How The S&P 500 Became So Overrated

In this article, we take a look at the rise of some of the top S&P 500 funds globally, and 5 problems with too much investment herding into them.

50 years ago, it seemed that Americans mostly listened to the same songs, but invested in very different portfolios of individual assets, including stocks. Today, it seems no two of our musical playlists are alike, but now enormous percentages of our discretionary and retirement assets are invested in the same uniform portfolios of stocks, most notably, in funds tracking the S&P 500 index. As one last indicator of how musicals have become more individual, note that most of the top-selling platinum albums of all time are from the 1970s and 1980s, and not since then. That's not just because we've stopped buying physical albums or started consuming more music through online streaming services, but because those technologies have made it easier for each of us to find our own individual preferences rather than just buying what everyone else is buying. Surprisingly, even though information and choice in financial markets have increased just as much over that same time, many stock portfolios seem to be getting more homogenous and less individual, even though we have the technology to enable portfolios matching individual tastes.

I see many parallels between the technologies of recording and distribution music and the distribution of packages of stocks and bonds, which is why it has surprised me how our application of these financial technologies has progressed so differently:

In the 1970s, we mostly bought music on vinyl discs. These discs were large and hard to play on the go, but had an audio quality many audiophiles still find better than any recording technology since. During this decade, the main way to buy stocks was to call a human broker and pay a commission to buy one of the few stocks they happened to be paying attention to that day.

In the 1980s, we started buying more music on cassette tapes. These tapes were smaller and easier to play in a car's stereo system or in a Sony Walkman, but were easier to break or accidentally erase, needed rewinding, and didn't enable "random access." Stocks at this time were also being increasingly packaged in the "cassette tape of stocks": the mutual fund. Mutual funds enabled the separation of duties from the broker who served you as a customer, versus the fund manager who could focus on managing your stock portfolio. This wrapper made it easier for your broker to take a fee from the mutual fund company, rather than having to show a commission cost on top of where your stock trade was executed, and I doubt many mutual fund investors know what fees they're paying. More importantly to what we're looking at today, though, is that the rise of these mutual funds meant you were more likely to be invested in the same portfolio of stocks as your neighbor using a different broker, whether you both bought VFINX or the Fidelity Magellan Fund.

The 1990s could be described as the decade of the compact disc. Compact discs were also small and stable enough to be played in your car or in a portable Discman, but enabled you to skip or randomize tracks, and were digital instead of analog. Although the first ETF (SPY) was launched in 1993, the main 1990s financial technology advancement I see is the rise in online discount brokers. By the time I bought my first mutual funds, stocks, and options in the late 1990s, I was able to do so completely online without talking to any human being.

Since 2000, distribution of music (and other media-like movies) has moved almost entirely online to services like iTunes, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), YouTube and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), making most of these earlier disc and cassette technologies virtually obsolete. While I was not surprised to see ETFs (which I call the "compact disc of investing technology") continue to cover more and more countries and asset classes that were difficult for most US investors to access directly (think MSCI Nigeria, high yield or foreign bonds, or physical palladium), I was surprised to see most inflows going to ETFs holding what was already easy to buy. If some rare and niche songs or movies were not available on streaming services and only available on physical discs, I would expect most disc sales to be of that content only available on disc, not popular content available on any streaming service. In the age of personal Spotify playlists, I'm surprised building investment portfolios haven't become similarly personal and direct, as "direct indexing" aims to do.

Besides calling it a "compact disc," I also describe the S&P 500 as a "pre-packaged meal" with 500 ingredients most owners don't fully understand, and arguably don't entirely need. In this article, we:

Take a high level look at some of the largest S&P 500 funds and ETFs, in the US and overseas, Compare the performance of 3 top S&P 500 funds with their corresponding "total stock market" funds (spoiler: there's very little difference), List some of the merits of the S&P 500 that make it a "pretty good" index, and Explain some of the main problems I see with everyone blindly buying into the S&P 500, and some ideas of where to go from there.

Assets Of The Top 3 US S&P 500 ETFs

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX) (VFIAX), launched in 1976, seems to have been the first of many index funds based on the idea of passively owning a diversified, market-cap weighted cap weighted portfolio of a large number of stocks to broadly capture rising corporate profits with minimal fund fees. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) seems to be unique among the top 3 S&P 500 tracking exchange traded funds (ETFs) in that it appears to be a share class of the same fund as VFINX. The two other top S&P 500 ETFs listed in the US are the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which happens to the largest standalone ETF in the world, and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV). Although the below chart seems to have some bad data from around 2010 (when the VOO share class launched) to around 2018, it shows the total Vanguard S&P 500 funds' assets versus the other two standalone ETFs before and after that period. The total assets of these top three funds are around $880 billion as of this chart.

Data by YCharts

Vanguard 500 and Vanguard Total Stock Market Are 2 Largest US Mutual Funds

One of the great stories of the financial industry over these past 44 years was how early critics seem to have been wrong about Americans not wanting to settle for market averages. Since the launch of VFINX, it has since become one of the largest mutual funds in the US, with the broader Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTSMX) (VTSAX), and Fidelity 500 Index (FXAIX), which also tracks the S&P 500, rounding out the top 3 on the mutual fund side. Note that the $255B AUM number below is only for the VFIAX share class, while VOO makes up about another $120B, meaning the other $75B are split between VFINX's $3.5B and other share classes.

Source: Zacks

S&P 500 & US Total Stock Market Have Similar Past Performance

Although there is some debate about whether it is better to own an S&P 500 index fund versus a "total stock market index fund," there is very little difference in the historical difference between these two types of funds. Although the top 500 make up "only" about 88% of the market cap of the 3,000 largest US-listed stocks (source: iShares), the four charts below show that these two types of funds move in a tight lockstep. In other words, total stock market funds are so dominated by the S&P 500 that you would need to make much more deliberate tilts to smaller companies to see a difference.

The first chart compares the Vanguard 500 Index Fund with the total stock market index fund which holds about 3,500 stocks. This first chart may be the most remarkable of the three, given that it runs over the longest time period (about 30 years), and still two investments of $10,000 in each of these funds would have grown 11-fold, in lockstep, to within $130 of each other over this time. The total stock market index seemed to ever so slightly outperform the S&P 500 during most periods except for the 1999-2001 tech bubble and bust, and in the most recent crash at the end (March 2020) which sent the orange line just below the blue.

Data by YCharts

The second chart in this section compares the ETF forms of these two funds: VOO (S&P 500) versus the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI):

Data by YCharts

Next, we compare SPY with the SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 US Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM). SPTM could be considered a middle ground between VTI and SPY as it only holds the top 1500 US companies by size, a composite of the S&P 500 (large caps), S&P 400 (mid-caps) and S&P 600 (small caps). That means SPTM roughly leaves out the smaller 1500 stocks in the Russell 3000, and in doing so, seemed to outperform the S&P 500 by more than any other "total" stock market fund in this article.

Data by YCharts

Finally for this section, I compare IVV with the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT), which also holds over 3,600 stocks.

Data by YCharts

While these charts show there have been total return differences of as much as 14% of the original investment over a 10-16 year period, I think these charts show that there is really no "statistically significant" difference, from an investor's perspective, between S&P 500 and broader total market funds.

The Popularity of the S&P 500 Internationally

Ordinarily, I might attribute the popularity of the S&P 500 to a combination of home country bias, and a herd mentality around a benchmark that more people want to use the more other people (especially institutions) are using it, but the S&P 500 is also one of the most popular benchmarks for foreign investors. Not counting foreign investors that buy VOO, SPY, or IVV directly on US exchanges, there are well over a dozen S&P 500 tracking ETFs incorporated and traded outside the US with well over $100B in assets under management (likely a huge underestimate). Many of the largest of these are incorporated in Ireland or Luxembourg (and traded on other European exchanges) under the Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferrable Securities (UCITS) European regulatory regime. Having these funds incorporated and available locally makes it easier for investors in these countries to invest in the S&P 500 without worrying about the difficulty of converting currency or filing US tax returns. These are generally considered PFICs, so are not suited for US taxpayers, on top of their often having higher expense ratios than VOO or IVV.

Source: Bloomberg

In addition to all these funds and ETFs, the S&P 500 is of course also a top index for futures trading, a large percentage of which is also done by foreign investors (as mentioned in this earlier article on the exchanges).

What The S&P 500 Does Well

Perhaps the main reason that S&P 500 funds have raised so much in assets, not only domestically but also internationally, is that the index has historically performed well, especially over the past decade as lower cost index funds and ETFs have drawn assets from active funds. When American investors (and many of their fiduciaries) hear statistics year after year like "92% of active managers underperform the S&P 500 over a 15-year period," their focus tends to go straight to the S&P 500 itself as an alternative. After all, buying VOO or IVV for a few bps is just easier, cheaper, and less risky than looking up the 8% of active managers who did outperform, trying to study how they did it, and critically considering how those lessons might make you a better investor going forward. In markets like China, on the other hand, a far larger percentage of active managers have outperformed benchmarks like the CSI 300 or MSCI China A over longer periods, so active China funds, or index funds tracking the recently winning S&P 500, have been more popular with Chinese investors. That said, I believe it is worth repeating that past performance alone is one of the worst reasons to choose one investment fund or benchmark over another.

Looking at the S&P 500 itself somewhat critically, I must admit, in all my years looking at hundreds of stock indexes and benchmarks around the world, that the S&P 500 is one of the better balanced and well-constructed ones I've seen anywhere. Many other national benchmarks often quoted on news channels, including Canada's TSX 60, Australia's ASX 200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, not to mention many emerging and frontier market benchmarks, have extremely lopsided tilts towards financials, natural resources, or real estate sectors. The S&P 500 has a relatively balanced allocation to different sectors (currently 11% financials, and 2.5% each in energy and materials) with occasional bulges like the current 25.5% weight in information technology.

One advantage of having 500 very liquid components is that for over 20 years, the S&P 500 has also been neatly divided into 10 very liquid sectors, tradable through sector SPDRs ETFs.

That dominance by high-flying tech companies does make VOO seem relatively expensive at 17.4x trailing earnings, but that's on the back of a 19.6% return on equity rate and 13.3% historical earnings growth. By comparison, developed markets ex-US have recorded an ROE of "only" 13% with 10.7% earnings growth, and the even cheaper emerging markets have historical earnings growth comparable to VOO but with a lower ROE. The latter metrics are why I have recommended an overweight to emerging markets, but with the caveat that many emerging market ETFs are stuffed with low-profit banks and natural resource companies that I would rather underweight.

One last thing I will give the S&P 500 credit for, over an even "more passive" index like the Russell 1000 or 3000, is the criteria to only include profitable companies. While only making a small difference so far, that has at least kept out unprofitable companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Problems With The S&P 500

If you have read this far, you are probably convinced that I am very critical of the practice of blindly buying the S&P 500 more so than I am critical of the S&P 500 itself. Personally and professionally, I would rather not invest more than required into any fund simply tracking the S&P 500. The main problems I see with the S&P 500 include:

500 is far more stocks than most end users really need for sufficient diversification. The 500 stock portfolio is meant to be scalable and able to handle trillions of dollars of inflows and outflows, but it does not mean it is the right portfolio for everyone. I argue it is far better to own 10-30 stocks you can know and understand rather than 500 stocks you mostly understand. Even if your goal is simply to match the market returns, you have been able to track the S&P 500 closely enough by simply buying one share of each component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and at least have a better understanding of what you own. The market cap weighting to 500 of the largest companies overly assumes "bigger is better," and I don't believe bigger is always better. By design, for every $1 allocated to a $3 billion company in an S&P 500 fund, you have to allocate $100 to a $300 billion company. When many investors look at it that way, price weighting or equal weighting starts looking more sensible by comparison. What good does it to have a few pennies each allocated to the hundred smallest companies when it won't affect your performance? "Bigger is better" assumes markets are perfectly efficient, and does not account for valuation, financial quality, or other metrics. WisdomTree was one of the first challengers of this idea with dividend weighted and earnings weighted versions of their S&P 500 based ETFs. Sector allocations are not capped or adjusted for. One advantage of the sector SPDRs is that they have long made it easy to fine-tune your sector exposure even if you are 100% S&P 500-based. In my view, I find the 25.5% allocation to technology and the 11% allocation to financials too high, and the 7.8% allocation to consumer staples a bit low. A buyer of VOO has, at least in their core holding, abdicated this sector decision, and finally, The S&P 500 is entirely US-based, and not consistent in its construction with benchmarks you might use for different types of international exposure. While personally I prefer to assemble portfolios of 10-40 high quality stocks from around the world, fund-based investors might prefer the other extreme of simply having one global fund, or perhaps one fund per country using a consistent methodology. For the global fund, Vanguard has the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), which has all of the four problems above, plus still being overweight to the US (in my view). Country pickers might prefer to assemble a global portfolio of single-country ETFs, which are mostly available as MSCI index trackers. While there is a pure MSCI USA ETF listed in Europe, in the US, iShares has 14 different MSCI USA ETFs each tilted towards ESG/sustainability, value, momentum, quality, or other factors.

Conclusion

Perhaps because there has always been at least a little bit of contrarian reflex in me, I have become increasingly skeptical of jumping into the S&P 500, especially just because "everyone else is doing it." One of the first things I watch for in any fund or ETF I evaluate is whether it tracks the S&P 500 too closely, which some might see as a good thing, but I see as a bad thing (because if I wanted VOO, I could just buy that). If you have read this far and still own any S&P 500 index funds or ETFs, I hope I've at least inspired you to ask a few fresh questions on how the S&P 500 got so popular, what's actually in it, and whether it might be better to instead directly own fewer stocks whose names you know.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI, VTSMX, VT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.