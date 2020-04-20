Suncor Energy Can Maintain Its Dividend, But It Shouldn't

The company can still pay its attractive dividend at depressed oil prices over several years, but that would weaken its strong balance sheet.

Despite the coronavirus-induced depressed oil prices, and in contrast with many Canadian oil and gas producers, Suncor Energy (SU) hasn't cut its dividend yet.

And given the drop in the company's stock price, the payout increased to 8.7%. Should income investors worry this attractive high-yield opportunity isn't sustainable?

Suncor Energy's breakeven costs

During the fourth-quarter earnings call, management confirmed the company could sustain its production and pay its dividend at a WTI price of US$45/bbl.

After an 11% increase earlier this year, the dividend should represent an annual cash outflow of C$2.9 billion, which corresponds to US$7.5/bbl (C$10.5/bbl) based on the midpoint of the estimated 2020 production of 760,000 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d).

That means the company can sustain its production at a WTI price of about US$37.5/bbl without paying a dividend, which remains comparable to other Canadian oil sands producers.

I had estimated Cenovus Energy (CVE) needed a WTI price slightly above US$40/bbl to sustain its production. And Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) breakeven price in the range of US$35/bbl to US$40/bbl corresponds to sustaining WTI prices of about US$30/bbl to US$35/bbl without paying its dividend.

These different breakeven prices are partly due to the companies' different assets. For instance, in contrast with Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor owns refineries and petrol stations.

Thus, with a year-to-date WTI price of US$42/bbl, Suncor should generate free cash flow while holding its production flat. But that free cash flow doesn't fully cover the dividend.

And with WTI spot prices currently close to US$20/bbl, Suncor can't even sustain its production without increasing its net debt.

Given the unknown impact of the coronavirus situation on oil consumption, oil prices could remain well below Suncor's breakeven prices for a prolonged period of time, which could threaten its dividend.

Thus, how long could Suncor keep on paying its dividend in this depressed environment?

Strong liquidity and manageable debt

At the end of last year, Suncor's net debt increased to C$16.0 billion as the company grew its production, paid its dividend, and repurchased shares.

But thanks to a record funds flow of C$10.8 billion, the net debt-to-funds flow ratio stayed stable at a reasonable 1.5.

Besides, the company's liquidity remains comfortable. In addition to its cash and cash equivalents of C$2.0 billion, the company still kept C$4.7 billion of unused credit facility at the end of last year.

And given the depressed oil prices, management secured an additional C$2.5 billion of credit facilities and a C$1.25 billion note offering this year.

In total, Suncor now sits on C$10.45 billion of liquidity with modest debt maturities over the next several years: C$1.4 billion in 2021 and C$225 million in 2022.

That level of liquidity allows the company to sustain its production and pay its dividend for several years at low oil prices.

Suncor's fourth-quarter presentation indicates a change in Brent prices of US$10/bbl would impact its funds flow by approximately C$2.55 billion.

The table below lists my funds flow estimates based on Suncor's sensitivity assumption and last year's funds flow of C$10.8 billion (at an average Brent price of US$64.30/bbl).

Average Brent price assumption US$30/bbl US$40/bbl US$50/bbl Average WTI price (assuming Brent-WTI differential of US$5/bbl) US$25/bbl US$35/bbl US$45/bbl Estimated Funds flow C$2.05 billion C$4.6 billion C$7.2 billion Sustaining capital (midpoint) C$3.5 billion C$3.5 billion C$3.5 billion Dividends C$2.9 billion C$2.9 billion C$2.9 billion Annual free funds flow after sustaining capital dividend (C$4.35) billion (C$1.8) billion C$0.8 billion 2019 net debt-to-estimated funds flow 7.8x 3.5x 2.2x

My funds flow estimates are probably slightly overestimated since they are calculated based on last year's funds flow that benefited from low WTI-WCS differentials.

Besides, management's revised capital program to a range of C$3.9 billion to C$4.5 billion exceeds the company's sustaining capital by C$0.7 billion (at the midpoint), which will increase the debt ratios this year.

In any case, these approximations don't change how the company can handle low oil prices over the medium term.

Assuming credit facilities remain intact and WTI averages US$35/bbl, Suncor can pay down its C$2.6 billion debt maturities by 2024 and increase its net debt annually by C$1.8 billion to sustain its production and pay its dividend.

But that would weaken the company's balance sheet. Even after one year at a WTI price of US$35/bbl, the net debt-to-funds flow ratio would exceed management's leverage target ratio of 3x. And the situation will, of course, deteriorate faster with lower WTI prices.

For instance, at US$25/bbl, negative free cash flow after the payment of the dividends would reach C$4.35 billion, which would consume most of the company's strong liquidity over only about two years. Without paying a dividend, the annual cash burn would drop to only about C$1.45 billion, letting Suncor free of any refinancing challenges during several extra years.

Thus, Suncor can sustain its dividend in a depressed oil price environment for several years by increasing its debt. But given the uncertainties because of the coronavirus and the oil price war, management should reduce - or even suspend - the dividend to avoid weakening the company's balance sheet.

Attractive investment if oil prices recover in the medium term

Because of low oil prices, Suncor's market capitalization shrank to C$33.4 billion, which represents an attractive investment opportunity if you assume oil prices will recover over the medium term.

Assuming last year's oil prices that lead to funds flow of C$10.8 billion, free funds flow would reach C$7.3 billion while holding production flat with sustaining capital of C$3.5 billion.

That corresponds to an attractive 21.8% free cash flow yield at the current stock price of C$21.37/share. In addition, management planned to increase the company's free funds flow by C$2 billion by 2025 thanks to cost-saving initiatives such as supply chain and refineries optimizations.

And given its strong liquidity, the company isn't facing the threat of refinancing difficulties in the context of depressed oil prices over the next several years.

However, long-term and income investors should welcome a dividend cut that would protect the balance sheet as long as oil prices remain low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.