A Speculator's View On Gilead Sciences And Its Hopes To Treat The Coronavirus Pandemic

It was early 2017. I was looking for dividend payers in good franchise companies selling at a discount with little to no correlation with the S&P 500 (SPY). Gilead Sciences (GILD) seemed to fit the bill at what I thought could be an imminent end to a near 2-year slide from an all-time high. Three years later, after one false hope rally and 12 dividend payments plowed back into the stock, GILD was sitting right around my buy price. And then the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic happened.

When a woman in the San Francisco Bay Area showed promising improvement receiving treatment from Gilead’s (GILD) remdesivir anti-viral, I burst with hope for the potential management of the disease and for the prospects of the company. I was surprised the stock failed to respond to the news. I put on my speculator’s hat and bought call options thinking I chanced upon one of those rare episodes of market inefficiency. The stock lagged and lagged and just happened to surge ahead of the April 3rd expiration. From there, GILD promptly pulled back to its uptrending 20-day moving average (DMA), and I pulled the trigger on call options again.

On April 10, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published on preliminary success with using remdesivir as a compassionate tratment for 61 patients. The Journal concluded “in this cohort of patients hospitalized for severe Covid-19 who were treated with compassionate-use remdesivir, clinical improvement was observed in 36 of 53 patients (68%). Measurement of efficacy will require ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled trials of remdesivir therapy.” GILD rallied a bit the next two trading days but promptly lost most of the short rally’s gain the next trading day. With my speculator hat still on my head, I looked at the uptrending 20DMA as a potential support going into the April 17th expiration. And then the Stat report happened.

Stat quoted medical researchers suggesting “encouraging results” from two University of Chicago Medicine Phase 3 clinical trials with 125 participants infected with Covid-19. THIS news finally generated some true excitement with the stock soaring at least 12% in after hours trading. The stock closed Friday with a 9.7% gain as sellers came out on the news, and the stock met stiff technical resistance from March’s intraday high; I had to take profits on my call options given the Friday expiration.

I have since read skeptics and one analyst complaining “…we think the ensuing exuberance shows a lack of critical analysis” (from Yahoo Finance). From a speculator’s standpoint, this negativity completely misses the point of risk-taking. A speculator knows that by the time Gilead can establish conclusive proof of remdesivir’s effectiveness, the vast majority of the upside in the stock could be gone. A speculator does not pretend to have the coveted crystal ball which reveals the future or even predicts the odds of success of a drug trial. A speculator decides whether to make the same bet the researchers are making whether that confidence is based on the company’s track record or some other quantifiable and known metric. A speculator knows the choice is between taking the risk now at lower prices or risking buying at the top of the exuberance that comes from certainty.

I am still holding my shares as my attraction to Gilead extends well beyond any particular drug. My speculator’s hat is now empty, but I am holding it close. The reluctance of the market to get fully on-board the potential for success presents on-going opportunity to buy into the future at a discount. I now wait for the latest selling pressure to return GILD to its uptrending 20DMA, the uptrending 50DMA if I am lucky. So far, GILD is pivoting in a well defined range around its 20DMA and above its 50DMA creating a build-up of (technical) upside pressure…

Gilead Sciences (GILD) gapped up 9.7% but faded from resistance from March’s intraday high.Source: FreeStockCharts

Be careful out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.