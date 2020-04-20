Foreign Markets Are Still A No Go (International Week In Review For 3/13-3/17)

Investment thesis

The international environment is poor due to the global pandemic. While there are tentative signs that the health issues in the EU may be leveling out, the entire region is still in an economic coma. China is trying to restart its economy but is likely to take a "two steps forward, one step back" approach in an attempt to limit new outbreaks. So long as China is economically weak, so is South East Asia. Latin America is an emerging market dependent on raw material exports, meaning this region will all be performing poorly for the next few months. As a result, take no new positions in the international ETF area.

The Bank of Indonesia held rates steady:

The BI Board of Governors agreed on 13th and 14th April 2020 to hold the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 4.50%, while also maintaining the Deposit Facility (DF) and Lending Facility (LF) rates at 3.75% and 5.25%.

However, the bank took additional structural action to help the economy (emphasis added):

a. Expand monetary operations by providing banks and the corporates a term-repo mechanism with SUN/SBSN underlying transactions of tenors up to one year. b. Lower the rupiah reserve requirement ratios by 200bps for conventional commercial banks and by 50bps for Islamic banks/Islamic business units, effective from 1st May 2020. c. Relax the additional demand deposit obligations to meet the Macroprudential Intermediation Ratio (MIR) for conventional commercial banks as well as Islamic banks/Islamic business units for a period of one year, effective from 1st May 2020.

Asian banks are more active with their banking requirements than their western counterparts.

The People's Bank of China also lowered rates ahead of the announcement of 1Q20 GDP figures. They cut the rate .2% to 2.95%. The National Bureau of Statistics released the first pandemic data, which was obviously terrible (emphasis added)

According to the preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) of China was 20,650.4 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 6.8 percent at comparable prices. By industry, the value added of the primary industry was 1,018.6 billion yuan, down by 3.2 percent; that of the secondary industry was 7,363.8 billion yuan, down by 9.6 percent; and that of the tertiary industry was 12,268.0 billion yuan, down by 5.2 percent.

Other data in the report was just as bad: industrial production was down 8.4%; retail sales were 19% lower; investment crated 16.1%. The only good news was that the report contained a lot of information, so, instead of the data dribbling out, the market gets it all at once.

The Bank of Canada kept rates at .25%. Its policy announcement contained the following assessment of the Canadian economy (emphasis added):

The Canadian economy was in a solid position ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak, but has since been hit by widespread shutdowns and lower oil prices. One early measure of the extent of the damage was an unprecedented drop in employment in March, with more than one million jobs lost across Canada. Many more workers reported shorter hours, and by early April some six million Canadians had applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. The outlook is too uncertain at this point to provide a complete forecast. However, Bank analysis of alternative scenarios suggests the level of real activity was down 1-3 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and will be 15-30 percent lower in the second quarter than in fourth-quarter 2019. CPI inflation is expected to be close to 0 percent in the second quarter of 2020. This is primarily due to the transitory effects of lower gasoline prices.

The Bank of Canada is grappling with the same issues as every other central bank. In all cases, expect additional programs to be launched.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Emmanuel Macron warned that the EU could break-up over its COVID response. The big problem is that southern countries -- Italy, Spain, Greece -- are pushing for the issuance of "corona-bonds" that would be backed by the entire trade-bloc. Nothern countries led by Germany are against this idea because they are concerned they will experience a net fund outflow to other countries. This is the same issue that led to the bloc's muted and less-than-successful response to the Great Recession in 2008-2009.

The South Korean employment situation is remarkably good:

○ The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,180 thousand people in March, which decreased 17 thousand persons or 1.4 percent year-on-year. ○ The unemployment rate marked 4.2 percent in March, down 0.1%p year-on-year.

South Korea was very aggressive in its treatment of the outbreak. The results are very good.

Eurostat released some of the last pre-COVID data. Industrial production was off .1% in February while construction contracted 1.5%. This data is pretty meaningless given the continent went into lock-down mode the next month. However, it's important to remember that the EU was only in fair shape before this started.

Let's turn to this week's performance table:

Let's start with the bad news: India and Russia were the worst performers; Latin America continues to underperform. On the plus side, Asia rallied strongly; traders are betting that China will be able to restart quickly, which will benefit the whole region. Emerging markets and China were also higher. None of these charts is impressive is impressive enough to trade. While all the indexes have come of lows, all the charts are still pretty week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.