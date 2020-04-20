Bond Market Week In Review For 4/13-4/17

Investment thesis: the bond market is very volatile. Treasuries are still near their highs for the last several years; other parts of the market have rallied from lows due to the Federal Reserve back-stopping the market. However, this is not a good place for any but the most seasoned of investors. Right now, cash is king.

The Federal Reserve released the first pandemic Beige Book. It was understandably terrible (emphasis added):

Economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hardest-hit industries—because of social distancing measures and mandated closures—were leisure and hospitality, and retail aside from essential goods. Most Districts reported declines in manufacturing, but cited significant variation across industries. Producers of food and medical products reported strong demand but faced both production delays, due to infection-prevention measures, and supply chain disruptions. Some other manufacturing industries, such as autos, mostly shut down. The energy sector, suffering from low prices, reduced investment and output. Districts reporting on loan demand said it was high, both from companies accessing credit lines and from households refinancing mortgages. All Districts reported highly uncertain outlooks among business contacts, with most expecting conditions to worsen in the next several months.

Numerous regional summations continually noted that retail, hospitality and leisure industries were particularly hard-hit. The labor market - the most important coincident indicator for the Fed - went from the best in 50 years to Depression-like numbers (emphasis added):

Employment declined in all Districts, steeply in many cases, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected firms in many sectors. Employment cuts were most severe in the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors, where most Districts reported widespread mandatory closures and steep falloffs in demand. Many Districts said severe job cuts were widespread, including the manufacturing and energy sectors. Contacts in several Districts noted they were cutting employment via temporary layoffs and furloughs that they hoped to reverse once business activity resumes. The near-term outlook was for more job cuts in coming months.

The only "good" news from this is that price pressures are non-existent (emphasis added).

The general direction of price inflation was down for both selling prices and non-labor input prices, as Districts reported either slowing price growth, flat prices, or modest to moderate declines in prices on balance. These trends were seen as reflecting weaker demand for many goods and services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four Districts also reported further declines in energy prices.

In the last 60 days, the Fed has gone from generally encouraging economic activity to becoming the lender of last resort for the entire credit market. That's a remarkable turnaround.

Here are the charts of the long and short end of the treasury market: The 30-year and 10-year treasury (left and right, respectively) have been declining since the end of 2018. During that time, both have fallen over 200 basis points. Both also collapsed in recent weeks as the US went into lock-down mode.

There are similar patterns in the 2-year (left) and 5-year (right) - especially the sharp move lower over the last 4-6 weeks.

The only good news in the data is that the 10-year-3-month spread has widened: This has occurred due to the Fed dropping the short-term rate to 25 basis points. Regardless, a widening yield curve is a sign of an economic rebound.

Finally, there's good news in the commercial paper market: One and three-month (blue and red, respectively) rates for non-financial paper have declined as the Fed stepped in to provide liquidity to the market.

However, yields on financial commercial paper are still high, indicating stress in this market.

Let's turn to the performance tables for the bond market ETFs, starting with the US treasury market:

Once again, the long-end of the market had a modest rally, indicating traders are concerned about long-term growth. All the ETFs are still at highs, literally pegged to peak levels.

Let's look at the other markets: Overall, not a bad week. Lower-rate credits were lower, but only modestly so. The gains were modest. All the markets have bounced back from their recent sell-offs. However, there is still a great deal of concern about the fixed-income market right now. Companies are going to have terrible second quarters; the oil sector is reeling from the oil market collapse; and the financial sector is facing large losses. This isn't the time to make a move in this area of the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.