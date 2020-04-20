QE Infinity: The Fed And Treasury Race To $2 Trillion

Cash remains the best bet for most investors. Market volatility will continue to be sharp, and most people do not have the stomach for either side of it.

The banks continue to be risk averse and hoard cash. I don’t blame them; I am too.

The PPP is already full up, and the results are illuminating. There seems to have been a lot of politics in where the loans went.

The Fed is slowing down, but continues at a rapid pace. Meanwhile, Treasury auctions are off the chart. They are selling almost entirely bills under a year.

Speeding Down The Freeway, Pumping The Brakes

Do you like large numbers? I have some for you. The Fed and the Treasury are racing each other to $2.2 trillion — the amount of new Federal debt from the relief bill. Whatever comes next from Congress, you can tack that on as well. The Fed will monetize every dime of what Congress spends to fight this crisis.

$200 billion used to sound like a lot of money to chew through in a week, but in the current environment, it constitutes a much slower pace of QE than we have seen starting mid-March. On 4/20 (insert your own joke here), they will slow down even further, to a rate of about $125 billion per week — $75 billion in Treasuries and another $50 billion in MBSs.

Before this, the previous record week was around $40 billion in 2010.

But they aren’t the only ones speeding down the highway. Treasury is lapping them with their auctions.

Over 5 weeks, subtracting their average auction rate in January, the Treasury has auctioned off an additional $1.3 trillion in debt. They have almost another trillion to go to pay for the relief bill. The Fed has made net purchases of around the same. Look for them to keep going until we hit $2.2 trillion for the bill, and then keep going for whatever comes next.

But looking at the maturities Treasury is selling, and what the Fed is buying, we see a huge disconnect:

Yes. Since mid-March, Treasury has sold almost $2 trillion in bills with terms a year or under. They are taking the very low rates there, and presumably will keep rolling them over at those rates so long as the market allows. So far, demand has remained strong, with the average auction over-tendered by 185%.

With all this volume coming through the auctions, I expected the primary dealers to be coming under extreme pressure, and leaning heavily on their Fed liquidity facility. So far this has not happened, and the facility has remained at $33 billion for three weeks in a row.

We don’t really know where all this demand is coming from. It doesn’t seem to be the banks, who continue to hoard cash, as we will get to. My best guess is that we are seeing a reversal of this trend:

That red line is the percent of Treasury debt owned by foreign entities. It peaked in the last recession at almost 45%, and has been falling off pretty steadily since 2015. The biggest driver there is the blue line, which is foreign central banks and governments, which began coming down earlier in 2011.

So my best guess is that we are seeing foreign entities, especially central banks and governments, load up on all this short term stuff to defend their currencies against the dollar. Again, this is just a guess.

But it also tells us something else interesting. Let’s zoom in on that 20+ years tranche of Treasuries:

US Treasury; Federal Reserve. Gross QE purchases.

This is why I continue to be bullish on the very long end of the Treasury curve, even though rates have already come off. I believe most of the curve will be under 0.5% soon enough, with the 30-year around 0.6%.

I also like the over 4 year, under 7 year tranche:

US Treasury; Federal Reserve. Gross QE purchases.

Yes, this is all very inflationary, but the greater danger is deflation. In a recession, firms and households get their balance sheets in order and hoard cash. Even in a recovery, people will be loathe to consume, when the future still looks so uncertain, and most of us have experienced two sharp, unexpected income shocks in 2008 and now again. If inflation becomes an issue down the road, the Fed is much more equipped to handle that than deflation. But that is the least of their worries right now.

The Paycheck Protection Program Is Full Up

Within just a few days, the SBA got enough loans that they hit the limit for the PPP at about $342 billion. The rest, about $7 billion, has gone to bank fees. This is just a drop in the bucket. There is something on the order of 30 million small businesses in America according to the SBA, and there were 1.7 million loans approved, so this is clearly not enough.

But the recently released data from the SBA, thin as it is, contains additional troubling signs. But let’s start by talking about what it is.

The loans are made by banks, 100% guaranteed by the SBA’s PPP fund.

500 or fewer employees.

Loan amount maxes out at 2.5 months of payroll, and a hard cap of $10 million, so at maximum, a company can have $48 million in annual payrolls.

1% interest rate. The first 6 months has deferred payments, but interest still accrues.

2-year terms but 100% forgivable if proceeds are used for a minimum of 75% payroll, and the rest to mortgage/rent, health insurance, utilities, and debt payments on loans made before February 15.

For anything not in those categories, the borrower can extend the term to 10 years with a 4% rate. Fraud can also be charged.

The whole thing relies on the banks, and self-reporting from the borrowers.

You will notice 3 key assumptions that undergird the whole thing:

Companies only need 2-2.5 months of payroll to get through this without layoffs. They will be back to January revenue levels in 6 months. Borrowers and loan officers are honest when money is at stake.

All these seem to be optimistic to me.

Overall, there were 1.66 million loans, 96% of them for under $1 million, with an average loan of of $119K for those. 4% were over $1 million, but this accounted for 44% of the total loan values.

There were only 4,412 loans for over $5 million, but this took up 9% of the program, with an average loan of $7 million. That would be a company with $33 million in annual payrolls, so we are still talking about relatively small companies here, even at the top end.

But there is a loophole: restaurant chains, even publicly-held ones, could apply if they had no single location with 500 or more employees.

Shake Shack (SHAK): $10 million

Ruth’s Chris (RUTH): $10 million

Potbelly (PBPB): $10 million

Fiesta (FRGI): $10 million

And somehow Hallidor Energy (HNRG): $10 million. They have over 700 employees.

Also, Larry Kudlow’s wife got a loan. I would say that the Inspector General should look into this, but Trump fired them all, likely for this exact reason.

More confusing to me is the industry composition of the loans. This may be a function of the first-come-first-served festival seating arrangement that saw the whole fund depleted in 4 days.

I would have expected the top of the list to be

Health Care and Social Assistance

Accommodation and Food Services

Real Estate and Rental and Leasing

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation

These are the areas we are seeing the most layoffs and pressure. We will get further details on that with the April jobs report. The surveys for that were conducted this past week.

But an even more troubling thing pops up when we look at the state-level data. I looked at it three ways:

Loan levels as a percentage of state 2019 GDP. Loan levels as a percentage of state 2019 GDP in those 4 industries above. Loan level per new unemployment insurance claimant from the past 4 weeks.

Let’s see if you can spot the trend:

I think you get my point. Red states are cleaning house here.

So, to sum up:

The speed at which SBA and the banks got this all done is extraordinary and commendable.

But I fear there is probably a lot of bad behavior going unnoticed as a result of this flurry of activity. I hope I am wrong. In any event, I do hope the Justice Department vigorously prosecutes any fraud here, but I am not holding my breath.

It is not nearly enough, even when combined with the Fed’s Main Street facility. In particular, the assumption that 8 weeks of payroll will keep everyone open is a bit rich.

Perhaps as a function of the speed at which this all went down, some of the most heavily hit industries did not pop to the top of the list.

There appears to have been a lot of politics in choosing where the loans went. Not unexpected, but still very troubling.

The Banks Are Still Hoarding Cash

This was the title of the last two QE Infinity articles, and it could have been again, because it is still true. As of April 15, reserves are to record levels:

Leaving aside the $440 billion the Fed added to reserves in Not QE, in the past 5 weeks, the Fed has added an astounding amount of liquidity to bank balance sheets, and there it remains.

The Fed adds to bank balance sheets via QE (blue), and the loans (red). Repo, has come way down since QE really got cooking, so that is actually a small net drag on reserves since the March 11 balance sheet. The much larger drag is the yellow section — the Treasury stocking its account for all this spending. When we net that out, and compare it to the growth in reserves, we see that it is all still there:

As of April 15, 107% of Fed liquidity since the March 11 balance sheet is sitting in reserves. This is not helping. This is exactly why the Fed has all these facilities, and is not counting on the banks to take on risk in a crisis, because they won’t.

As banks began to report this past week, we started to get a little more visibility on this. Remember, this is Q1. Q2 will be much worse:

JPMorgan (JPM): EPS down 70% QoQ. Built up provision for credit loss by $10 billion to $23 billion.

Bank of America (BAC): EPS down 46% QoQ. Provision for credit loss up $6 billion to $16 billion.

Citigroup (C): EPS down 51% QoQ. Provision for credit loss up $4 billion to $6.4 billion.

Wells Fargo (WFC): EPS down 98% QoQ. Provision for credit loss up a modest $1.7 billon to $11 billion. They likely didn’t do more to salvage their $0.01 EPS.

I could keep going, but it adds up to $900 billion for everyone by the end of March, and they kept adding, at least through April 15. We need for this cash to get out into the real economy, and it’s not happening, at least not yet.

The Rally Continues

This Friday was particularly silly:

Data by YCharts

As the price of WTI plunged to $18, way beyond where US operations are profitable, US oil companies rallied, along with those banks and their giant QoQ nose dives.

Data by YCharts

If you were annoyed by the sight of all this, you were not alone.

Hat tip to Boox Research for the awesome title.

I told you to expect extreme volatility and here it is. It is never a straight line down. From the then all-time highs, 2000-2002:

And 2007-2009:

Giant rallies, all the way down, even after Lehman in 2008. It's not over until everyone capitulates. Strap in.

Outlook

The outlook remains the same. Prepare for impact.

Recommended Trades

Also remaining the same. Cash is the best bet for most investors right now.

If you want to add a little more risk:

Long treasuries in the 4-7 year and 20+ year ranges to follow QE.

Short junk bonds via one of the larger ETFs like HYG or JNK. 18% of the tranche is oil E&P.

Short equities, but this will take nerves of steel. The one thing I promised you back in February was volatility.

Click on that last link for more details.

Time Is A Luxury

I hit "publish" on the evening of Saturday, April 18, and by the time you read this, everything in it could already be out the window. Writing and editing these articles is now too long a turnaround, as the news moves too fast.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JNK, HYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.