Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings Call Key Takeaways

Though greater clarity is certainly a relief, we believe the guidance is still rather on the optimistic end.

Unlike a lot of companies, JNJ provided an elaborate, updated 2020 guidance, which has taken a hit from the Medical Device segment due to fewer elective surgeries.

On April 14, 2020, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) held its Q1 2020 call. We dissect main points and summarize key takeaways for investors. Company comments cited below are from the conference call transcript.

Q1 Company Results

JNJ performed strongly in Q1 2020. The company posted Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 per share (+9.5% YoY, +10.5% organically), beating Zacks' consensus estimate of $2.03. (+13.3%). It’s worth noting, however, that analysts have been recently revising estimates lower. When we look 90 days back, consensus expected this figure to come in at $2.32, roughly in line with the actual figure. In terms of revenue, the company came in at $20.69bn (+3.3%, +5.6% organically), beating Zacks' estimate of $19.25bn (+7.5%). COVID-19 negatively impacted worldwide sales by about -80bps. The company increased its quarterly dividend to $1.01 (+6.3%), a very strong sign of shareholder focus, in our view.

In terms of margins, the company had a positive impact from product mix and establishment of inventory reserves related to COVID-19 in Medical Devices. Adj. profit margin improved to 29.7% (+140bps YoY), which was partially affected by a lower tax rate. Adj. EBT margin improved to 35% (+70bps).

COVID-19 impact

The impact of the COVID-19 has affected JNJ differently on the segments:

Pharma - small financial impact in Q1, but more importantly the company has identified a lead candidate for a potential vaccine with a goal of “maintaining supply of more than 1 billion doses." The company is planning Ph. 1 trials in early September with data on safety and immunogenicity expected to be available by the end of 2020, which could make it available for emergency use as early as early 2021. Keep in mind that the company is providing this on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.

Consumer Health - the company is “running Tylenol manufacturing plant 24/7 to maximize supply" … and “has also refocused the manufacturing lines to make easiest-to-produce pills, which are the white Tylenol caplets, to increase production and throughput.”

Medical Devices - the company is “experiencing a near term negative impact and expect this to continue while elective procedures are deferred and hospital resources are redeployed to address patients impacted by this pandemic.”

In China, the company is starting to see reentry into procedures ranging from 50% to as high as 60% or 70% as of today. In terms of employees, more than 50% are back to work.

2020 Guidance

Due to COVID-19, JNJ has revised its 2020 Guidance to Adj EPS of $7.50-7.90 (operational decline of -11.9% to -7.3%) vs. prior guidance $8.95-9.10. There is a -13% of estimated impact to 2020 adjusted EPS from COVID-19. Zacks' EPS consensus is $8.51, which will likely be significantly revised. Adj. EBT should decline about -100 bps due to higher manufacturing costs related to COVID-19 but partially offset by spending reductions of approximately $2bn. Operational revenue growth is expected at (3.0%) to +0.5% (aka reported $77.5bn to $80.5bn) compared to prior guidance +5.0% to +6.0%. Zacks' revenue consensus is currently on the higher end, at $80.72B.

In terms of the segments, the impact of COVID-19 will likely be most negative in Medical Devices (-$4bn to -$7bn below prior guidance for the year), as IQVIA had suggested that office visits recently fell by 30% and have not been entirely offset with telehealth. The wide range is influenced by uncertainties in regards to the unemployment situation. Deferrable procedures are expected to be down 65-85% in the major markets. Pharma should be less affected (though repurposing of infusion centers into treatment centers to treat COVID-19 has a negative impact, as well as fewer chairs due to social distancing). The regulatory process appears unaffected but visibility seems low at the moment. Impact on current clinical studies will not be known in the near term. Consumer Health should perform well, but likely be softer through the rest of the year, due to hoarding effects in Q1. The company still assumes both Pharma and Consumer Health to grow above market in 2020.

The new guidance assumes mid-April peak of COVID-19 and does not assume virus returns in the fall. JNJ also assumes a better general macro picture in H2. For next year, 2021, there is still a great level of uncertainty.

Pharma

Sales in Pharma in Q1 were $11.1bn (+10.1% organically). Adj. EBT was up by +360ps to 45.3% primarily driven by timing of R&D milestone payments.

Sales were driven by the two most important subsegments: Oncology (+21.8%, 27% of Pharma) and Immunology (+13.1%, 32.7% of the segment).

Consumer Health

Sales totaled $3.6bn (+11.3% organically), being driven by US growth of 21%. Adj. EBT was down by -50bps to 24.5% due to a one-time gain in 2019:

COVID-19 benefited the results by +700bps, especially in the largest subsector OTC (37% of CH sales) which grew +25.8% organically, likely to reverse in the future.

Strong cough and cold season in Russia was also a benefit in OTC.

Medical Devices

Sales in Q1 were $5.9bn (-4.8% organically). Adj. EBT was down by 540bps to 24.2%, due to COVID-19

COVID-19 impact estimated to be -750 to -800bps as a result of procedures being deferred. In Q1, 50% of the net impact occurred in APAC, and only about 30% was in the U.S. with remaining balance was primarily in Europe

Surgery, the biggest sub-segment (35% of MD), fell -10.5% operationally, while second largest Ortho (34% of MD) fell -6.5%. All of this was impacted by COVID-19. Also, pricing pressure continued in orthopedics.

Financials

In Q1 the company generated $3bn in free cash flow, covering $2.5bn dividends paid in Q1. While the company hit an all-time high of $20bn of FCF in 2019, 2020 should deliver less, though still likely in the teens, according to the company. Net debt stood at -$9.5bn, which consists of $18.1bn of cash offset by $27.6bn of debt.

Our takeaways

In many ways, JNJ delivered a major relief to investors, specifically by providing a great detail to its guidance, including various built-in assumptions, affecting the Medical Device segment in particular. Nevertheless, we believe the current expectations are rather on the optimistic side, assuming Q2 suffers the most of the COVID-19 negative impact. We are pleased to see the recent stock rebound, but for anyone skeptical of the blue sky projections, current price levels could be getting close to fair value. We continue to hold JNJ shares, but would consider selling should the share price get into $150-160 range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.