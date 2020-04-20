Nordic American Tankers Contango Opportunity

Will the current contango in crude oil markets have a bullish effect on the shares of Nordic American Tankers (NAT)? Can current investors or traders benefit from a per share price increase because oil producers and futures traders will seek to store oil on tankers? And, based on the company's fleet, is Nordic American Tankers properly positioned to take advantage of this opportunity? Let's find out.

Introduction

In 1579 the English crown chartered the North Sea Company, also known as the Eastland Company, to trade in the Scandinavian and Baltic seas. Qualified merchants were required to pay 6 pounds, 13 shillings, and 6 pence (about 1,100 pounds today) for admittance into the company. Notable merchants included Gentleman Percival Levett, an innkeeper and Sherriff of York. His son Christopher would go on to become a member of the Plymouth Council and be appointed Governor of Plymouth.

Percival Levett also recruited his son-in-law, Christopher Topham, a succeeding Sheriff of York and member of Parliament into joining the Eastland Company. All told, the members of Eastland Company was an A-list of successful business men and nobles. However, the company was unsuccessful. In 1672, Parliament opened trade to any Englishman paying 40 shillings, for a loss on qualified member investment of nearly 90%.

As romantic, adventurous, and profitable as classic seaborne shipping seemed to be, the reality is quite often exactly the opposite. Sometimes, the prospect of profit it too alluring; causing investors to underestimate their competition. That was the case with the Eastland Company, who failed to profitably compete with the Hanseatic League and Russian Company.

We should not make the same mistake. Therefore, we should know both the strengths and weakness of any company we intend to invest in, as well as the threats posed by any potential competitors. So, as we continue to look at a potential trade opportunity in the seaborne tanker shipping segment due to current crude oil market and global economic conditions, we should look at some of the companies positioned to compete in this sector.

This article will look at one particular company, Nordic American Tankers (NAT). We will discuss the financial position and available fleet. This article will cover some of the systemic risks associated with the market and review year to date time charter rates and break-even points based on the current crude oil contango. Next, we will compare these to financial data provided by the company to project earning potential over the next 2 quarters. Finally, we will disclose additional considerations that should be known before deciding whether or not to take a position in this company.

The Company - Finances and Fleet

NAT was incorporated in Bermuda in 1995. It began with three Suezmax tankers and has expanded to a fleet of 23. The ships range in capacity from 1.02MM barrels to 1.09MM barrels of crude. Current directors include: Herbjørn Hansson - Chairman & CEO, Jim Kelly - Vice Chairman, Richard H. K. Vietor, David Workman, and Alexander Hansson.

NAT has paid consistent "dividends" since the fourth quarter of 1997, and has a dividend reinvestment plan managed by Computershares. However, there have been times (for example: all of 2017, 2018, and 2019) where earnings and profit have been insufficient to support the payout. Rather than cut or eliminate the "dividend", NAT classified the cash distributions as return of capital.

NAT last reported quarterly earning February 20, 2020. They ended the quarter with more than $48MM on hand, and valued their fleet at a net $900MM. They reported an average Time Charter Equivalent of $31,700 per day, and an average operating expenses of $8,000 per day per vessel. Earnings for the quarter were $0.09 per share.

Year to Date Time Charter Rates

The company recently reported a sampling of fixtures for March in a press release dated April 2, 2020. Fixtures ranged from $26,000 per day for 40 days to $90,000 for 60 days. Nearly all of the rates were above the first quarter average value of $31,700 disclosed above.

This is consistent with data gathered and presented in the article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis. In that article, we looked at different weekly time charter rates reported by shipbrokers (Affinity, Gibson, and Charles R. Weber). The rates were filtered by standard route and included, West African Cost to the U.S. Gulf, Bering Sea to Mediterranean (2 samples), West African Coast to the United Kingdom (3 samples), Caribbean Sea to U.S. Gulf Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast to United Kingdom, and Arabian Gulf to U.S. Gulf Coast.

March Fixtures correspond to weeks 10-14 in the above graph. Average rates for those weeks were $26,750, $53,600, $88,000, $62,400, and $93,250. This closely tracks with the fixtures reported in NAT's press release.

Crude Oil Contango

Also discussed in the article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis was the current market conditions of crude oil. Because of ongoing high production rates and depressed consumption, crude oil futures are in contango. This means that the futures contract price is above the expected future spot price. It also means that producers or traders can purchase crude oil today, pay to store for a period of time and contract to sell it at a higher price in the future, guaranteeing an arbitrage profit.

However, that is assuming the carry cost (storage, insurance, etc.) is not greater than the spread between the current spot price and the guaranteed future price. Because arbitrage cannot exist for an extended period of time, the carry cost, or specifically, the cost to store the crude will have to come up. Hence, the positive price pressure we have been seeing in the tanker markets.

As of this writing, the spot price of light sweet crude was $18.25. On the CME the spread on futures prices ranging from zero at one month out to more than $15 seven months out. Graphically, we see the futures prices in blue, with the spread between spot below, in orange.

Break Even Analysis

Now, it is rational to say that charter rates for voyages will move in a manner consistent with vessels chartered for storage, if that happens. Historically, Very Large Crude Carriers, Suezmax, and Aframax tankers are used for temporary storage. And, since NAT only has a fleet of Suezmax, we will limit our analysis to that vessel size.

Again, going back to the article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis, based on the spread in crude oil futures and vessel size, it is possible to calculate the maximum charter rate a producer or trader can afford to pay. Because Suezmax tankers carry on average 1MM barrels of oil, and futures contracts are listed in 1 month increments, we have the following graph and matrix:

Contango 30 60 91 121 152 182 213 243 274 304 335 365 $1.00 $33,333 $16,667 $10,989 $8,264 $6,579 $5,495 $4,695 $4,115 $3,650 $3,289 $2,985 $2,740 $2.00 $66,667 $33,333 $21,978 $16,529 $13,158 $10,989 $9,390 $8,230 $7,299 $6,579 $5,970 $5,479 $3.00 $100,000 $50,000 $32,967 $24,793 $19,737 $16,484 $14,085 $12,346 $10,949 $9,868 $8,955 $8,219 $4.00 $133,333 $66,667 $43,956 $33,058 $26,316 $21,978 $18,779 $16,461 $14,599 $13,158 $11,940 $10,959 $5.00 $166,667 $83,333 $54,945 $41,322 $32,895 $27,473 $23,474 $20,576 $18,248 $16,447 $14,925 $13,699 $6.00 $200,000 $100,000 $65,934 $49,587 $39,474 $32,967 $28,169 $24,691 $21,898 $19,737 $17,910 $16,438 $7.00 $233,333 $116,667 $76,923 $57,851 $46,053 $38,462 $32,864 $28,807 $25,547 $23,026 $20,896 $19,178 $8.00 $266,667 $133,333 $87,912 $66,116 $52,632 $43,956 $37,559 $32,922 $29,197 $26,316 $23,881 $21,918 $9.00 $300,000 $150,000 $98,901 $74,380 $59,211 $49,451 $42,254 $37,037 $32,847 $29,605 $26,866 $24,658 $10.00 $333,333 $166,667 $109,890 $82,645 $65,789 $54,945 $46,948 $41,152 $36,496 $32,895 $29,851 $27,397 $11.00 $366,667 $183,333 $120,879 $90,909 $72,368 $60,440 $51,643 $45,267 $40,146 $36,184 $32,836 $30,137 $12.00 $400,000 $200,000 $131,868 $99,174 $78,947 $65,934 $56,338 $49,383 $43,796 $39,474 $35,821 $32,877 $13.00 $433,333 $216,667 $142,857 $107,438 $85,526 $71,429 $61,033 $53,498 $47,445 $42,763 $38,806 $35,616 $14.00 $466,667 $233,333 $153,846 $115,702 $92,105 $76,923 $65,728 $57,613 $51,095 $46,053 $41,791 $38,356 $15.00 $500,000 $250,000 $164,835 $123,967 $98,684 $82,418 $70,423 $61,728 $54,745 $49,342 $44,776 $41,096

Earnings Potential

Assuming average charter rates will be fixed at a rate that mostly eliminates crude oil trader arbitrage, we can estimate the most generous time rates available to NAT at this time.

The company will not be reporting earning until next month, but the first quarter is gone, and the company is now operating in the second quarter. However, because we do not have numbers for the first quarter, all we can do is speculate.

First quarter time charter rates started out fairly strong, but weakened as February came to a close. In March however, rates bottomed and began to pick back up to close out the quarter strong.

We will wait for NAT's first quarter numbers to be certain, but we know that Suezmax average time charter rates increased the 1st quarter to an average of $50,000 per day. Also, based on the chart above, we have average rate estimates for the 2nd and 3rd quarters above $100,000 per day, dropping to $70,000 per day in the 4th quarter. But, there are still a lot of unknowns.

Additional Risks

Probably the biggest unknowns in this whole picture are the macroeconomic factors.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have been bantering back and forth about oil cuts, but every time these seems to be an agreement it falls apart. But, what happens if they do come to an agreement and are able to sufficiently cut production? If this happens, the demand for storage would decrease, as would the demand for dirty tankers. This could have a negative impact of charter rates, NAT earning, and the stock price.

Next, there is the depressed economic activity. Some estimates have oil demand down 2MM barrels per day on an annualized rate in North America. OPEC estimates between 8-9MM barrels, while the U.S. Energy Information Agency predicts 5MM bpd. However, what if the expected rebound does not occur and the most pessimistic scenario of a global depression is realized. That would certainly have a negative impact of stock prices.

On the other hand, what about price inflation? If we see a dramatic increase in crude oil prices eliminating the current contango all while consumer demand is down, demand for tankers and time charter rates could collapse. That would also have a negative impact on earnings and stock price.

And, we haven't even touched on the microeconomic factors or company specific risks. But, I'm already out of hands.

Conclusion

So, does that mean that this opportunity is too risky? That is actually a question that only you can answer. The objective here is not to convince you one way or another, but only to provide insight and information about the situation.

As things currently stand, the world is producing too much oil. Demand for oil is off and there is very little storage capacity left. The oil has to go somewhere, and in some areas of the world, it is going to go onto tankers at anchor. That, in turn will take those vessels out of the shipping pool. Globally, rates should reach an equilibrium based on the amount a producer or trader would be willing to pay to store the oil.

If average rates received by Nordic American Tanker increase 50%, 100% or possibly even 200% over the next couple of quarters, it could have a significant positive effect on stock price.

But there are risks associated with this strategy. Whether those risks are worth the profit potential is an individual decision left up to the person. However, remember the investment timeframe associated with this opportunity is only a couple of quarters.

For me, I am bullish on NAT stock over the next 4 to 8 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.