Resolute Forest Products: A Deeper Look At Those Pensions

Annual cash contributions for all plans have been around $100m for the last two fiscal years, and were anticipated to remain in this range.

Resolute Forest Products (RFP) has recently been decimated in the markets, and now appears attractively valued by many metrics. One of the largest overhangs on shares remains the $1.5B in unfunded pension obligations currently sitting on their balance sheet. To better understand these amounts, I’ve dug into their public filings to clarify how these obligations are expected to move over time.

Assumptions

I have generally used the assumptions in Resolute's annual report: 6.5% expected return on assets, 3% discount rate, and the benefit payment amounts provided. I've shown service costs decreasing 25% each year as remaining employees accruing benefits retire, matching recent trends ($19m in FY18, $15m in FY19).

US Plans

Filings for Resolute’s plans can be found here, in addition to the information in their annual report. Since 5500 filings are made about 20 months after the valuation date, I had to roll the numbers forward based on what was in the filing and the annual report, but I estimate their funded status at 1/1/20 was about $331m underfunded on an accounting basis in the US since Resolute’s 10-K indicates about 75% of their liability is in Canada and 25% in the US.

However, US plan funding is not predicated on the valuation used in the annual report, but rather a separate funding valuation that uses 25-year average long-term rates (~6%) instead of the 3% accounting discount rate. The resulting funding valuation as seen in their latest 5500, therefore, was about 85% instead of the ~70% estimate we get from the 10-K. That’s how plan contributions for the FY18 plan year were only $27m in the US, and about $40m in FY19. The contribution is calculated roughly one-seventh of the underfunded amount from the prior year plus the amount of benefits expected to be accrued during that plan year. There’s plenty more nuance than that but this approach will get us close enough to expected future cash contributions.

Scenario 1: 3% discount rate, 6.5% return on assets, -10% asset shock in FY20

Scenario 2: 2% discount rate in FY21, 6.5% return on assets, -10% asset shock in FY20

Scenario 3: 3% discount rate, 2020 assets flat, 6.5% return thereafter

As you can see, using the plan assumptions, the worst things get is scenario 2 with the combination of an asset shock and low discount rates. In all three scenarios, the plan gets fully funded (on a cash basis) within 10 years. Essentially, the $40m contribution for 2020 is close to as bad as things should get for Resolute, baring a 30% asset wipeout and rates going to 0%. Since the plans are generally frozen (minimal benefit accrual is taking place), time is on Resolute’s side.

Canadian Plans

About 75% of Resolute’s liability relates to plans in Canada, so I have started with 75% of their assets and liabilities in 2020 based on the annual report. As a rule of thumb, Canadian liabilities need to be funded over a 15-year period, but can have more nuances province by province. As they have not broken out their liabilities by province, I have not built any of those nuances into my model, but any special situations here could change the results materially.

Note – per their latest annual report up to $115m in funding may be accelerated if the Canadian courts determine that portions of their plans need to be wound up due to operations that have been ceased.

Scenario 1: 3% discount rate, 6.5% return on assets, -10% asset shock in FY20

Scenario 2: 2% discount rate in FY21, 6.5% return on assets, -10% asset shock in FY20

Scenario 3: 3% discount rate, 2020 assets flat, 6.5% return thereafter

Cash requirements in Canada are looking a bit worse than the US, with the second scenario expecting over $100m of cash contributions in FY22/23, and all these showing an increase from FY20. However, given the size of the plans, and paired with the US cash, the total contributions are not particularly worse than FY18 outside of scenario 2.

OPEB Plans

Unlike their core plan, OPEB plans are not guaranteed benefits and could be curtailed in a pinch to free up cash. For now, the plans are winding down with $12m cash required for benefit payments in FY19. The plans do not require funding like regular pensions but are paid out directly. There is, therefore, very little risk these deficits or cash requirements expand over time.

Takeaways

Given this is taking place with discount rates near historical lows (bad) but after a historical bull market (good), the worst possible thing going forward for Resolute would be continued low discount rates paired with low asset returns. If discount rates pick up, as a rule of thumb you can probably take ~10% off the benefit obligation for each 1% increase in the discount rate. Essentially, a return to ~5% long-term rates would wipe out their pension deficits tomorrow, setting aside asset returns for a moment.

It seems likely that Resolute will be forced to contribute between $750m and $1B over the next ten years to their plans, and that if current plan assumptions bear out, that would about bring the plans to fully funded status. Legislative and macroeconomic factors will have a significant impact on their potential outcomes, since increase and decrease in their discount rate, along with asset returns, will drive cash requirement in future years. The full impact of COVID-19 on their plans will not be clear for some time, but I have done my best to show multiple ways the one-time “shock” could impact their future cash contributions. I hope this helps you measure the risk from the pension overhand as you evaluate this business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.