if they don't do that then compulsory licences will be imposed upon them upon those bad terms. Yes, I know, this leaves us back with the public goods problem of how to entice people into doing drug development but that's often enough the way politics works.

My view

Having actually worked in politics myself I am appropriately cynical about how it works. That we've deliberately set up the patent system so that people are encouraged to develop new drugs is entirely true. But there are enough people out there who would scream blue murder at anyone profiting to any great extent from a cure to a pandemic disease that I just don't see substantial profits flowing from finding one.

One of two things will happen. Either the producers of a cure will self-limit profits to something low and politically acceptable or those profits will be taken from them through compulsory licencing. I simply don't see it working any other way. Can you see AOC, Lizzie Warren and the rest allowing anyone to charge even $10 for something that costs 50 cents per pill right now? Nope, me neither.

The investor view

Yes, if remedesivir works as advertised and passes further tests to gain a licence it will indeed produce profits for Gilead. But I think politics means that those profits are going to be very limited. The current political set up - and this isn't about D and R either, this is more general - simply means that either profits are kept down by the producer or the political process will do it for them.

I am thus neutral on Gilead stock as a result of this report about the drug. Yes, there are all the coming problems of really making it through the approval process and so on. But I just don't think that the gusher of profits will be there to cover that risk and also the development costs to date. We're simply in a political position where no politician is going to allow a proper price to be charged for the drug.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.